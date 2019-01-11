The Second Edition of Lürzer's Grand Slam is Now Open for Entries

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 10:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lürzer's Archive, the bible of advertising, is opening the doors for the second edition of Lürzer's Grand slam: the only creative competition that rewards the best ideas with cash. Winners at the Lürzer's Grand Slam will not be given the same old metals, but prize money.
The second edition comes with a couple of category changes that will allow submitters more possibilities to enter work in the following categories: FILM, PRINT & OUTDOOR, DIGITAL, DIRECT & ACTIVATION, AUDIO & SOUND, PHOTOGRAPHY, CAMPAIGN.
Real value for great ideas
Lürzer's Grand Slam directs 60 percent of all the entry fees to the winners: Silver winners will receive two times higher prize money than bronze winners, while gold winners will receive three times higher prize money than silver winners.
Plus, all the entrants that submit work to Lürzer's Grand Slam will get a free Lürzer's Archive subscription for one year.
Washington Olivetto (McCann Europe) is president of the jury
Creative Consultant for McCann Europe, Washington Olivetto is not only a worldwide advertising icon, but a popular and influential Brazilian figure.
One of the most awarded advertising men of all times, Olivetto has won more than 50 Lions in the Cannes Advertising Festival, in the Film category only. He was also the only Latin American to win a Grand Clio in 2001, with a TV spot for Época Magazine.
He was also appointed one of the 25 key-advertising men in the world by the British Magazine Media International and was elected twice the Advertising Man of the Century by ALAP (Latin American Advertising Agencies Association) and by the Brazilian advertising news website Monitor Mercantil. In 2009, he entered the Hall of Fame of FIAP (Ibero-American Advertising Festival).
The public recognition of his work has inspired two songs by Jorge Ben Jor, a famous and very recognised singer in Brazil, "Alô, Alô, W/Brasil" and "Engenho de Dentro". His name was also turned into dish names at sophisticated restaurants.
Besides the legendary Olivetto, some of the best names in the world of advertising joined Lürzer's Grand Slam jury: JULIANA PARACENCIO (Memac Ogilvy Dubai), STEFAN GESCHKE (Grabarz & Partner), CRAIG MCINTOSH (Cossette, Canada), ADRIAN BOTAN (McCann Worldgroup), TIM HAWKEY (Area 23), RÉMI LASCAULT (La Chose), TOLGA BÜYÜKDOGANAY, JULIA ULMER (Jung von Matt), RAFAEL GIL (Y&R Brazil), GIAN CARLO LANFRANCO (L&C New York-Lima), BEN GOUGH (Above+Beyond), NICHOLAS CAPANEAR (GSW New York), ANTONIO BECHTLE (Bechtle & Milzarajs).
To enter the competition the submissions must have been aired anytime between 1 January 2017 and 31 December 2018.
The Lürzer's Grand Slam is open for entries now: http://www.luerzersgrandslam.com
About Lürzer's Archive:
Lürzer's Archive (http://www.luerzersarchive.com), the celebrated creative resource for advertising professionals worldwide, has been offering a full set of inspirational tools since 1984: Lürzer's Archive magazine, Lürzer's Archive 200 Best Specials, the Lürzer's Archive website and a wide range of apps. It was back in the early 1980s that advertising copywriter and agency owner Walter Lürzer banged his fist down on the table and resolutely shouted out to himself: "If no one's going to do it for me, I'm going to have to do it myself - for everyone!" What he was referring to, back in that dark pre-internet era, was the laborious process of hunting out and compiling advertising campaigns from around the world. In those days, there were not many ways of finding out how products and services were being advertised in, say, America, Asia, or individual European countries. The first issue of Lürzer's Archive magazine was published October 1984 in Frankfurt am Main (Germany) and today the title has over 150,000 readers worldwide.
The website of Lürzer's Archive puts the focus firmly on our principle of "curatorship of inspiration." Boasting striking graphics, the chance to view all new agency submissions, and online features designed to both inform and inspire, the website complements the prestigious magazine, which presents the most interesting new print campaigns, TV commercials and, more recently, digital designs from all over the world. Daily features on Audiovisual, Campaigns, Digital and Who's Who in the ad world, plus a weekly blog from Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Michael Weinzettl, complete the package.
SOURCE Lürzer’s Grand Slam
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 11, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 11, 2019 02:15 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 10, 2019 12:15 PM EST