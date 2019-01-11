Samsung's New 2019 Monitors Are Designed for Modern Workspaces and Next Generation Gaming

Samsung offers the minimalist Space Monitor for modern workspaces, the super ultra-wide 49-inch CRG9 monitor for the ultimate gaming experience and the slim design 4K UHD curved monitor for content creators



MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Samsung Electronics Canada recently unveiled three new monitors at CES 2019: the modern and minimalist Space Monitor, the CRG9 designed for an ultimate gaming experience and the UR59C, a stunning 4K UHD curved monitor ideal for content creators. Each monitor offers the best in Samsung technology, ranging from ultra-wide screens and lifelike colours for immersive gaming to space-saving designs to increase productivity.

"Samsung is dedicated to providing continued innovation and leadership in the monitor category, and the versatility of our latest monitor lineup reflects this commitment," said Pat Bugos, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Home Entertainment, Samsung Canada. "These new monitors also support our larger strategy this year which is to continue bringing Canadians more choices so they can get beautifully-designed, hardworking devices that inspire them to do more."

Space Monitor: Modern, Minimal and Flexible Design

Samsung Space Monitor leverages its sleek design and functionality to allow users to focus on what's on the screen and not what's around it. Its unique built-in space saving solution, a minimalist fully-integrated arm, clamps to the desk and frees up desk space for ultimate user productivity. Samsung Space Monitor is also easy to set up and adjust when you aren't using it, and simple to push back and store flat against the wall. Through easy ergonomic adjustment, port access and a discreet cable management system, Space Monitor improves the form and function of any workstation or home office.

Beyond aesthetics, Space Monitor is a feature-rich, high-performance monitor. The 27-inch model offers QHD resolution for incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images, while the 32-inch model presents content in 4K UHD.

Space Monitor gives users a unique arm stand that can disappear into the back of the monitor's slim-bezel. When using the stand, Space Monitor can be easily tilted or extended from the wall. It can also be lowered to the desk surface, and Samsung's Zero Height Adjustable Stand feature provides the ultimate versatility for any type of viewing preference. The stand not only makes viewing more comfortable but also eliminates the hassle of cable management by integrating power and HDMI cords through the arm for a clean, flexible look.

CRG9 49" Gaming Monitor: Super Ultra-Wide Screen with Dual QHD Resolution

The CRG9 is the world's first high-resolution super ultra-wide gaming monitor with 32:9 aspect ratio. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate with a fast 4ms response time on a 49-inch display that minimizes image lag and motion blur to effortlessly keep up with fast-paced games. Built for a superior gaming experience, the monitor also features AMD Radeon FreeSync™ 2 HDR technology to reduce stutter, screen tearing and input latency and to ensure a rapid frame rate and smooth gaming experience.

Content truly comes alive on the CRG9, with dual QHD resolution (5120x1440) and HDR10 with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits providing superfine detail in the brightest and the darkest parts of an image. HDR10 delivers outstanding local dimming, and high-contrast HDR offers advanced spectacular highlights not available in non-HDR monitors. The monitor also leverages Samsung's revolutionary Quantum dot technology for an exceptionally wide range of accurate colour reproduction plus a 1,800mm screen curvature and an ultra-wide field of view for complete visibility.

Equivalent to two 27-inch QHD 16:9 monitors placed side-by-side, the 32:9 super ultra-wide screen also provides ultimate multitasking flexibility assisted by PBP (Picture-by-Picture) functionality, allowing two video sources to be viewed on the same screen. The CRG9 includes one HDMI port, two Display Ports, USB 3.0 and headphone connectivity options. Samsung also designed the CRG9 with a smaller stand size for convenience and flexibility in every gamer's space.

UR59C 32" Monitor: World First 32-inch Curved 4K UHD Designed for Content Creators

Ideal for content creators that seek both versatility and performance, the new UR59C 32-inch monitor features a UHD curved display with a 2,500:1 contrast ratio and a full 3840x2160 4K UHD resolution with support for up to one billion colours. The 1500R curvature delivers a truly immersive experience that shines while creating content and art, watching videos or gaming, while at the same time reducing the eye strain typically associated with long periods of traditional monitor use.

Available in Dark Blue Grey, the UR59C has a super-slim design with a depth of only 6.7mm and a fabric-textured rear casing. Its 3-sided bezel-less screen is attached to a slender yet sturdy V-slim metal stand with two-prong base that encases cables and reduces its footprint on work space.

Experience all three monitors at Samsung's CES booth #15006 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 8-11, 2019.

For more information about Samsung's new monitors, please visit http://displaysolutions.samsung.com/ces2019.

