Tinyclues mène la révolution de l’IA pour le retail marketing au salon NRF 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 12:08 PM EST
Tinyclues, la solution leader de Campaign Intelligence annonce aujourd'hui sa participation au salon NRF 2019, le « Retail’s Big Show », du 13 au 15 janvier à New York.
Installée sur le stand 643, Tinyclues présentera sa solution marketing AI-first et montrera comment les acteurs du retail utilisent Tinyclues pour envoyer des messages extrêmement pertinents et augmenter significativement le chiffre d’affaires de leurs campagnes marketing. Le stand Tinyclues a été sélectionné par NRF pour faire partie de la tournée NRF « Future Tech ».
Le marché de l'IA s’élargit et les retailers ont du mal à distinguer les solutions qui répondent à de vrais enjeux métier et celles qui ne participent qu’au buzz actuel. La NRF a donc invité le fondateur de Tinyclues, David Bessis, à présenter une session « Tech Innovation » sur l’Innovation Stage le lundi 14 janvier à 14h00. David détaillera comment une vraie intelligence artificielle peut avoir un impact systématique sur la personnalisation, l’engagement client, les conversions et comment identifier les solutions qui peuvent tenir ces promesses.
Tinyclues présentera également des cas d’usage et des résultats concrets dans le cadre d’une conférence « Big Ideas » le mardi 15 janvier à 14h00 afin de montrer comment les clients de Tinyclues comme Holland & Barrett, Fnac Darty ou Lacoste ont mesuré un impact très significatif sur leur business. Avec Tinyclues, les retailers arrivent à trouver les « tiny clues » dans leurs données first-party pour une meilleure stratégie marketing, un meilleur ROI et une meilleure expérience client.
« Les consommateurs reçoivent de plus en plus de communications de la part des marques, il est donc plus difficile pour les marketeurs de gagner en engagement client et d’augmenter leur chiffre d’affaires de campagne », déclare David Bessis, fondateur et CEO de Tinyclues. « La solution de marketing AI-first de Tinyclues identifie les futurs acheteurs pour chaque campagne avec une précision inégalée, permettant aux retailers de présenter des offres enfin pertinentes à une audience hautement qualifiée, de sortir du lot et de gagner la bataille de l’engagement. »
Grâce à la solution marketing AI-first de Tinyclues, les retailers sont capables de :
- Trouver facilement les acheteurs pour n’importe quel produit ou offre mis en avant dans une campagne
- Augmenter le trafic et le chiffre d’affaires en ligne et en magasin
- Optimiser et orchestrer leur agenda marketing
- Réactiver les clients à faible activité
Au Retail’s Big Show, Tinyclues exposera au stand 643 et mènera trois tournées « Future Tech ». Visitez notre stand pour une démonstration du produit, pour essayer notre Business Impact Calculator ou pour découvrir comment l’approche AI-first de Tinyclues peut vous aider à aligner vos objectifs commerciaux et vos idées de campagnes.
À propos de Tinyclues
Tinyclues est la solution leader de Marketing Campaign Intelligence. Basée entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle, elle permet aux marketeurs de générer du chiffre d’affaires additionnel et d’augmenter l’engagement client grâce à ses fonctions de ciblage intelligent et d’optimisation de l’agenda de campagnes. Tinyclues utilise des algorithmes de deep learning, innovation majeure dans le domaine de l’intelligence artificielle, afin de détecter les futurs acheteurs de tout produit, dans les jours suivant une campagne. Des entreprises comme AccorHotels, Brandalley, Cdiscount, Club Med, Conforama, Fnac Darty, Lacoste, OUI.sncf, Rue du Commerce, Sarenza, TUI, Vente-privee.com ou Vestiaire Collective utilisent Tinyclues pour orchestrer plus de 600 millions de messages par mois sur des canaux tels que l’email, les notifications mobiles, le courrier, les centres d’appel ou Facebook. Tinyclues a été listé comme « Vendor to Watch » par Gartner dans son « Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics 2017 » et comme Cool Vendor dans le rapport Gartner’s Cool Vendor for Multichannel Marketing 2018.
Pour plus d’informations, visitez http://www.tinyclues.com
Twitter: @tinyclues
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005369/fr/
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 11, 2019 12:30 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 11, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 11, 2019 02:15 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST