Softeon to Feature Breakthrough Order Fulfillment System at NRF’s “Big Show” 2019 at the Javits Center in Manhattan

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Softeon, a global supply chain software provider with the industry's best record of customer success, will be demonstrating its Breakthrough Order Fulfillment System at National Retail Federation’s “Big Show” at the Javits Center in New York City, Jan. 13-15, 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005022/en/
Ultimate flexibility and optimization for even the most complex fulfillment needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
With the growth in "eaches" picking (or broken case picking in many distribution operations as a result of e-commerce) and other factors driving changes to order profiles, companies are turning to a variety of technologies to reduce picking costs, including Voice, smart pick carts, put walls, pick-to-light, and mobile robots to improve order picking productivity.
But in nearly all cases, those sub-systems include their own control software, bringing a number of disadvantages, such as: making commodity hardware and the systems proprietary and expensive; requiring integration upfront and over time between those control systems and the WMS; and providing limited ability to fully optimize the complete picking process, including slotting, replenishment, real-time decision-making and exception handling.
The Softeon WMS eliminates all of these problems by directly managing all subsystems in any combination. This eliminates the need for third-party control software and interfaces. As a result, commodity hardware can be used, with savings of up to 70%. The cost and complexity of system deployments are also reduced substantially, as there is no need for integration between the WMS and the sub-systems.
But most importantly, double-digit gains in productivity can be achieved by having one system – the Softeon WMS - optimizing the entire picking, replenishment and slotting process, delivering levels of productivity that simply cannot be achieved by a WMS "throwing picks over the wall" for execution by these subsystems operating in silos, as it is commonly done.
At NRF booth #2477, Softeon will have live demonstrations of these market-changing capabilities, including an innovative approach with the use of mobile robots.
Softeon’s OFS comes as part of its WMS solution, but is also available as a stand-alone product for companies that want to keep their inbound WMS systems in place.
"We are confident there will be nothing like Softeon’s Order Fulfillment System at the NRF show, and the live demonstration will give attendees a clear picture of the benefits these capabilities will deliver," said Dan Gilmore, Chief Marketing Officer at Softeon. "Anyone interested in improving order picking will want to come and take a look."
About Softeon
Softeon is a global provider of supply chain solutions from planning through execution, anchored by our Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Distributed Order Management (DOM) solutions. Our advanced SOA-platform is engineered to reduce complex problems into simple solutions for a faster time to market and lower cost of ownership. Users can implement solutions incrementally to solve a specific challenge or deploy an integrated system. Configurable modules and rules-based solutions give market leaders the business agility they need to get ahead and stay ahead. Companies choose the flexibility and ease-of-use of the Softeon platform to drive higher business value and accelerate ROI. Deployment options include on-premise or in the cloud – delivered with a 100% track record of system success. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005022/en/
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 11, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 11, 2019 02:15 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 10, 2019 12:15 PM EST