Liquid I.V.'s National Launch at Costco Ushers in a Modern Era of Hydration

|January 11, 2019 02:21 PM EST
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid I.V., the breakthrough hydration product utilizing the cutting-edge science of Cellular Transport Technology (CTT™), launched nationally in Costco this week. This comes on the heels of their rapid growth on Costco.com and in regional Costco stores, and will provide greater access to the product for Costco members around the U.S.
"What an incredible week in the growth of Liquid I.V. Because of your overwhelming support, we are now at 516 Costcos around the country," said Liquid I.V. Founder and CEO, Brandin Cohen, in an Instagram story on Monday speaking to the Liquid I.V. community. "We couldn't be more excited and grateful for this opportunity to get Liquid I.V. into the hands of consumers across the nation and help them live better lives."
As one of the largest and most trusted retailers in the country, Costco is on the forefront of recognizing consumer trends. The partnership between Costco and Liquid I.V. is another indicator of the rapid growth of the premium hydration category, with Liquid I.V. leading the way.
"Proper hydration might be the most critical aspect of a healthy lifestyle and is commonly overlooked," Cohen said. "Most people struggle to drink enough water on a daily basis, and many are seeking an alternative to traditional sugar-filled sports drinks that contain preservatives, artificial flavors, colors and other junk. That's where LIV comes in. Consumers are choosing our clean, simple, premium ingredients and the technology of CTT because it works. The health and wellness landscape is changing right in front of our eyes as consumers place more stock in preventative health measures. The growth of Hydration Multiplier at Costco signifies that."
Liquid I.V. has already attracted much attention from the Costco community, appearing in The Costco Connection, the retailer's magazine that reaches over 12 million homes. In the January 2019 edition, Liquid I.V. was highlighted as a Costco Health & Beauty Buyer's Pick:
"It's convenient and comes in easy-to-use, on-the-go stick packs," said Anna Forbush, a buyer for Costco's Health & Beauty department, in her Buyer's Pick statement. "Liquid I.V. contains five essential vitamins and is vegan, as well as gluten-, soy- and dairy-free. Best of all, we've recently increased the pack size to 30 sticks. I keep some in my kitchen cabinet, my purse and my gym bag."
On January 10th, Cohen was interviewed for a Facebook Live Event at Costco's headquarters in Washington. "The Facebook Live Event touches on Liquid I.V.'s founding story, our incredible partnership with Costco, and our Giveback Mission where, when you purchase Liquid I.V., we donate a serving to someone in need around the world."
Since its inception in 2012, Liquid I.V. has stayed true to their mission of defeating dehydration globally. By the close of 2018, Liquid I.V. had donated over 500,000 servings of their Hydration Multiplier to Haiti, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico, in addition to communities in the U.S. that have been affected by natural disasters. "Something clicked for us as a business when we distilled our mission down to one clear purpose. We call it CTW or Change the World," said Cohen. "Our team wants to make a positive impact on people around the world and we're not going to stop until we do."
Liquid I.V. is carried in over 20,000 stores across the country, including the world's leading specialty, big-box and online retailers. The list includes Costco, Whole Foods Market, GNC, CVS, Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons, Safeway, Kroger, and others. Consumers can look forward to the continued growth of the Liquid I.V. product lineup, which will focus on the expansion of natural, non-GMO health and wellness products featuring CTT™.
Until January 20th, Costco members will receive $6 off the company's new 30-count Hydration Multiplier pouch, in-store and online.
About Liquid I.V.
Liquid I.V. is a health-science nutrition and wellness company based out of El Segundo, CA, created to fuel life's adventures. The product line is great tasting, non-GMO, made in the USA, and utilizes Cellular Transport Technology (CTT™) to deliver hydration and other key nutrients rapidly into the bloodstream – helping consumers feel better, faster. For more information, please visit www.liquid-iv.com.
