Frelii Speaks with Potential Partners at CES about the Future of AI in DNA Sequencing and Analysis

January 11, 2019
SPECIAL TO CES—Executives from Frelii Inc. (OTCQB: FRLI) met with potential partners and prospects from industries including medical cannabis, precision medicine, consumer wellness, insurance and hospital systems during the CES conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Frelii team discussed recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) systems that are fueling an AI-driven revolution in the field of genomics and DNA sequencing.
“The rapid evolution of AI-based DNA sequencing is delivering new insight into the genome coupled with connections and patterns of gene expression at a scale we have never seen before,” said Ian Jenkins, CEO of Frelii. “Our own Frelii AI system stands at the forefront to empower personalized and precision medicine in new and exciting ways. Frelii looks at every data point on the genome and analyzes how each point is interconnected with every other data point. This is a fundamentally different approach to DNA sequencing and analysis. We produce 60 Million data points, vs the typical 400-700 thousand, as with typical consumer level DNA kits. What we end up with are hard facts that say what the human body will do as well as information regarding what it could do when drugs, medications, supplements and lifestyle changes are introduced.”
Companies are turning to Frelii expertise because with its AI, DNA sequencing and analysis can be completed in a matter of hours, as opposed to weeks or months and at a level that expands the frontiers of knowledge by analyzing massive amounts of data. Most consumer DNA kits on the market look at 400,000 to 700,000 data points along the genome, generating approximately 384 outcomes, such as ancestry, diet suggestions or identification of potential health risks. Frelii’s recently improved technology has dramatically increased the data points subject to analysis to more than 60 million data points, which can generate more than 60 million outcomes. To process each data point against the other data points takes billions of gigabytes of data processing for one person’s physiology. Frelii’s high-efficiency Genetic Sequencing and analysis using Frelii's proprietary technology has increased to greater than 99 percent and 99.999 percent accuracy on whole genome and exome sequencing, respectively.
This computing power enables the company to analyze more complete data. The system looks at physiology and the holistic internal connections with in the human body providing insights for drug developers, medical professionals and consumers.
“AI combined with DNA sequencing is a match made in heaven because it can bring to light previously unexplored connections that can impact entire industries such as the rapidly expanding medical marijuana market to health care at large,” Jenkins said. “AI provides insight into the function of genetic expression and helps removes the guess work.”
For example, one of the ways AI and DNA sequencing can be used optimally is with medical cannabis. Compared to pharmacological information, there is currently very little data related medical cannabis. In recent years, there has been a rapid advancement in worldwide interest in medical uses of cannabis. According to Viridian Capital Advisors, Cannabis-related companies raised nearly $13 billion in 2018 alone. Frelii is investing in its AI to empower medical professionals when seeking to provide, where it is legal, precision dosing of THC, CBD, CBN and terpenes from appropriate strains of cannabis via the right delivery format.
About Frelii Inc.
Frelii Inc. is a medical technology company that uses gene sequencing and artificial intelligence to determine risk and lifestyle modifications. Its technology analyzes the most comprehensive markers (60,000,000+) on the market to date. Frelii’s technology generates accurate and profoundly valuable insight into DNA. Its high-efficiency Genetic Sequencing and analysis using Frelii's proprietary technology has increased to greater than 99% and 99.999% accuracy on whole genome and exome sequencing, respectively. It opens opportunities never before realized in health care, precision medicine, insurance, corporate wellness as well as personal health and risk identification. For more information, please visit www.frelii.com.
