Aerohive® to Showcase Cloud-Managed Personalized Engagement Platform for Retail at NRF® 2019 Retail’s Big Show

Aerohive Networks™ (NYSE:HIVE), a cloud-management innovator and leader, today announced its participation at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2019 Retail’s Big Show, the world’s largest retail conference and expo. NRF will take place January 13th to 15th at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, NY. Aerohive will be showcasing how players in the retail industry can change the way they engage with their customers and optimize their shopping experience through new apps and insights powered by cloud-managed Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities.

In order to stay competitive, retailers need the ability to provide modern and compelling in-store experiences to customers with personalized recommendations, simplified buying, and faster customer service. Aerohive’s personalized engagement platform delivers value beyond wireless connectivity by allowing retailers to engage with customers through mobile devices, track and analyze shopper behavior, unchain store advisors from a static location, bridge the online and physical shopping experience, and centrally enable and support one to thousands of stores, warehouses, and corporate locations.

Aerohive’s access network technology provides opportunities to better deliver customer experiences and gain competitive advantage by driving conversion, increasing spend and encouraging repeat visits and loyalty. City Furniture, a large furniture retailer with over 27 locations across the state of Florida, has transformed its customer experience with Aerohive’s retail wireless solution.

“Having Aerohive in place has been the ultimate game changer for our retail business,” said Eric Jensen, Infrastructure Manager, City Furniture. “Customers now receive instant product recommendations and suggestions based on preferences, increasing the closing percentages for sales across our stores. The Aerohive solution has transformed and elevated the way we serve customers and contributed to our bottom line.”

Read the entire case study to learn how City Furniture expanded its network with Aerohive for targeted customer interaction and insights.

NRF attendees can stop by Booth #4636 for a demo on Aerohive’s complete wireless-integrated, end-to-end solution for retailers who want the next level of in-store services for their customers. Also stop by for a chance to see how to bring your network to life with Amazon Alexa.

