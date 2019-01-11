Reonomy Welcomes New Tech and Revenue Leadership

|By PR Newswire
January 11, 2019
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reonomy, a leading provider of commercial real estate (CRE) data and analytics, today announced three new hires to its revenue and engineering leadership teams.
Chief Revenue Officer Michael Manne joins the company from Namely, a New York-based HRIS software company, where he was Senior Vice President of Sales from 2013 until 2018. While at Namely, Manne was instrumental in growing the company from 25 customers and $200K annual recurring revenue (ARR) to 1200 customers and $60M+ in ARR. With over ten years of experience in business development at startups, he will be at the helm of scaling Reonomy's sales and marketing revenue strategies.
Vice President of Engineering, Bhaskar Maddala, and Director of Data Engineering & Data Science, Maureen Teyssier, both join Reonomy from Enigma, a prominent New York-based data management company. At Enigma, Maddala oversaw strategic planning, product development, and quality assurance.
Teyssier was a Technical Lead and Manager at Enigma, where she worked closely with commercial and engineering teams to solve analytical challenges for customers in the Fortune 500 and public sectors. Before her she began her career in Data, Teyssier started as an astrophysicist, graduating from Columbia University with a Ph.D. in Computational Astrophysics.
Both Teyssier and Maddala will leverage their robust expertise and passion for data in their new roles to continuously improve Reonomy's products.
"We're incredibly excited to have Michael, Bhaskar, and Maureen on our team and look forward to learning from their leadership in 2019 and beyond," said Richard Sarkis, chief executive officer and co-founder of Reonomy. "As we look ahead, we're eager to scale our new Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering and deliver best-in-class solutions and democratize the world of commercial real estate data."
The addition of these three new leadership hires come on the heels of a successful 2018, during which Reonomy secured $40 million in venture capital and announced data partnerships with nearly two dozen leading CRE firms and financial institutions, including Avison Young, Cushman Wakefield, Newmark Knight Frank and WeWork.
About Reonomy:
Reonomy enables lenders, brokers and investors to win more business, close more deals and make better and faster decisions. The company offers powerful analytics and a vast array of validated property- and market-level data, collected continuously and delivered via easy-to-use web-based software and data APIs. Founded in 2013, Reonomy is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit our website or follow us @Reonomy on Twitter.
Media Contact:
Blaire McClure
Phone: 646-882-6260
Email: [email protected]
