Veea Showcases Smart Retail Solution that Revolutionizes the In-Store Experience at NRF 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Veea Inc., the company delivering business-ready solutions at the network edge, today announces a showcase of smart retail solutions for small to large retailers, at this year’s NRF, Retail’s Big Show. During NRF, Veea will be showcasing a smart retail environment, demonstrating how smart applications can work together seamlessly and efficiently to deliver superior customer experiences and drive revenue. Designed with the brick-and-mortar retailer in mind, the VeeaHub Smart Store is a complete hardware and software solution on which retailers can deploy applications and services such as indoor navigation, electronic shelf labels and staff communications as well as a range of payments and marketing tools.
“Brick-and-mortar retailers are increasingly recognizing the need to embrace technology to both enhance the consumer experience and also level the playing field with their online competitors,” states Allen Salmasi, CEO of Veea and former Chief Strategy Officer of Qualcomm. “The VeeaHub Smart Store provides an advanced platform allowing physical retailers of any size to deploy applications that will help drive revenues, increase staff efficiency and improve the in-store experience. We are thrilled to be exhibiting at NRF which provides the perfect opportunity for our team to showcase these new products to retailers of all sizes looking to positively overhaul the retail world.”
Edge computing involves the shifting of storage, processing and network resources as close as possible to devices and end users. Doing this removes the need for data to be transmitted to the cloud, and instead involves the processing of that data at a point as close as possible to where it originates – in-store. This shift to the edge means the communication bandwidth between the data center and the store can be reduced, as can latency - allowing smart devices and applications to respond to data almost instantaneously.
VeeaHubs bridge offline retail with online and omnichannel retail by making the in-store experience smarter, more personalized, and more convenient. With VeeaHubs, retailers gain the ability to instantly enhance customer experience and automate workflows. Improving omnichannel operations by enabling and empowering a connected and collaborative mobile salesforce. This application provides for real-time service status that modernizes retail and hospitality businesses, with transaction tracking capability across systems and subsystems, along with context-aware services on an end-to-end basis.
“This is a solution that can be deployed more rapidly, efficiently and cost effectively than any other currently available, without the need for a total overhaul of a retailer’s existing IT network,” said Shan Ethridge, SVP Global Sales for Veea, “The solution also uses an open-source framework, enabling third party developers to create new and powerful applications that can best suit their customer’s needs. We’ve been piloting VeeaHub throughout 2018 and are excited to make it and the VeeaHub Pro available through our growing list of global partners.”
Veea will be exhibiting at NRF during January 13-15, 2019, at booth #629. Veea will also distribute their Edge Development Kit to a select number of independent software vendors (ISVs) driven to create custom applications as a third-party developer for the VeeaHub AppStore ecosystem.
For additional company information, please visit https://www.veea.com/.
About Veea Inc.
Veea is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company with a suite of innovative products and services for Smart applications. Veea Systems Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, offers a range of intelligent edge servers, called VeeaHub, that may be managed locally or through the Cloud. With a multitude of commonly used wireless, wired and IoT communications capabilities that form one highly integrated communications and computing fabric called vMesh, VeeaHub supports running of applications, including IoT applications, at customer premises in virtualized application environment, which creates a hyper-converged edge with a price-performance advantage. This easy-to-deploy, self-organizing, self-healing and highly secure platform with total redundancy at the edge brings together distributed computing with pervasive communications, bridging a major gap in the marketplace globally.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005212/en/
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 11, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 11, 2019 02:15 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 10, 2019 12:15 PM EST