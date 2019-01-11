India Mobile Accessories Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Increasing Inclination of Customers Towards Advanced, Safe and Secure Accessories for Their Mobile Phones

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 12:45 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2019
The "India Mobile Accessories Market By Product Type, By Distribution Type, By Price Range, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India mobile accessories market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 10% to by 2023, on account of increasing inclination of customers towards advanced, safe and secure accessories for their mobile phones.
Moreover, rising penetration of smart devices across the country, growing demand for technologically advanced mobile accessories, along with increasing R&D investments in wireless connectivity are expected to further boost India mobile accessories market in the coming five years.
Some of the major players operating in India mobile accessories market include
- Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.
- Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.
- Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited
- Philips India Limited
- Sony India Private Limited
- Bose Corporation India Private Limited
- Portronics Digital Pvt Ltd
- Belkin India Private Limited
- Syska Accessories
- StuffCool Retail Pvt. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Split of Respondent, By Age and Gender
4.2. Split of Respondent, By Occupation
4.3. Split of Respondent, By Type of Accessory Used
4.4. Split of Respondent, By Brand of Headphones/Earphones Used
4.5. Split of Respondent, By Buying Mode of Headphones/Earphones
4.6. Split of Respondent, By Satisfaction of Headphones/Earphones Used
4.7. Split of Respondent, By Brand of Portable Speakers Used
4.8. Split of Respondent, By Buying Mode of Portable Speakers
4.9. Split of Respondent, By Satisfaction of Portable Speakers Used
4.10. Split of Respondent, By Challenges of Portable Speakers Used
4.11. Split of Respondent, By Brand of Power Banks Used
4.12. Split of Respondent, By Buying Mode for Power Banks
4.13. Split of Respondent, By Satisfaction of Power Banks Used
4.14. Factors Influencing Purchase of Power Banks
5. Global Mobile Accessories Market Overview
6. India Mobile Accessories Market Landscape
7. India Mobile Accessories Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product Type (Headphones & Earphones, Protective Cases, Power Banks, Chargers, Portable Speakers, and Others)
7.2.2. By Distribution Type (Offline and Online)
7.2.3. By Price Range (High, Medium and Low)
7.2.4. By Region (North, South, East and West)
7.2.5. By Company
8. India Mobile Accessories Market Attractiveness Index
8.1. By Product Type
8.2. By Distribution Channel
8.3. By Price Range
8.4. By Region
9. India Headphones/Earphones Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product Type (In-Ear & Over Ear)
9.2.2. By Distribution Type
10. India Protective Cases Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Product Type (Slim Cases, Rugged cases, Flip cases, Folio cases, and Others)
10.2.2. By Distribution Type
11. India Power Banks Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Battery Capacity (Below 10,000 mAH and Above 10,000 mAH)
11.2.2. By Distribution Type
12. India Chargers Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Product Type (USB and Adapters)
12.2.2. By Distribution Type
13. India Portable Speakers Market Outlook
13.1. Market Size & Forecast
13.1.1. By Value & Volume
13.2. Market Share & Forecast
13.2.1. By Product Type (Wireless and Wired)
13.2.2. By Distribution Type
14. Market Dynamics
14.1. Drivers
14.2. Challenges
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. India Mobile Accessories Pricing Analysis
17. India Mobile Accessories Supply Chain Analysis
18. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
19. India Economic Profile
20. Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Benchmarking
20.2. Company Profiles
21. Strategic Recommendations
