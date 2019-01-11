My Size's BoxSizeID™ Captures Additional Revenue for One of Israel's Leading Packaging Delivery Companies by Improving Operational Efficiency and Reducing Operating Expenses

|By PR Newswire
|
January 11, 2019 10:13 AM EST
AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (the "Company" or "MySize") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, announced today initial feedback from its first commercial contract for its BoxSizeID solution with Katz Corporation ("Katz"), one of the largest packaging delivery companies in Israel.
Following the announcement of the agreement in September 2018, My Size began a system integration to fully implement BoxSizeID into the Katz ERP system, taking less than two weeks before it was fully operational. In the approximately four months since, Katz has reported that it is able to capture additional revenue due to BoxSizeID's ability to provide correct and accurate measurements. Katz has also reported an increase in efficiency in operations due to there being less manpower exhaustion and less damage to irregular packages from repacking.
"We're thrilled to report initial feedback from our partnership with Katz, and to validate what we already knew – that BoxSizeID is a critical tool for shipping and logistics couriers that can increase efficiency and positively impact their bottom line," said My Size, Inc. CEO, Ronen Luzon. "As the e-commerce industry continues to grow, efficiency within the shipping and logistics industry will become paramount to ensure packages are getting where they need to go, in a timely manner that is also cost effective for the shipper. BoxSizeID can help empower shipping and logistics couriers to operate more effectively, and to reduce costs from inefficiency and waste."
My Size will showcase an updated and more efficient BoxSizeID solution at NRF® 2019, at The Javits Center in New York City, January 12-16 2019. Attendees will be among the first to experience BoxSizeID's newest feature, two shot measurement, which reduces the time required to measure a package by 50%. The company will also be showcasing its MySizeID smart measurement solution for fashion and retail, recently launched to Android, and SizeUp, it's smart tape measure for DIY enthusiasts.
"We're excited to announce our updated features for BoxSizeID, and to showcase them for the first time at a premier global retail event like NRF® 2019," said Luzon. "We look forward to connecting with leaders and key decision makers within the retail industry, and to show them how My Size's solutions can impact their business throughout the lifecycle of the product – from apparel creation, to purchase, to shipping."
BoxSizeID streamlines delivery management through accurate parcel measurement and cost calculation, real time dimensional weight (DIM) details for improved logistics, and integration with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems through barcode scanning, image capture, and geo-location tagging. A consumer can utilize BoxSizeID to measure the volume of a package they intend to mail, and then receive a price quote and schedule a pick-up.
For couriers, the benefits are enhanced. They receive the customer's order and already know the size of the package they are picking up, enabling them to assign pick up of the package to the appropriate truck. In the courier's logistics center, the packages are scanned and measured, with that data being uploaded to the company's ERP to ensure the customer's order matches what was actually sent.
To schedule a demonstration of BoxSizeID at NRF® 2019, please email us at [email protected].
Please click here for a demonstration of how the BoxSizeID™ app works.
About My Size, Inc.
My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website. www.mysizeid.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.
Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID™ provides a full fashion solution for the retail industry.
Register here for a one-month free trial of MySizeID solution for your online store.
Please click here to download MySizeID™ for iOS.
Please click here to download MySizeID™ for Android.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
