FutureFuel.io Releases Student Debt FinHealth Platform Strategy and Adds Partners to Scale Student Debt-Centric Benefits Nationwide

January 11, 2019
BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FutureFuel.io announced the release of its broader Student Debt FinHealth platform, as well as partnerships with multiple channel partners that accelerate the company's mission to crush student debt across the nation. FutureFuel.io has joined forces with Colonial Life, Student Choice, and Ultimate Software, among others, to aid employers in their efforts to support a debt-free future for the United States' growing workforce saddled with student loan debt.
FutureFuel.io's reach is intentionally poised to extend as a result of its strategic partnerships, gaining access to more than 10 million users via these newly announced partners alone. "Our partnership with FutureFuel.io, through the UltiPro Developer Network, enables us to augment the suite of innovative cloud solutions we deliver to our customers every day. Future Fuel.io's cloud offering is a valuable solution that will help meet the needs of our customers throughout the employee benefits space," said Travis Burke, VP of corporate development for Ultimate Software.
FutureFuel.io has offered repayment — fully facilitating employer contributions directly to employees' student loans — and refinancing since 2017. After listening intently to customers over the past year, FutureFuel.io Founder and CEO Laurel Taylor today announces the company's latest software release, which "enables every employer to get to yes." FutureFuel.io's broader platform provides employers with easy on-ramps via Round Up, Roll Up, Read, and Ruling. The hyper personalized platform, with a heavy bias to action via "snackable actions," is designed to reduce an average of three to five years off the life of each user's student loan debt.
"Every employer we speak to understands that multiple generations of employees are struggling with student debt. Employers are eager to deploy empathy and impact to employees, today, with a path to graduate into student debt repayment over time," says Taylor.
"Working with FutureFuel.io was a seamless fit for us as it offers a complete suite of solutions, all dedicated to the best management and reduction of student debt," said Scott Patterson, the CEO of Credit Union Student Choice. "At Student Choice, while we work with our partner credit unions to help members best afford higher education, we know loans are common and offering ways to accelerate the pay down through FutureFuel.io will be a great value for employees at credit unions and the companies they support."
FutureFuel.io's mobile Round Up capability enables employees to sweep and automate spare change to high-interest rate student loan debt. The use of balance estimation and machine learning solutions, applied to funding and spending accounts, enable the user to "go beyond" student debt by engaging in wealth-accumulating "snackable actions" within the same platform. Roll Up aggregates an employee's student debt in one place for ease of management, as the average user struggles to manage four to seven student loans. Ruling is a module of the platform that provides the data and analytics employers need to implement the recent IRS private letter ruling and supplies financial literacy and education via content. With the advent of growing regulatory support, FutureFuel.io anticipates explosive adoption over the next decade.
The long-term impact of FutureFuel.io's work is attractive to its partners. "We know that student loan debt can be a major cause of stress for millions of America's workers, so offering our customers a chance to relieve some of that burden is an easy decision for us," said Tim Arnold, president and CEO of Colonial Life. "Working with a strong partner like FutureFuel.io allows us to engage employees and their employers in a new and exciting way that helps take control of student debt."
To learn more about FutureFuel.io, visit https://futurefuel.io/.
