CES 2019 Exhibitor News Recap through Jan. 11

January 11, 2019 03:09 PM EST
CES, the world’s largest gathering for the consumer technology industry, closes today, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Please note the following important information:
- Breaking news and multimedia are available on the official CES Exhibitor News page.
- An RSS feed of exhibitor news is also available.
- The official hashtag for the show is #CES2019.
Business Wire is the official news wire partner for CES. Listed below is the exhibitor news recap through January 11, 2019.
01/11/2019 - 10:00 AM
Newegg Honors 2019 Eggie Award Winners at CES
01/11/2019 - 09:07 AM
SABINETEK Features Award-Winning Audio Products at CES 2019
01/11/2019 - 08:50 AM
Clean Sweep: Impossible Burger 2.0 Wins Top Prizes at World’s Most Important Tech Show
01/11/2019 - 08:18 AM
Frelii Speaks with Potential Partners at CES about the Future of AI in DNA Sequencing and Analysis
01/11/2019 - 08:00 AM
Lomiko’s SHD Smart Home Devices Attends CES 2019 to Meet Electronics Distributors as Innovative Spider Charger™ In-Wall USB Port Market Potential Reaches 15 Million Units
01/10/2019 - 06:28 PM
Engadget Unveils the Official 2019 Best of CES Award Winners
01/10/2019 - 04:08 PM
Norm Glasses Showcased in CES 2019
01/10/2019 - 03:00 PM
Sumitomo Electric Teams with EV Safe Charge to Create Ultimate EV Road Trip Experience
01/10/2019 - 10:34 AM
Evio Announces Complete Stack Solution Fully Based On Intertrust ExpressPlay XCA
01/10/2019 - 09:00 AM
NAVER and LG Electronics Agree on Joint R&D for Robotics to Apply NAVER LABS’ Location & Mobility Platform “xDM” to LG’s Guide Robot
01/10/2019 - 08:55 AM
Vewd Unveils a “Supercharged” Version of Radioline’s appTV, Featuring AudioBurst Technology
01/10/2019 - 08:01 AM
Sleep Number Advances Conversation About Sleep at CES 2019
01/10/2019 - 08:00 AM
Innovation at CES 2019 Unites Industries, Fuels Global Economy
01/10/2019 - 07:13 AM
SHARP Brings Society-Changing Vision to the World at CES 2019
01/10/2019 - 05:44 AM
C-V2X Infrastructure Technology from Applied Information Deployed in More Than 500 Communities across the U.S.
01/10/2019 - 04:28 AM
SKYWORTH Wins 4 Awards at CES 2019
01/09/2019 - 11:09 PM
OceanAlpha Unveiled Smart Jetboard FFI, a Revolutionary Product Both for Water Fun and Lifesaving, at CES 2019
01/09/2019 - 08:08 PM
CORRECTING and REPLACING VeriSilicon’s Artificial Intelligence Processor IP Used in Next-Generation Large Screen Smart Home System-on-Chip (SoC)
01/09/2019 - 05:15 PM
Mixtile – Customizable AI-enabled and Privacy-assured Smart Home Solution in CES 2019
01/09/2019 - 05:00 PM
Hyundai MOBIS Lights a Path to Reducing Accidents Involving Autonomous Vehicles
01/09/2019 - 04:07 PM
Pioneer Continues Its Legacy of Smartphone Integration with the SPH-10BT Pioneer Smart Sync In-Dash Receiver
01/09/2019 - 03:08 PM
Fitness and Fantasy Collide in NordicTrack’s New Virtual Reality Bike with HTC VIVE Focus™
01/09/2019 - 02:28 PM
NDT Showcases Its Latest Force Sensing Technology at CES 2019
01/09/2019 - 02:27 PM
DisplayLink Unveils Quad 4K DL-6910 Chipset at CES 2019
01/09/2019 - 01:45 PM
CES 2019 Exhibitor News Recap through Jan. 8
01/09/2019 - 01:00 PM
Hampton Products Selects Microsoft Azure IoT to Power New ARRAY By Hampton Smart Family Devices
01/09/2019 - 12:52 PM
Perfect Corp. CEO, Alice Chang Unveils ‘Beauty 3.0’ Consumer Experience at CES 2019
01/09/2019 - 11:53 AM
nreal Chooses Spectra7 for nreal light Mixed-Reality Glasses Active Copper Cable Interconnect
01/09/2019 - 11:52 AM
BrainCreators is Changing the World of Enterprise AI
01/09/2019 - 10:29 AM
CES 2019 Unveils Next-Gen Innovation to the World
01/09/2019 - 09:00 AM
SolarEdge Collaborates with Google to Integrate EV Charging with the Google Assistant
01/09/2019 - 09:00 AM
New Multi-Channel Spectral Sensor from ams Set to Transform the Market for Mobile Color & Light Measurement
01/09/2019 - 08:46 AM
Learning Resources® Continues Its Commitment to Screen-Free Coding with the Launch of Coding Critters™, Geared toward Children as Young as Four
01/09/2019 - 08:29 AM
CES 2019: Inseego 5G NR Solution Portfolio Drives Mobile and Fixed Wireless Deployments Worldwide
01/09/2019 - 08:14 AM
GE Appliances Wants to Hire Your Grandma
01/09/2019 - 08:11 AM
IndusInd Bank and Dynamics Launch the Nexxt Credit Card – India’s First Battery-Powered Interactive Card
01/09/2019 - 08:00 AM
Site 1001 to Exhibit at CES 2019
01/09/2019 - 08:00 AM
Skyworks Powers Next Generation 4G/5G Mobile Hotspots
01/09/2019 - 08:00 AM
IZEA Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire LATAM Influencer Marketing Company FLUVIP at CES 2019
01/09/2019 - 07:30 AM
NextInput Disrupts Capacitive Displays and Touch Panels
01/09/2019 - 06:30 AM
TESSCO Technologies Announces the Launch of Partner Solutions for Retail Customers
01/09/2019 - 06:29 AM
IHS Markit Announces Innovation Awards Winners at ShowStoppers at CES in Las Vegas
01/09/2019 - 06:00 AM
XYO Network Partners with SMK, Leading Japanese OEM and World’s Top Remote Control, Touch Panel and Interconnect Technologies Device Manufacturer
01/09/2019 - 05:35 AM
MaxLinear Collaborates with Intel and the Cable Industry to Enable 10 Gigabit Technology for New Home Experiences
01/09/2019 - 05:14 AM
PuduTech debuts HOLABOT at CES 2019, opening a new era for delivery robots
01/09/2019 - 05:00 AM
KB Home Brings Google® Partnership to Las Vegas
01/09/2019 - 05:00 AM
TiVo Inks Multi-Year Deal With izzi Telecom in Mexico
01/09/2019 - 05:00 AM
Semtech’s LoRa Technology Leveraged in YoSmart’s Internet of Things Applications for Enterprise and Commercial Buildings
01/09/2019 - 05:00 AM
TiVo Renews Multi-year Patent License and Signs Global Metadata Deal with Minerva Networks
