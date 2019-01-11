Unified Commerce Alliance Makes Its Mark in Retail Sector

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 10:31 AM EST
Unified Commerce Alliance (UCA), a coalition including Microsoft, Episerver, Avensia Storefront, and inRiver, presents its integrated digital retail approach at National Retail Federation event in New York. The UCA takes the concept of omnichannel e-commerce and applies it across the ecosystem to maximize customer experience and drive revenue.
The UCA makes it possible to share the same data and business logic from different systems and direct all channels through a single integration. The teams at NRF will, together with additional partner Ombori, showcase a fully connected, AI-driven, end-to-end shopping experience. This illustrates how retailers can connect physical stores with digital channels to truly enhance the customer experience and empower omnichannel teams.
“The power of the combined UCA showcases how retailers can drive significant results by looking strategically at the role of e-commerce and holistically at the technology landscape to map to consumer needs,” said Joe Golemba, Vice President, North America Alliances & Services for inRiver.
“With our holistic approach to digital commerce we help to mitigate the omnichannel challenges that too many retailers are facing,” says Jörgen Bertilsson, Executive Vice President of Avensia Storefront. “Joint UCA customers achieve results that are exceeding industry standards, because of the service they are able to provide, throughout the entire customer journey.”
“Each year, Episerver polls global consumers to learn about how their shopping habits and expectations are evolving,” said Ed Kennedy, Senior Director of Commerce at Episerver. “Time and again, they’re telling us that they are buying online more and, as a result, demanding feature-rich experiences that make buying or browsing enjoyable and effortless. Over a third of shoppers, for example, feel brands do not care enough about personalizing their shopping experience, which presents a tremendous opportunity for retailers that do.”
“We’re thrilled that the Unified Commerce Alliance is joining us at NRF showcasing how technology investments and advancements are being applied to help retailers not only compete and succeed, but also ultimately provide the best service to their customers,” said Greg Jones, Director of Business Strategy for Worldwide Retail at Microsoft. “As the retail industry continues to transform, our partners are critical in helping us solve retailers’ biggest challenges and uncover valuable new opportunities to re-imagine retail.”
Retailers today must build better, more holistic processes to engage consumers and marketplaces effectively. There isn’t one solution to solve all challenges for retailers. A unified approach to retail is what will keep e-commerce brands relevant and in business in 2019 and beyond.
To learn more about the UCA click here. If attending NRF, stop by the Microsoft booth #3301 or book a meeting here: [email protected]
The Unified Commerce Alliance solution includes:
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Retail and Microsoft Azure enabling real time data with all retail functionality, from POS, pricing, campaign, stock and warehouse management in the cloud.
- Episerver for Dynamics 365 enables rich content and commerce experiences backed by AI-based personalization for enterprise search, product, and content recommendations, as well as visual merchandizing, event triggering, and journey analytics.
- inRiver PIM enables perfect omnichannel product information and storytelling with rapid time to market.
- Avensia Storefront offers a turnkey unified commerce solution that connects Episerver and inRiver with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and ensures all channels operate under the same business logic. Avensia Storefront enables seamless real-time integration and updates of all systems.
About Episerver
Episerver empowers digital leaders to easily create standout experiences for customers – everywhere they engage, and always with measurable business results. The Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™ unifies digital content, commerce, and marketing in one platform, including omnichannel solutions for smart personalization and intelligent campaigns. Founded in 1994, Episerver has offices in the US, UK, Sweden, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Poland, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, Singapore, Vietnam, and the UAE.
About Avensia Storefront
Avensia Storefront helps retailers build a scalable and thriving unified commerce ecosystem, by giving them control over all parts of their business. Equipped with streamlined system integrations, customizability and Azure cloud compatibility, the Avensia Storefront package enables real-time communication between Microsoft Dynamics’ retail system and Episerver’s Digital Experience Cloud, allowing all channels to operate under the same business logic. Avensia Storefront is the product range offered by Avensia, a leading international expert company within digital commerce that helps both B2C and B2B companies become successful in the world of unified commerce. Avensia is headquartered in Sweden with offices in USA, Denmark, Norway, and the Philippines. Avensia AB is publicly listed on Nasdaq First North under the name AVEN. Read more about Avensia: www.avensia.com; Read more about Avensia Storefront: www.avensiastorefront.com.
About inRiver
Founded in 2007, inRiver redefines the way ecommerce product marketers and merchandisers display and sell their products. By providing product information management (PIM) products and services that help create, update, refresh, maintain and distribute content about products globally, inRiver helps businesses drive increased revenue, customer satisfaction and brand equity. More than 1000 brands and 400 customers across 21 countries rely on inRiver to efficiently control the product flow for their globally recognized brands. inRiver is co-headquartered in Malmö, Sweden and Chicago, with additional offices in London, Amsterdam and Stockholm, and is a Microsoft Gold-Certified Partner. For more information, visit www.inriver.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005255/en/
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 11, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 11, 2019 02:15 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 10, 2019 12:15 PM EST