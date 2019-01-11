CORRECTING and REPLACING Polyverse Announces Technology Partnership with Red Hat

|By Business Wire
Please replace the release dated January 8, 2019 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.
The corrected release reads:
POLYVERSE JOINS RED HAT TECHNOLOGY PARTNER PROGRAM
Polyverse Certifies Polymorphic Version Of Linux For Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Polyverse Corporation, the leading cybersecurity company using Moving Target Defense (MTD) technologies to protect government and enterprise organizations from cyberattacks, today announced that it has completed Red Hat’s Technology Partner Program process for its polymorphic version of Linux for Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform.
Polyverse’s polymorphic version of Linux offers customers greater confidence in its performance and compatibility. Customers can now more confidently secure their sensitive data with the only moving target defense solution proven by the U.S. Department of Defense to stop 100 percent of zero-day memory exploits.
“Our polymorphic Linux technology is resonating with clients who care about cybersecurity, not just compliance,” said Polyverse Founder and CEO Alex Gounares. “By harnessing powerful Moving Target Defense technology, polymorphic Linux is able to thwart devastating cyber-attacks that were previously considered unstoppable. Governments and enterprises around the world have entrusted Polyverse to secure their data and systems, and we are pleased to bring this same level of security and protection to enterprise clients using Red Hat Enterprise Linux.”
HOW POLYVERSE’S MTD TECHNOLOGY WORKS:
Polyverse’s MTD technology:
- provides uniquely randomized, semantically equivalent software with identical performance.
- constantly scrambles unique location instructions, which randomizes and hardens open source Linux distributions and creates a constantly changing attack surface extraordinarily difficult to penetrate.
- thoroughly randomizes the memory layout of the entire software stack in Linux, making memory attacks and exploits prohibitively time-consuming and expensive for hackers.
- installs in minutes, protects the full Linux stack and works with other systems.
- seamlessly integrates into existing operational processes without changes--a true “fire and forget” solution.
About Polyverse
Polyverse Corporation is a cybersecurity company using its revolutionary Moving Target Defense technology to defend global enterprises and governments against the most devastating zero-day cyberattacks. Its technology is the only moving target defense product proven by the U.S. Department of Defense to stop 100 percent of zero-day memory exploits. Polyverse’s turnkey solution installs in minutes and works with existing systems without changing performance or IT processes. Founded in 2015, Polyverse is led by founder and CEO Alex Gounares. Visit our website, read our blog and follow us on Twitter @polyverse_io.
Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and the Shadowman logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.
