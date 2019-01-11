NRF Big Show Exhibitor Profile

The NRF Big Show 2019 takes place January 13 – 15 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. Please note the following important information.

Business Wire is the official news wire partner for NRF 2019. Listed below are exhibitor profiles.

Company: ACCEO Solutions Inc.

Booth: 4365

Web: www.acceo.com

ACCEO Solutions Inc is a North American leader in the software and IT industries. The company offers world-class merchants payment, retail software solutions, and expert industry advice. Furthermore, ACCEO specializes in the design, implementation, integration, and support of management and accounting solutions, as well as in the development of e-business operations. Our large team offers expert technical and consulting services. ACCEO’s clientele consists of SMBs, large corporations, public sector agencies, and financial institutions. With 25+ years of hands-on experience, we help thousands of retailers manage their businesses more successfully every day with adapted IT retail and payment solutions that optimize customer experience and overall performance.

Company: Accuvia Software Group

Booth: 648

Web: www.accuvia.com

Accuvia Software Group is focused on helping retailers engage with their consumers by providing advanced Point of Sale, Loyalty and Digital Marketing solutions. Our solutions give retailers the tools they need to create a competitive advantage in this very challenging retail environment. VIA|store is a feature rich POS platform for the general retail environment including both a Windows and iOS POS application that can be deployed as a cloud, on-premise or a hybrid environment. VIA|store is installed in thousands of locations throughout the US and Canada and is trusted by major retailers to run their stores and service their customers.

Company: Aila Technologies

Booth: 1240

Web: https://www.ailatech.com

Press Kit: https://www.tradeshownews.com/events/nrf-big-show-2019/aila2019/

Aila Technologies delivers seamless experiences for enterprises that unite real-world and online operations to delight customers, empower employees and streamline processes at every touchpoint. Powered by our proprietary TrueScan technology, Aila's sleek fixed and mobile products add effortless scanning to iOS-based devices. Leading retailers such as American Eagle, Stop & Shop, and Rent the Runway turn to Aila for crucial enterprise use cases from point of sale and self checkout to price checking and inventory management. Learn how Aila Technologies is making every interaction and transaction we touch more valuable, for every enterprise partner, every day at ailatech.com.

Company: ALIEN TECHNOLOGY

Booth: 414

Web: www.alientechnology.com

Serving the retail supply chain, Alien Technology and r-pac International provide complete and compelling solutions to retailers and brand owners around the globe. From inception to deployment, we work hand-in-hand with customers to elevate brand management, quality assurance and competitive pricing. We invite you to visit booth #414 to learn more about how to take your business to the next level with the latest RFID hardware and software solutions.

Company: Apex Supply Chain Technologies

Booth: 1946

Web: https://www.apexsupplychain.com/

Apex helps retailers improve click and collect and returns with its self-serve, automated locker solutions. Powered by the Internet of Things and the Cloud, this critical infrastructure automates in-store order pick-up and returns to improve these experiences for customers and for employees.

Our lockers help engage customers and increase cart size up to 50% while making employees more productive and reducing the retailer’s cost of order fulfillment. Visit booth 1946 during NRF to see our latest solutions firsthand and to learn how some of the world’s largest retail brands rely on Apex to create a seamless customer experience.

Company: Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Comp

Booth: 2047

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: HPE

Web: www.arubanetworks.com

The future of retail will be defined by smarter experiences – ones that combine the right technologies with the best design to enable creativity, better associate efficiencies, and innovation for building and maintaining shopper satisfaction and loyalty. Aruba delivers solutions that enable organizations to create modern stores that uniquely join always-available mobility with robust and secure connectivity, enhanced with innovative location-based services. The Aruba approach opens up a myriad of possibilities for retail – from personalized in-store shopping experiences to just-in-time associate to shopper response.

Company: BigCommerce

Booth: 1509

Web: www.bigcommerce.com

BigCommerce is the world’s leading cloud ecommerce platform for established and rapidly-growing businesses. Combining enterprise functionality, an open architecture and app ecosystem, and market-leading performance, BigCommerce enables businesses to grow online sales with 80% less cost, time and complexity than on-premise software. BigCommerce powers B2B and B2C ecommerce for more than 60,000 brands, 2,000+ mid-market businesses, 30 Fortune 1000 companies and industry-leading brands including Assurant, Ben & Jerry’s, Paul Mitchell, Skullcandy, Sony and Toyota. For more information, visit www.bigcommerce.com.

Company: BRYANTHINGS

Booth: 7126

Web: www.bryanthings.com / www.connectedphotos.com

Bryanthings develops great digital point of sales solutions. From ribbon printers, beauty mirrors and sensor bars, we create a meaningful link between the real world and digital life, adding strong value to square meters. New at NRF: the "Luxury Retail Computer" the first ever tablet pc that fits all retail needs. Bryanthings is a Parisian start-up designing custom retail digital furniture for global and luxury brands. Clienteling Solutions, Computer Equipment & Printers, In-Store Applications, In-Store Marketing, Personalization, POS Installation & Services, POS Software & Services, POS Systems & Equipment.

Company: Chargeback Gurus

Booth: 563

Web: www.chargebackgurus.com

Chargeback Gurus provides comprehensive management solutions to help businesses recover lost revenue from chargebacks and fraud. Our chargeback representment and prevention services take the pain out of chargeback management and deliver true ROI for clients.

Our proprietary FPR-360™ tool with Root Cause Analyzer™ looks at over 40 unique data points to identify business vulnerabilities and prevent up to 50% of chargebacks. Our Smart Chargeback Representment™ Process combines automation, data analytics and expert analysts to help companies recover up to 70% of chargebacks.

Company: CIMA Spa.

Booth: 4164 Level 3

Web: www.cima-america.com

CIMA is a leading manufacturer of cash automation solutions. Founded in 1955 and based in Italy, we supply global clients through a network of partners who sell and support our solutions to Retailers, Banks and Hospitality businesses. We design and manufacture smart safes, mid/high volume bulk deposit machines and a range of recycling machines. Our coin/note cash recycling solutions are designed to help retailers automate their back-office cash management tasks. From till preparation to end of day cash up, our solutions deliver proven returns on investment by reducing the costs of managing cash.

Company: Cymbio

Booth: 7018

Web: https://cym.bio

Cymbio is the technological bridge that allows brands and suppliers to manage wholesale and direct to consumer operations from a single platform, fully automating processes such as product information sharing from brands to retailers, multi-warehouse routing, ship-from-store enablement, cross channel inventory management, automated drop ship and more. Brands can seamlessly interact with their retail partners in real-time, creating new sales opportunities from existing inventory while also maximizing their own D2C businesses with optimized fulfillment.

Company: DALIM SOFTWARE

Booth: 233

Web: https://nrf.dalim.com/

DALIM ES creative operations workflow software is used by major retailers and agencies to quickly produce powerful promotional campaigns—anything in print, video, online, or in store. It provides an easy way to collaborate, review gain approval for—and produce—any project. Retailers can meet deadlines easier and get to market faster. And, they can be assured that all information is accurate. Meanwhile, senior management can be guaranteed of a quick ROI. By conducting many manual processes automatically, many costs are eliminated—including labor, printing and delivery charges, among others.

Company: Diebold Nixdorf

Booth: 4800

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NYSE: DBD

Web: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world’s top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an ‘always on’ and changing consumer landscape. The company has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide.

Company: Digimarc Corporation

Booth: 3449

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NASDAQ: DMRC

Web: https://www.digimarc.com/

Digimarc represents the next generation of barcodes for thermal labels and product packaging. Digimarc Barcode enables consumer phones, associate mobile devices and retail barcode scanners to reliably and efficiently scan labels and product packaging, enabling retail and consumer benefits such as dynamic-pricing, easier checkout, improved private brand loyalty and shrink reduction.

Company: Engagement Agents

Booth: 7121

Web: www.EngagementAgents.com

Every retailer pays significantly for marketing opportunities through their leases. However, 90% of retailers never take advantage of the benefits of these investments. Every shopping center promotes their retailers’ marketing campaigns to millions of consumers via their mobile site, website, app, social media, email list, events and onsite digital signage to drive impressions, traffic and sales to its retailers. Engagement Agents helps retailers maximize and monetize their already-paid-for shopping centers' digital and physical marketing channels to drive impressions, traffic and sales while saving money, time and resources. Learn more at www.EngagementAgents.com or visit booth #7121 at the NRF Big Show.

Company: enVista

Booth: 4249

Web: www.envistacorp.com

enVista is a leading global consulting and software solutions firm enabling enterprise commerce for the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors, and omni-channel retailers. enVista has 17 plus years of experience in optimizing supply chain and transforming omni-channel commerce to drive customer engagement and revenue.

enVista’s cloud native unified commerce platform and the firm’s ability to consult, implement and operate across all channels, enables Tier 1 to Tier 3 omni-channel companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprise. Visit enVista during the show to learn more and check out how our platform’s solutions enable physical and digital commerce.

Company: Episerver

Booth: 3301, 1533

Web: www.episerver.com

Episerver connects digital commerce and marketing to help organizations create unique digital experiences for their customers, with measurable business results. The Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™ combines content, commerce, multi-channel marketing and predictive analytics in a single platform to work full-circle for businesses online with unprecedented ease-of-use. Episerver attracts innovating customers like American Express, Buffalo Wild Wings, Mazda, Yamaha and Walmart, and a partner network of more than 880 creative agencies and system integrators. Episerver’s mission to make it easy for customers to create effective digital experiences for their customers – in any channel on any device – is being realized worldwide, daily.

Company: Epson America Inc.

Booth: 3455

Web: www.epson.com

Epson, a POS leader for over 30 years, continues to transform the industry with their latest POS solutions. The OmniLink® TM-T88VI and TM-H6000V both connect simultaneously to traditional PC-POS and mobile POS systems, and offer distributed proximity-based printing and easy Bluetooth pairing. Plus, the TM-H6000V provides fast check processing and features to reduce service downtime. Epson also continues to lead way with the TM-m10 and TM-m30 mobile POS printers with their sleek design and small footprint, and the Mobilink™ line of wireless receipt printers. And all Epson POS printers feature the performance, reliability and efficiency you’d expect from the industry leader

Company: Exponea

Booth: 4557

Web: www.exponea.com

Exponea is an intelligent union of customer data management and analytics which cracked the Single Customer View. We enable marketers to understand their customers and turn insights into actionable campaigns, all within a single integrated solution built from the ground up. With cutting edge technology, Exponea empowers marketers to deliver personalized, in the moment experiences to their customers through deeply embedded AI-powered capabilities. We enable the fast transfer of know-how, resulting in a change of mindset and acting as a catalyst for a rapid, profitable growth of emerging e-commerce leaders around the world.

Company: Fiserv

Booth: 833

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NASDAQ: FISV

Web: www.fiserv.com

Fiserv, Inc. is a global leader in financial services technology solutions. We're helping more than 12,000 clients worldwide. Our approximately 24,000 associates worldwide are driving quality and innovation in Payments, Processing Services, Risk & Compliance, Customer & Channel Management, and Insights & Optimization with one thing in mind: to move money and information in a way that moves the world.

Visit Fiserv in booth 833 at NRF 2019 and contact [email protected] .

Quick Facts:

NASDAQ: FISV

Headquarters: Brookfield, WI

Founded: 1984

Clients: More than 12,000 clients in more than 80 countries

Associates: Approximately 24,000 worldwide

Revenue: $5.7 billion in 2017

Company: flexEngage

Booth: 2380

Web: www.flexengage.com

Press Kit: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/nrf-big-show-2019/flexengage/

With open, click-through, and conversion rates for transactional communications (receipts, order and ship notifications, packing slips, etc.) far surpassing all other forms of retailer outreach, flexEngage helps brands like Under Armour, GNC, Aldo, and Oakley transform standard transactional touchpoints into dynamic, personalized engagement channels that drive loyalty and revenue. What if the end of every sale was the beginning of the next? Learn more at www.flexEngage.com

Company: HP Inc.

Booth: 3055

Web: www.hp.com

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

Company: Impinj

Booth: 3465

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NASDAQ: PI

Web: www.impinj.com

If you’ve purchased apparel from a major retailer like Macy’s or Zara, entered a smart fitting room at a Ralph Lauren or Rebecca Minkoff store, or enjoyed a drink from a Coca-Cola Freestyle soda fountain, then you’ve probably interacted with the Impinj platform. Our platform enables wireless connectivity to billions of everyday items such as apparel, cosmetics, jewelry, pharmaceuticals, automotive parts, and home goods—and delivers each item’s unique identity, location, and authenticity to business applications. The Impinj platform allows retailers to improve inventory visibility, reduce out-of-stocks, enable omnichannel fulfillment, enhance shopping experiences, and prevent loss.

The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely information about everyday items allowing retailers to analyze and use data about those items to improve efficiencies, increase sales, and delight customers.

Company: Jabil

Booth: 4559

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NYSE: JBL

Web: www.jabil.com

Jabil, the $22B global manufacturing services leader, transforms retail operations and customer experiences with automation, analytics and AI. At NRF 2019, Jabil Retail will showcase advancements across an expanded ecosystem of partners and innovations in autonomous robots, self-checkout kiosks, electronic shelf labels, POS systems, intelligent vending, and more. See how Jabil's end-to-end retail automation capabilities drive leading-edge omni-channel strategy development, global product manufacturing and supply chain optimization across more than 100 sites in 29 countries. Badger Technologies, a product division of Jabil, will demonstrate the latest generation of multi-purpose robots, setting the stage for connected grocery stores of the future.

Company: Jesta I.S.

Booth: 4655

Web: www.jestais.com

Jesta I.S. is a global supplier of integrated software solutions for brand manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers specializing in apparel, footwear, housewares and electronics. Jesta’s Vision Suite is a modular software platform that helps simplify the omnichannel journey for retailers and wholesalers – from PLM to POS. With 50 years in the business, Jesta I.S. has the experience and resources to help with the technology aspect, the human factor and everything in between. Customers include Perry Ellis International, Puma, Harry Rosen, Genesco, Guess, Town Shoes, Peter Harris Clothes, Cole Haan, Electronic Express, DSW, Carter’s, Stokes and others.

Company: KIOSK Information Systems and Posiflex

Booth: 3755

Web: www.kiosk.com

KIOSK Information Systems is leading provider of custom self-service solutions in North America. KIOSK provides complete project services; including Hardware and Software Design, Manufacturing, Field Support, and secure Managed Services. KIOSK has 25+ years’ experience creating O2O retail solutions that cut operating and transaction costs; increase sales and loyalty, and enhance today’s connected consumer experience.

Founded in 1984, Posiflex Technology, Inc. has designed and manufactured its own-branded world-class POS solutions. Since 2016, Posiflex has determined to grow beyond just POS product focus, further expanding into self-service solutions (KIOSK), and additional vertical markets serving B2B IoT platforms empowered by embedded PCs.

Company: Ladingo Ltd.

Booth: 1161

Web: https://www.ladingo.com/

Ladingo is the first technological solution that enables the simple, straightforward and automated purchase of large items from online retailers to be shipped internationally. Its platform deals with regulation, customs and taxation issues, enabling the world of B2C e-commerce to have large items delivered to international shoppers. Ladingo guarantees shipping costs, up-front, for any size product, overseeing the entire shipment process, from the local warehouse, through the ocean forwarders and until the item is delivered to the customer’s front door. Ladingo automates the sharing of shipping containers, making cost-effective delivery of large and heavy products such as furniture or fitness equipment possible. With Ladingo, every customer completes his or her purchase regardless of his or her location across the globe, or the size of the product acquired.

Company: Manhattan Associates

Booth: 3239

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NASDAQ: MANH

Web: www.manh.com

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We design, build and deliver leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace.

We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Company: Moltin

Booth: 4265

Web: https://moltin.com/

Moltin provides the only Headless Commerce Platform for commerce builders who require flexibility, speed, and control, and won’t settle for cookie-cutter commerce experiences. You have the ultimate level of flexibility at your fingertips to customize and orchestrate the data structures, logic, and workflows for your entire commerce stack according to your unique business requirements. Moltin enables you to build and deliver the most innovative commerce experiences, fast. Moltin was created to enable the future of xCommerce and is focused on the ever-changing pace of consumer behavior.

Company: Multidev Technologies Inc.

Booth: 4673

Web: www.multidev.com

Multidev Technologies Inc provides software solutions and related professional services of analyzing, planning, implementing and deploying for the omni-channel retail, e-tail and wholesale industries. The flexibility and scalability of the system allows both brick & mortar and Web retailers to manage all channels of their businesses with one end-to end integrated system. From typical back-office operations to a cutting-edge POS, through Retail Analytics and BI features for better decision-making tools, it encompasses all aspects of today’s retailing environments. The professional services team comprised of industry experts delivers solutions that fit the most specific business processes.

Company: Navsoft

Booth: 701

Web: https://www.thenavsoft.com/

We discover, design and build experiences that help businesses evolve in a world of digital transformation.

Navsoft collaborates with the world’s leading technology platforms to address tomorrow’s challenges, today. We enable our clients to reach their full potential by creating meaningful products, digital assets and deeper customer relationships.

We are trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies across 33 countries for delivering rapid growth and lasting value, over the past two decades.

Company: NoviSign Digital Signage

Booth: 929

Web: www.NoviSign.com

We believe digital signage was meant to be easy to use. Because of this belief, NoviSign has helped over 20,000 clients across 5 continents successfully deploy dynamic digital signage solutions. Some of NoviSign clients include Disney, Ikea, Dole, Home Depot, NASA, Nokia, Ferrari, Papa John’s Pizza and more! Using NoviSigns web-based digital signage software online studio, you can create beautiful digital signage. With over 25+ drag and drop widgets you can design and manage engaging content that features live social media streams, fun interactive games and media-rich zones that feature videos, RSS feeds, HD images, scrolling text, weather and more!

Company: OneStock

Booth: 541

Web: https://www.onestock-retail.com

OneStock offers an agile, omnichannel, unified inventory software suite for retailers that want to optimize order management (OMS) and boost sales. The company connects online demand with store supply. Clients include Fortnum & Mason, Monsoon Accessorize, Radley, Phase Eight and Jigsaw in the UK and Intersport, Kaporal, RougeGorge, Serge Blanco and Truffaut in France. Romulus Grigoras, Founder and CEO started OneStock after ten years of research in computer science and artificial intelligence. OneStock won a Drapers Award and Paris Retail Award in 2017, and was named most innovative start-up of 2018 by FEVAD in France.

Company: Oracle Corporation

Booth: 2321

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: ORCL

Web: www.oracle.com/retail

Oracle provides retailers with a complete, open, and integrated suite of best-of-breed business applications, cloud services, and hardware that are engineered to work together and empower commerce. Leading fashion, grocery, and specialty retailers use Oracle solutions to anticipate consumer demand, simplify operations and inspire authentic brand interactions.

Company: Ordergroove

Booth: 4364

Web: www.ordergroove.com

Ordergroove helps brands and omnichannel retailers practice and achieve Relationship Commerce - shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to ongoing, highly profitable relationships. The company's unique combination of powerful technology, machine learning and analytics, and unmatched consumer expertise helps top retailers and brands like Walmart, PetSmart, The Vitamin Shoppe, L'Oréal, Nestlé and others transform their retail experiences across every channel and thrive within the constantly shifting retail landscape. Ordergroove is headquartered in New York, NY and has raised $40 million in investment funding from institutional investors. For information visit www.ordergroove.com.

Company: Red Hat

Booth: 4163

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: RHT

Web: www.redhat.com

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers develop cloud-native applications, integrate existing and new IT applications, and automate and manage complex environments. A trusted adviser to the Fortune 500, Red Hat provides award-winning support, training, and consulting services that bring the benefits of open innovation to any industry. Red Hat is a connective hub in a global network of enterprises, partners, and communities, helping organizations grow, transform, and prepare for the digital future.

Company: Riverbed Technology

Booth: 4359

Web: https://www.riverbed.com/

Riverbed®, The Digital Performance Company™, enables organizations to maximize digital performance across every aspect of their business, allowing customers to rethink possible. Riverbed’s unified and integrated Digital Performance Platform™ brings together a powerful combination of Digital Experience, Cloud Networking and Cloud Edge solutions that provides a modern IT architecture for the digital enterprise, delivering new levels of operational agility and dramatically accelerating business performance and outcomes. At more than $1 billion in annual revenue, Riverbed’s 30,000+ customers include 98% of the Fortune 100 and 100% of the Forbes Global 100. Learn more at riverbed.com.

Company: SAS

Booth: 3637

Web: https://sas.com/retail

Retailers trust SAS to help them bridge merchandising and marketing data and processes across the entire enterprise. Using omnichannel analytics with embedded AI, retailers can improve operations and shopping experiences. As customer preferences and choices evolve, retailers need a better understanding of their customers to stay competitive. SAS delivers innovative analytics designed to allow retailers to gain a complete view of their business and customers. And our open platform allows them to unify data and customer insights to drive profitability. That's why 921 retailers worldwide – and 92 of the top 100 companies on the 2018 Fortune Global 500® – rely on SAS.

Company: SATO America

Booth: 4808

Web: www.satoamerica.com

SATO America, a leading provider of barcode and RFID application solutions for the retail marketplace will exhibit at NRF 2019. SATO will showcase retail solutions that drive consumer engagement and personalization while driving in-store and back of store operational efficiencies. The titans of the retail industry trust our solutions across the globe. SATO retail solutions range from Shelf Edge Labeling, Retail Printers and Laser Printers, Handheld Labeling Systems, and Take-A-Number Systems - each designed to focus on the needs of retailers and enhance customer value. Visit SATO at booth #4808 to experience the latest technology solutions that are transforming the retail industry!

Company: Scandit

Booth: 509

Web: https://www.scandit.com

Scandit enables enterprises and consumers to change the way they interact with everyday objects and augment the physical world with real-time data captured by scanning barcodes and recognizing text, objects, and other visual identifiers using smartphones, tablets, wearables, drones, and robots. Scandit’s mobile data capture platform is built on proprietary computer vision, augmented reality, and machine learning technologies. Companies in industries such as retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare can use Scandit’s technology to create and power mobile apps for crucial enterprise workflows like mobile point of sale, mobile shopping, self-checkout, inventory management, and proof of delivery.

Company: SO1 – Segment Of One

Booth: 7107

Web: www.so1.ai

SO1® - Segment Of One - individualizes, optimizes and automates the offers made by retailers to their customers thanks to a proprietary artificial intelligence that is rooted in latest science.

Our AI deeply understands each individual customer’s behavior, preferences, purchase likelihood and willingness-to-pay, just by analyzing basket and meta data.

Aligned with a retailer's revenue, profit, or customer satisfaction goals, it is able to autonomously influence purchase decisions with unparalleled efficiency and impact. With proven success at highly frequented food, drug and specialty retailers in the US and Europe, on average increasing targeted baskets by 16%, while saving 36% of promotional spendings.

Company: Springboard Retail

Booth: 825

Web: http://www.springboardretail.com

Springboard Retail is cloud POS and Retail Management software designed by retailers, for retailers. Built with multi-channel retailers in mind, Springboard Retail provides better control over sales and margin by placing actionable real-time data in the hands of every person who needs it, from the C-suite to the store floor.

Retailers nationwide use Springboard’s mobile POS to reclaim valuable square footage and influence buying behavior at the point of decision, where it matters most. With enterprise-grade customer, inventory, and order management features, along with unparalleled custom reporting, APIs, and top integrations, Springboard Retail helps modern retailers grow profitably and thrive.

Company: Star Micronics

Booth: 3601

Web: www.starmicronics.com

Star Micronics, one of the world’s largest POS providers, has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, and customer engagement solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment in POS and mPOS environments. Embracing the mobility wave, Star’s complimentary SDKs allow users to utilize Star printers in tandem with Android™, and iOS iPad® and iPhone® devices to generate receipts for all of its printers. Always leading, and always innovating, Star Micronics enables web-based printing solutions including remote cloud printing, wireless cash drawer solutions, proximity-based printing, and secure cash management.

Company: Stratix

Booth: 2936

Web: https://www.stratixcorp.com/

Stratix is the trusted mobility partner for many industry-leading global enterprises, offering the most comprehensive managed mobile services portfolio to deliver full value for our clients’ mobile investments. With over three decades of experience, Stratix has the proven mobile expertise and service execution to help companies evolve their mobility strategies throughout the device lifecycle from planning and procurement to deployment and support. In a world where mobile complexities and challenges abound, Stratix excels at simplifying and helping our clients adopt a smarter mobile strategy for enterprise.

Company: Stibo Systems

Booth: 2831

Web: www.stibosystems.com

Press Kit: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/nrf-big-show-2019/stibosystems/

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted source of MDM solutions based on a unique business-first, people-centric approach. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data; empowering them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth, and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. For more information, visit stibosystems.com.

Company: West Monroe Partners

Booth: 531

Web: www.westmonroepartners.com