American Water Joins Princeton University E-ffiliates, Strengthens Research at Energy-Water Nexus

January 11, 2019 09:57 AM EST
American Water (NYSE:AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that they have joined Princeton E-ffiliates Partnership (E-ffiliates), expanding the program’s reach into the water sector and building upon the Andlinger Center’s research capabilities at the nexus of energy and water.
The Camden-based company serves more than 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water joins six other company members, primarily in the energy sector, including ExxonMobil, PSEG, Siemens, and NRG.
E-ffiliates is a membership-based program administered by Princeton’s Andlinger Center that engages corporations to find innovative solutions in energy and the environment. The partnership with American Water reflects the Andlinger Center’s strategic plan to strengthen expertise and research focused on energy and water processes.
The announcement follows the addition of Jason Ren to the center’s faculty, who specializes in resource recovery during wastewater treatment with his Water and Energy Technologies (WET) lab.
The move is part of an effort by American Water to tap into the region’s strong academic landscape to accelerate technological advancement at the company.
“American Water’s Technology & Innovation group is thrilled for our company to become a member of Princeton University’s E-ffiliates program. Together, our two organizations will seek opportunities to partner in the identification and implementation of technology innovations that help ensure clean and affordable water for all,” said Mark S. Smith, chief digital technology enablement officer.
Beyond the Andlinger Center, the company plans to work with faculty and students at more broadly in the School of Engineering and Applied Science and at the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs.
Through the partnership, American Water also aims to recruit Princeton University students to work at the company.
“American Water is also excited for the opportunity to leverage Princeton University's impressive pool of talent and welcome candidates to our new headquarters building in Camden, N.J.,” said Smith.
“This partnership lends an industry perspective to water resources research, and fortifies the Andlinger Center’s commitment to moving toward a circular economy and a time when all citizens receive both clean water and energy throughout the world,” said Yueh-Lin (Lynn) Loo, director of the Andlinger Center.
The E-ffiliates program has resulted in 34 research collaborations, and contributed over $7.9 million in research funds since 2013.
About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Princeton University’s Andlinger Center
The mission of the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment is to develop solutions to ensure our energy and environmental future. To this end, the center supports a vibrant and expanding program of research and teaching in the areas of sustainable energy-technology development, energy efficiency, and environmental protection and remediation. A chief goal of the center is to translate fundamental knowledge into practical solutions that enable sustainable energy production and the protection of the environment and global climate from energy-related anthropogenic change. The center was founded in July 2008 and began its operations in the fall of 2010. A stunning complex of research, teaching, and garden spaces to house the center was completed in 2016. Since it began operations, the center has grown rapidly, with eight faculty hired, high-risk/high-payoff research catalyzed, partnerships with industry forged, and unique educational programs launched. You can follow the work of the center on its website, Twitter account, and Facebook page.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005233/en/
