NBCSN Partners with Association Headquarters, Heuristic Solutions to Deliver Seamless NCSN Experience

|January 11, 2019 12:02 PM EST
Under the management of Association Headquarters, The National Board for Certification of School Nurses (NBCSN) has successfully migrated the Nationally Certified School Nurse (NCSN) and NCSN-Emeritus certification programs into the LearningBuilder credentialing management platform. Heuristics and NBCSN implemented LearningBuilder in just four weeks, far quicker than the standard twelve-week implementation period for programs of this size.
“From a business perspective, we cannot praise Heuristic Solutions enough. The team was consistent, roles were clear, and the cost was inclusive. We were delighted to find solutions to all of our issues within one organization that provided an exceptional customer experience and product, even under our unusual time constraints,” said Patricia Krin, NBCSN Executive Director.
“We promised NBCSN that we could have a system up-and-running within four weeks. We also warned that they would need to be prepared for compromises and invest a great deal of their own time to meet our deadlines,” says Christopher Butcher, Principal and Chief Innovation Officer at Heuristics. “As it turned out, there were virtually no compromises and no long hours. It shows that with LearningBuilder, implementations are measured in weeks, not months. NBCSN’s credentials were not particularly simple. The system and the team are just well-prepared for the kinds of challenges any certification program may throw at us."
“This outcome is what you can expect when an organization chooses the right software and the right implementation team, and then gets to work. LearningBuilder is particularly suited to programs that have quirky rules and tight timeframes, but it all comes together when the customer provides clear requirements and timely decisions,” commented Ali Neal, Heuristics Principal. She continues, “We are grateful to be working with Association Headquarters and NBCSN. It is especially wonderful when our client makes our job easy!”
"Not only were we, Association Headquarters, transitioning NBCSN to our management office, we also had to have a new database with exam applications built from the ground up in only 4 weeks. Luckily, a colleague suggested NBCSN consider Heuristics and the LearningBuilder platform. From the start, Heuristics was clearly the choice for NBCSN. They explained how their system worked and provided a proposal in a very timely manner. Through the whole process, not a deadline was missed and if we had a question, we got a response quickly. This helped to alleviate stress on our team as we knew the database build was in good hands, allowing us to focus on other areas of the transition," said TC Field-Bobroski, NBCSN Account Manager at Association Headquarters.
About NBCSN
The National Board for Certification of School Nurses, Inc. (NBCSN) has implemented a rigorous national certification process for professionals in the field of school nursing. Their organizational mission is to advance the health and learning of students and wellness of the school community. Diplomates demonstrate specialized knowledge and competency in school nursing.
About Heuristic Solutions
Since 1996, Heuristic Solutions has served as the behind-the-scenes technology partner for credentialing bodies. LearningBuilder is recognized as the industry leading credentialing management software, the only platform designed to address the unique needs of accreditation, certification, and licensing organizations. Highly configurable, LearningBuilder supports over one million users.
About Association Headquarters
AH is a professional services firm that specializes in helping non-profit organizations achieve their mission, create value and advance their causes, industries and professions. The Mt. Laurel-based company comprises four main divisions within AH; a full-service association management company (AMC); a marketing and communications agency; a meetings & events management team; and a division that focuses on other custom solutions such as strategic planning, website builds and database integrations, accounting, recruitment, public affairs and lobbying, certification management, and growing non-dues revenue. AH maintains AMC Institute Charter Accreditation status. The AMC Institute Accreditation program is based on an ANSI Standard. As named by the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA), AH is a Platinum Certified Customer Service Organization. For more information, visit www.AHredchair.com, connect with AH on Facebook or youtube.com and follow @AHredchair on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005360/en/
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST