Shopgate kündigt eine neue Suite moderner Handelslösungen an, die entwickelt wurde, um die Omnichannel-Bedürfnisse kundenorientierter Einzelhändler zu erfüllen.

January 11, 2019
Shopgate, Inc. gab heute die Einführung einer neuen Suite moderner Handelslösungen bekannt, die die Vision innovativer Einzelhändler mit einer Omnichannel-Strategie aktivieren sollen. Diese Lösungen werden Einzelhändlern helfen, die Kundenfrequenz im Geschäft zu erhöhen, die Einnahmen zu steigern und ein hervorragendes Endkundenerlebnis zu schaffen, während gleichzeitig die Gesamtbetriebskosten gesenkt werden. Basierend auf der Shopgate-Connect-Plattform sind diese neuen Handelslösungen speziell auf die individuellen Bedürfnisse und die Erweiterbarkeit der Einzelhändler zugeschnitten. Darüber hinaus geben die Lösungen von Shopgate zukunftsorientierten Einzelhändlern den nötigen Vorsprung, um echte Omnichannel-Erlebnisse zu schaffen, die die Verbraucher von heute verlangen.
Shopgates neue Suite von Handelslösungen umfasst:
Engage – Mobile App für Verbraucher
Engage wurde für den mobilen Endverbraucher entwickelt und erhöht die Konversionsraten, den durchschnittlichen Bestellwert (Average Order Value, AOV) und die Kundenbindung, indem es die Endverbraucher einkaufen lässt, wann und wo sie wollen, mit Funktionen wie:
- Push-Benachrichtigungen, die sich an Verbraucher richten, basierend auf Verhalten und Standort.
- Online kaufen und im Geschäft abholen (Buy Online, Pick-up In Store, BOPIS) oder zum Geschäft zurückbringen (Buy Online, Return to Store, BORIS).
- Geofencing zur Einbindung nahegelegener Kunden
- Mehrere Zahlungsoptionen für digitale Geldbörsen und eine einzige Anmeldung zwischen den Vertriebskanälen.
- QR-Code und Barcodescanner
- Möglichkeit, Funktionen für mobile Geräte wie Sensoren und Kameras zu nutzen, um außergewöhnliche Erlebnisse zu schaffen.
Relate – Kundenbindung für Filialmitarbeiter
Relate wurde entwickelt, um Kundenbindung aufzubauen und den Umsatz zu steigern, und stattet die Mitarbeiter in den Filialen aus, um das ultimative personalisierte Kundenerlebnis im Geschäft zu schaffen und zu liefern, einschließlich:
- Sofortiger Zugriff auf eine einzige Ansicht des Verbraucherprofils und der Online-/Offline-Transaktionen.
- Möglichkeit, Transaktionen mit gemischten Warenkörben zu verarbeiten, für ein reibungsloses Auschecken.
- Zugriff auf Online- und Filialinventar in Echtzeit.
- Kommunikation mit Käufern außerhalb des Ladens durch gezielte Push-Benachrichtigungen, In-App-Chat und gezielte SMS.
- Echtzeit-Analyse des Kundenverhaltens, einschließlich Standortbesuche, Dauer, AOV und Integration von Mitarbeitern in die Filiale.
Deliver – Omnichannel-Auftragserfüllung
Deliver wurde entwickelt, um Fulfillment-Center in Filialen zu implementieren, und ermöglicht es Kunden, Produkte nach Belieben abzuholen und zurückzugeben:
- Mehrere Ausführungsoptionen wie BOPIS, BORIS, Smart Order Routing, Split-Aufträge und einfache Nachschlagemöglichkeit der Produktverfügbarkeit.
- Priorisieren von Bestellungen bei der Auftragserteilung, Scannen von Artikeln mit Barcode-Scannern und Drucken von Ausführungsetiketten und Packzetteln.
- Automatisieren von E-Mail-, SMS- und Push-Benachrichtigungen, um Kunden über den Auftragsfortschritt auf dem Laufenden zu halten.
- Echtzeit-Analysen zu Auftragsstatus, Workflows, Gesamtzykluszeit, Standortabwicklung und Kundenbindung in Echtzeit.
Das Angebot echter Omnichannel-Erlebnisse mit dem Handy im Mittelpunkt wird weiterhin die neue Norm für versierte Einzelhändler sein. Omnichannel-Strategien – einschließlich kanalübergreifender Funktionen, robuster mobiler App-Funktionen und mehrerer Fulfillment-Optionen – sind ein Muss für Einzelhändler, die Verbraucher in Geschäfte treiben und ihre physischen Standorte in hocheffiziente Fulfillment-Center verwandeln wollen. Laut der jüngsten Omnichannel-Einzelhandelsstudie von Shopgate geben fast 70 % der Einzelhändler an, dass der Omnichannel-Einzelhandel 2019 eine Priorität darstellt. Die Shopgate-Umfrage berichtet auch, dass BOPIS, mobile Apps und Kundenbindung die höchsten Prioritäten im Einzelhandel haben, was den Bedarf an einer Handelslösung zeigt, die das von den Verbrauchern gewünschte „überall und jederzeit“-Einkaufserlebnis erfüllt.
„Einzelhändler müssen in der Lage sein, den Verbrauchern ein nahtloses Omnichannel-Erlebnis über alle Berührungspunkte hinweg zu bieten. Das hört nicht mit dem Kauf auf dem mobilen Endgerät auf. Dazu gehört die Bindung an physische Geschäftsstandorte für persönliche Beratung und Kundenbindung sowie die Möglichkeit, Artikel im Geschäft abzuholen und zurückzugeben“, sagte Marc Biel, CEO von Shopgate. „Wir freuen uns, diese neue Suite moderner Handelslösungen vorzustellen, um zukunftsorientierten Einzelhändlern revolutionäre Ergebnisse mit einer einfach zu bedienenden, anpassbaren und kostengünstigen Plattform zu bieten.“
Darüber hinaus startete Shopgate Anfang 2018 ein neues Partnerprogramm zur Zertifizierung und Eingliederung von Technologie- und Lösungsanbietern im Hinblick auf die neuen Omnichannel-Lösungen. Das Partnerprogramm richtet sich an Systemintegratoren, Technologieanbieter und eCommerce-Plattformen, die sich der Bereitstellung von erstklassigen Handelslösungen für ihre Kunden verschrieben haben. Zu den zertifizierten früheren Zugangspartnern von Shopgate gehören Echidna,Adeo Web, DEPlabs, Ignitiv undAtmosol.
Nehmen Sie an NRF teil? Besuchen Sie den Stand Nr. 551 von Shopgate, um mehr über seine neuen Handelslösungen zu erfahren und darüber, wie es Einzelhändlern hilft, bemerkenswerte Einkaufserlebnisse zu schaffen.
Über Shopgate:
Shopgate, Inc. bietet eine Reihe von kundenorientierten Handelslösungen an, die die Vision innovativer Einzelhändler aktivieren sollen, um ihnen zu helfen, die Kundenfrequenz im Geschäft zu erhöhen, den Umsatz zu steigern und das ultimative Kundenerlebnis zu schaffen, während gleichzeitig die Gesamtbetriebskosten gesenkt werden. Basierend auf der Shopgate-Connect-Plattform sind diese Handelslösungen speziell auf die individuellen Bedürfnisse und die Erweiterbarkeit der Einzelhändler im mittleren Marktsegment zugeschnitten. Shopgate gibt zukunftsorientierten Einzelhändlern den nötigen Vorsprung, um echte Omnichannel-Erlebnisse zu schaffen, die die Verbraucher von heute verlangen.
Shopgate hat seinen Hauptsitz in Austin, Texas und beschäftigt ein Team von mehr als 150 Mitarbeitern in Europa und den USA. Erfahren Sie mehr unter: www.shopgate.com/en/.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
