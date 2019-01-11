Securities Training Corporation College Program, Ouachita Baptist University Partner to Offer General Securities College Curriculum

|By PR Newswire
ST. LOUIS, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Securities Training Corporation (STC), the market leader in securities training, today announced that Ouachita Baptist University has partnered with STC's General Securities College Program to offer students curriculum and the knowledge needed to pass the Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) Exam and other entry-level FINRA exams. The College Program reflects FINRA's outline and topics for the SIE, Series 6 and Series 7 exams and and upon completion helps students prepare for finance, insurance and fintech careers.
"STC's General Securities College Program allows our students to gain a better understanding of the world of financial services, but it's also a way to demonstrate their commitment to potential employers," said Dr. Chris Brune, CFP®, Associate Professor of Finance and Department Chair of Accounting and Finance, Hickingbotham School of Business, Ouachita Baptist University. "In fact, 100% of our students have passed the SIE exam with flying colors."
STC's College Program works within an institution's current curriculum and provides students with the same content STC used to train more than 1,000,000 Wall Street professionals at more than 3,500 firms for five decades. The College Program combines fundamental principles with real-world examples to equip students with the knowledge required to pass FINRA securities license exams, including the new SIE Exam, Series 6, and Series 7.
"Students who successfully complete and pass the SIE Exam showcase themselves as job ready. While recent graduates typically spend three to five months prepping for the SIE and the Series 7 exams, students who participate in the program can take the SIE exam now, while still in school, and be ready to take the remaining FINRA exam immediately upon graduation and obtaining sponsorship." said Paul Skordilis, President of STC. "Any college or university can implement our College Program, putting college sophomores and juniors in an excellent position for internships as they prepare for future career advancement."
STC's College Program provides instructors with the following:
- A detailed syllabus to provide a class timeline and structure
- PowerPoints for class lectures
- Teaching guides mapped to each powerpoint
- Access to recruiters at top financial services firms
- On-demand video lectures
- Online testing and scoring diagnostics for instructors
- A dedicated staff of experienced instructors who may be contacted for assistance
For students, the program provides over 22 hours of on-demand lectures, Crunch Time Facts, online flashcards, online progress exams, final exams, a printed textbook and an online study manual.
STC's College Program Curriculum Department monitors changes to regulatory rules and regulations and works with instructors to integrate necessary corresponding changes into the exam preparation programs. Students also have access to all courses and materials for one full year after completion of the program.
"College Program materials are concise and easy to follow. Our students appreciate having videos and text, and the supplemental materials have also been beneficial," said Dr. Brune. "STC's College Program gives our students the opportunity to connect with national firms who are seeking quality graduates. As a small school in a small state, we are hopeful that the new SIE program through STC is one way to open additional doors for our graduates."
"Many institutions who work with STC report a 100 percent job placement rating," said Skordilis. "Preparing for and taking the SIE exam, along with studying for the Series 7 exam, sets students apart from other students entering the workforce. They have shown they understand the material and can pass a FINRA exam."
A one-time fee (often sponsored by a financial firm) covers implementation, as well as ongoing updates to the program. A per-student textbook fee includes access to all STC courses and materials for one full year after completion of the program. For additional information about STC's College program visit: https://www.stcusa.com
ABOUT OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Ouachita Baptist University, a private liberal arts university in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, is in its 132nd year as a Christ-centered learning community. It is consistently ranked among the "Best National Liberal Arts Colleges" by U.S. News. For more information, visit http://www.obu.edu.
ABOUT SECURITIES TRAINING CORPORATION
Founded on Wall Street in 1969, Securities Training Corporation (STC) has successfully helped over 1,000,000 professionals pass FINRA regulatory exams and launch their careers. STC has grown to become the leading provider of financial examination training, working with the top banks and broker-dealers in America to offer FINRA exam courses like Series 6, Series 7, Series 24, Series 79, and Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) (coming October 2018) in addition to continuing education, and Life, Accident and Health pre-licensing courses. STC is committed to providing a superior customer experience and innovative product offerings. STC is part of Colibri Group, which provides learning solutions to licensed professionals who strive to be among the best in their fields. Learn more at http://www.stcusa.com.
