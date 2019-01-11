Shmoop Releases Updated Test Prep for New 2019 AP® U.S. Government and Politics Exam

|By PR Newswire
|
January 11, 2019 05:00 PM EST
LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning to think like a college student isn't just about preparing for roommate woes and Greek Life choices. That's right: there are still classes to attend and tests to study for. For students taking that Politics 101 course, that means needing to see the big political picture and knowing how certain scenarios can play out in government institutions (and why they play out that way). And the College Board intends to make sure that the next wave of college-bound students are ready for the big leagues.
The College Board has overhauled its AP U.S. Government and Politics course and exam for the 2018-2019 school year to reflect the skills necessary in college coursework. When AP test week rolls around this spring, students will grapple with a longer, more skills-oriented exam. Like a trap-jaw ant closing its mandibles on its prey, Shmoop's lightning fast in updating the AP U.S. Government and Politics exam prep product in response.
Shmoop (https://www.shmoop.com), a digital publisher known for its award-winning Test Prep and certified Online Courses, has released a new test prep product that rises to the challenge of the new exam. The new prep boasts two brand spankin' new practice exams, a redesigned diagnostic exam, and fresh drill questions and essay prompts, all aligned to new AP question types and the overhauled format of the exam.
Shmoop's AP U.S. Government and Politics test prep puts students up close and personal with the 2019 redesign of the course and exam. The revamped test prep has guides on new question formats, core disciplinary practices, required foundational documents, required Supreme Court court cases, and newly-specified course content. As an added bonus, the updated test prep gives students a chance for some hands-on practice in applying knowledge to facts and scenarios. That means students will learn to think like politicians—although lessons on how to butter up donors while bending ethical principles into a barely recognizable pretzel are not included.
Students and teachers returning to Shmoop will find that the test prep resource still offers the same engaging and up-to-date explanations of current political issues and government institutions as it always has. The AP-compliant key topics are still covered in detail, including why America's two-party system just couldn't seem to make room for cutting-edge third parties like the "Looking Back Party" and the "Vegetarian Party." But these explanations have been rejuvenated with current political examples and more specific scenarios that illustrate the ever-changing contexts of American political life and the latest machinations...er, moves...by new government actors and political players. After studying with Shmoop, students will not only be able to set up their very own dark money Super PAC, but they'll also be able to imagine how they would stage a takedown of Cersei Lannister if she were elected to Congress.
Government shutdowns might still throw students for a loop, though.
Students and teachers looking for individual or small group access can subscribe to Shmoop and get access to AP U.S. Government and Politics prep, along with test prep guides for every other AP exam and more. Schools and districts can get bulk discounts on already below-market-rate materials by contacting sales(at)shmoop(dot)com.
About Shmoop
Shmoop offers hundreds of thousands of pages of original content. Their Online Courses, Test Prep, Teaching Guides, Learning Guides, and interactive Study Tools are written by teachers and experts and balance a teen-friendly, approachable style with academically rigorous concepts. Shmoop sees 16 million unique visitors a month across desktop and mobile. The company has won numerous awards from EdTech Digest, Tech & Learning, and the Association of Educational Publishers. Launched in 2008, Shmoop makes the magic happen from a labradoodle-patrolled office in Los Altos, California.
College Board and AP are registered trademarks of the College Board, which was not involved in the production of, and does not endorse, this product.
SOURCE Shmoop University, Inc.
