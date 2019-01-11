SHARP presenta al mundo en CES 2019 una visión que probablemente transforme la empresa

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 01:43 PM EST
Sharp Corporation (TOKYO: 6753) regresa a CES 2019 con su primer programa completo de cuatro años que presenta una cartera de ofertas en aumento con un potencial real para la transformación de la empresa. Desde el stand de la compañía, Bob Ishida, vicepresidente ejecutivo y responsable de la oficina de estrategia corporativa de AIoT, ha enfatizado el mensaje central del posicionamiento global de la empresa: "Cambiar el mundo con el 8K y la AIoT”.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005413/es/
Sharp's expansive booth at CES 2019 represents the company's first full-scale CES exhibit in over four years (Photo: Business Wire)
"En un momento en que la infraestructura se está desarrollando para adaptarse al creciente volumen de información que nos rodea, consideramos que el 8K es un área de enorme potencial", afirma Ishida. "Aquí, en CES, presentamos una variedad de dispositivos 8K y soluciones que ilustran nuestra posición de liderazgo en este emocionante campo".
8K World es el nombre de la gama de 8K en constante expansión de Sharp. Además de la revolucionaria videocámara 8C-B60A y las primeras pantallas de televisión de 8K del mundo, compatibles con las emisiones 4K y las transmisiones 8K pioneras lanzadas en Japón el pasado mes de diciembre, el ecosistema completo de 8K de la compañía incluye periféricos, sistemas de montaje y soluciones visuales 8K para diversos sectores.
"Hemos establecido colaboraciones en diversas áreas como el entretenimiento, la educación, la salud, la seguridad, la construcción, la fabricación, la infraestructura social, etc.", añade Ishida. "Nuestro ecosistema 8K está listo para revolucionar cada uno de ellos, en beneficio de nuestros socios, y para enriquecer la vida personal y social de las personas, utilizando imágenes de realismo sin precedentes."
Otra de las gamas destacada es AIoT World, centrada en la síntesis única de AI e IoT de Sharp. "AIoT World amplía el concepto de hogar inteligente más allá de la propia casa, gracias a una red de dispositivos IoT compatibles con AI que analizan de forma continua el estilo de vida de los usuarios a fin de proporcionar servicios y soluciones óptimas, tanto en casa como en el trabajo o en movimiento", señala Ishida.
“En Japón, la visión de una IoT orientada a las personas de Sharp ya está ilustrada por más de 150 productos en diez categorías, incluidas soluciones para la cocina, cuidado de mascotas y audiovisuales. También planeamos lanzar estos productos en otros mercados de acuerdo a las necesidades locales, estilos de vida y cultura”.
Además de otros electrodomésticos, el stand también presenta la marca de portátiles Dynabook, que Sharp adquirió recientemente, que según Ishida representa otro elemento clave de la visión de la empresa: “Combinando la marca Dynabook con nuestro AIoT y las soluciones 8K, exploraremos nuevas posibilidades para que los ordenadores puedan ofrecer experiencias innovadoras tanto para usuarios profesionales como para particulares en todo el mundo”.
Acerca de Sharp
Sharp Corporation es un desarrollador global de innovadores productos y tecnologías básicas, que desempeña un papel clave en el futuro de la electrónica. La visión empresarial de Sharp se define como "Cambiar el mundo con el 8K y el AIoT". La tecnología 8K crea imágenes que revelan un mundo más allá de nuestra realidad cotidiana y que dan lugar a descubrimientos nuevos y fascinantes. La AIoT conecta a las personas y a la sociedad mediante el uso de la inteligencia artificial y la tecnología IoT. Sharp, fuente de innumerables innovaciones, seguirá revolucionando el mundo, gracias a esas ideas. Sharp Corporation cuenta con 51.734 empleados en todo el mundo (a fecha de 30 de septiembre de 2018) y registró ventas anuales consolidadas por valor de 2,4 billones JPY en el año cerrado el 31 de marzo de 2018.
Más información en: http://sharp-world.com/
El comunicado en el idioma original, es la versión oficial y autorizada del mismo. La traducción es solamente un medio de ayuda y deberá ser comparada con el texto en idioma original, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá validez legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005413/es/
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 11, 2019 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 11, 2019 12:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 11, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 11, 2019 02:15 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 PM EST