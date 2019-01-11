NHS England Digital Chief to Join Europe's Largest Video GP provider LIVI

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 11:26 AM EST
STOCKHOLM, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
NHS Chief Digital Officer, Juliet Bauer, to join LIVI, Europe's largest video GP provider in April 2019. Bauer's global role with LIVI will focus on working in partnership with the NHS and other health systems around the world. LIVI is committed to delivering the digital ambitions set out in the NHS Long-Term Plan published this week, including offering video GP appointments to all patients by 2023. NHS England CEO, Simon Stevens, claims video GP appointments could save NHS £1 billion through 30 million avoided trips to the doctor. Since launching in the UK, LIVI has delivered thousands of appointments to patients with 95% of consultations directly replacing a physical appointment
Chief Digital Officer at NHS England, Juliet Bauer, is joining LIVI in April 2019 to take up a global product role, working with health services across the world to support them in their transformation to a digital first approach to primary care. LIVI, Europe's largest online provider of video GP consultations, launched in the UK last October, partnering with NHS primary care providers to offer LIVI to their patients for free at the point of use. Since launch three months ago,
LIVI has already delivered thousands of appointments to patients with 95% of consultations directly replacing a physical appointment. Over the last two and a half years, Juliet Bauer has been a key element in the digital transformation of the NHS. Throughout this period, Juliet has encouraged the use of digital solutions to improve health outcomes and patient experience, and to deliver efficiencies for the NHS.
The announcement of Juliet's move comes days after the NHS published its Long-Term Plan, with a major focus on digital transformation. The NHS plan sets out a goal to offer every patient across the country the ability to see a GP via video consultation in the next five years in a move to ease growing pressures on GPs and improve waiting times. NHS Chief Executive, Simon Stevens, estimates that such a move could avoid up to 30 million physical trips to primary care and save the NHS £1 billion per year. LIVI is committed to supporting the ambitions within the Long-Term Plan and is already partnering with the NHS to help its transformation to become a truly digital first health service.
Since launching in the UK in October 2018, LIVI's partnership in the North West of Surrey with the NHS NICS GP Federation has generated exciting results, with over 13,000 patients signing up to use the service. 95% of GP appointments delivered via LIVI's UK video consultation service have directly replaced a physical appointment. This new way of delivering healthcare therefore has the potential to deliver on the ambitions for digital GP appointments Simon Stevens set out in the Long Term Plan.
Since launch, LIVI has been used by a wide range of demographics, with nearly 30% of the 1000s of patients it has helped aged over 50; demonstrating that digital healthcare has the power to improve the lives of everyone no matter where you live or your individual circumstances. Patients also rate the service 5 stars on the App Store, and, across Europe, where LIVI has delivered over half a million consultations already, average patient ratings are 4.8 out of 5.
Juliet Bauer, Chief Digital Officer at NHS England, said:
"I am delighted to be joining LIVI at such an exciting time for digital health. Technology has the power to deliver a step-change in clinical care and patient experience. I am looking forward to helping LIVI expand their outstanding service to deliver on the NHS' long term plan, as well as supporting their growth globally".
Luke Buhl-Nielsen, Country Director of LIVI UK said:
"We are incredibly excited to have Juliet join the LIVI team. Her unrivalled experience within NHS England and the wider Health and Social Care Digital Transformation program during a period of unprecedented change is invaluable as we work alongside the health service to deliver a digital vision for primary care and transform outcomes for patients everywhere".
Johannes Schildt, CEO and co-founder of LIVI said:
"Juliet is a fantastic addition to the expanding LIVI team. Her passion and energy for the potential of digital is evident both from her previous role with the NHS and her career to date. We are very excited that Juliet shares our vision to improve access and equality of care for every patient, whilst helping reduce pressures on health care systems. We are excited to work with her to deliver our service to patients everywhere."
CONTACT:
Press Manager
KRY
+46-70-591-89-25
[email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Public/16551/2716339/a233e1414acf5021_org.jpg
Juliet Bauer photo 1
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 11, 2019 12:30 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 11, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 11, 2019 02:15 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST