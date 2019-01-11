MGT Capital a Sponsor of The North American Bitcoin Conference

|By PR Newswire
|
January 11, 2019 02:48 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB: MGTI) is pleased to announce its participation in the industry's largest and longest-running Bitcoin conference, The North American Bitcoin Conference. The conference will be held in Miami on January 17th and 18th and provides a forum for top business leaders, executives, investors, and entrepreneurs in the Blockchain and Bitcoin industry.
MGT is a sponsor of this year's event and our Chief Operating Officer, Stephen Schaeffer, will be a member of a Bitcoin investment panel at 11:20 AM ET on Friday, January 18, 2019.
About MGT Capital Investments, Inc.
With facilities in Washington, Colorado and Ohio, MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB: MGTI) ranks as one of the largest U.S. based Bitcoin miners. MGT oversees the operation of approximately 6,250 Bitmain S9 miners, and 50 GPU-based Ethereum mining rigs. Further, the Company continues to execute on an expansion model to secure low cost power and grow its crypto assets materially.
For more information on the Company, please visit: https://mgtci.com
Forward–looking Statements
This press release contains forward–looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward–looking statements." All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward–looking statements. This includes all statements about the Company's plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates and projections, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include issues related to: rapidly changing technology and evolving standards in the crypto mining industry; the ability to obtain sufficient funding to continue operations, maintain adequate cash flow and execute its business strategy; volatility in the Bitcoin market; and other factors set forth in the Company's most recently filed annual report and registration statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward–looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investor and Media Contact:
Dominique Villanueva
[email protected]
919-378-1788
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgt-capital-a-sponsor-of-the-north-american-bitcoin-conference-300777020.html
SOURCE MGT Capital Investments, Inc.
