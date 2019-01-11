Aerohive® to Showcase Cloud-Managed Personalized Engagement Platform for Retail at NRF® 2019 Retail’s Big Show

|By Business Wire
|
January 11, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Aerohive Networks™ (NYSE:HIVE), a cloud-management innovator and leader, today announced its participation at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2019 Retail’s Big Show, the world’s largest retail conference and expo. NRF will take place January 13th to 15th at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, NY. Aerohive will be showcasing how players in the retail industry can change the way they engage with their customers and optimize their shopping experience through new apps and insights powered by cloud-managed Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities.
In order to stay competitive, retailers need the ability to provide modern and compelling in-store experiences to customers with personalized recommendations, simplified buying, and faster customer service. Aerohive’s personalized engagement platform delivers value beyond wireless connectivity by allowing retailers to engage with customers through mobile devices, track and analyze shopper behavior, unchain store advisors from a static location, bridge the online and physical shopping experience, and centrally enable and support one to thousands of stores, warehouses, and corporate locations.
Aerohive’s access network technology provides opportunities to better deliver customer experiences and gain competitive advantage by driving conversion, increasing spend and encouraging repeat visits and loyalty. City Furniture, a large furniture retailer with over 27 locations across the state of Florida, has transformed its customer experience with Aerohive’s retail wireless solution.
“Having Aerohive in place has been the ultimate game changer for our retail business,” said Eric Jensen, Infrastructure Manager, City Furniture. “Customers now receive instant product recommendations and suggestions based on preferences, increasing the closing percentages for sales across our stores. The Aerohive solution has transformed and elevated the way we serve customers and contributed to our bottom line.”
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding new Aerohive product and service offerings and statements regarding their expected performance, market receptiveness and competitive advantage. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: general demand for wireless networking in the industry verticals targeted or demand for Aerohive products in particular, unpredictable and changing market conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and adoption of new products and services, risks associated with our growth, competitive pressures from existing and new companies, technological change, product development delays, our inability to protect Aerohive intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third party claims relating to its or Aerohive’s intellectual property, and general market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the United States and internationally.
Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohive’s financial and operating results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the Company’s recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Aerohive’s SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.aerohive.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.
About Aerohive Networks
Aerohive uses Cloud Management, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence to radically simplify and secure the Access Network. Our Cloud-Managed Wireless, Switching, Routing, and Security technologies provide unrivalled flexibility in deployment, management, and licensing. Credited with pioneering Controller-less Wi-Fi and Cloud Management, Aerohive delivers continuous innovation at Cloud-speed that constantly challenges the industry norm, allowing customers to rethink what’s possible. Our innovations and global cloud footprint radically simplify Access Network operation for 30,000+ customers and 10+ million daily users. See how at www.aerohive.com/customers.
Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog, or become a fan on our Facebook page.
“Aerohive” is a registered trademark and “Aerohive Networks” is a trademark of Aerohive Networks, Inc. All product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
