Wells Fargo Sponsors Capacity Building for Women Businesses in STEM

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 10:00 AM EST
WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Women owned businesses are one of the fastest growing segments of small business. That's why Wells Fargo has teamed up with STEM Connector to fund year two of the successful Million Women Mentors Entrepreneurship Initiative (MWM-Ei) Mentor Program. As MWM-Ei moves forward into its 2nd year, aspiring woman-owned businesses (WBEs) in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) will be paired with seasoned accomplished mentors in an effort to help their businesses strengthen and grow. The MWM-Ei Mentor Program is a one-year development program that includes content related to strategic planning, access to capital and cultivating networks.
"We've partnered with MWM-Ei because we fundamentally believe that women-owned businesses can help corporations create and capture value," Regina O. Heyward, senior vice president and head of Supplier Diversity from Wells Fargo, shared. "The MWM-Ei program is a demonstration of our strategic commitment to develop strong women entrepreneurs in STEM. The MWM-Ei program is an opportunity for WBE's to focus on growing their businesses; I encourage women business owners in STEM to consider applying to be a mentee."
A mentoring relationship can accelerate growth for women owned STEM businesses. Having recently completed the MWM-Ei program, mentee Alka Dhillon, Founder and CEO of Technalink, Inc. states: "I learned from my mentor, to always 'Think Big' and 'you don't have to win by a direct connection.' Thanks to Wells Fargo for funding such a program that gave us the tools for us to succeed. I'm really excited about the program because everyone from Wells Fargo, my mentor, the program director, and the other mentors really care about the tangible results and they want to see our companies grow. Wells Fargo walks the walk with this program and I'm so grateful to be a part of it."
Mentors are currently being selected while the application period for mentees is open until January 18, 2019. If you are a woman entrepreneur with goods or services related to STEM, a business revenue between $3 million to $20 million annually, and have a zest for a great mentor to help you grow your business, MWM-Ei is for you! Get your application at www.MillionWomenMentors.com/MWM-Ei and click on "Apply to this Program." The application period ends, January 18, 2019, submit your application NOW!
Testimonials of 2018 Entrepreneur Mentees' success:
"Up until last year, my growth strategy was non-existent. The MWM-Ei program gave me a growth plan, structure, and validation. I did not have the accountability component in my business until I participated in this program. The inherent value was a strict strategic growth strategy plan. Thanks, Wells Fargo for sponsoring such a wonderful program." Mentee Rashi Khosla, CEO of MARS Solutions Group.
Mentee Peggy Gionta, CEO, Partner's Consulting, Inc., stated, "I am so excited to be a mentee in the MWM-Ei Mentor Program sponsored by Wells Fargo. This program gave me the opportunity to step back a few times and look at where we are and where we are going as a business. The net impact to my business is 50% growth. The timing of this program was perfect to have the support network around me."
Mentor Gloria Bohan, CEO, Omega Travel, shared, "I am so proud of our OMEGA team effort to be engaged with our MWM-Ei mentee.
The MWM-Ei Mentor Program was officially launched October 2017. The first class for the program Mentor/Mentees began in February 2018 and the second class starts February 2019. Million Women Mentors (MWM) has gained 2.3 million commitments for mentorship; and fulfilled more than 1.1 million mentor matches. Edie Fraser, founder of STEMconnector and Million Women Mentors is the champion for the MWM-Ei program and Kim R. Grimes is the Director.
