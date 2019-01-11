Paul Hochman at the 2019 CES the World's Biggest Consumer Electronic Show Shares His Picks With Tips on TV Blog

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 05:15 PM EST
ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After decades as a top tech guru on network TV and writing for several prestigious technology magazines, Paul Hochman has established himself as one of the most respected broadcast journalists specializing in technology coverage. Paul was live from the floor of the 2019 CES in Las Vegas giving viewers a sneak preview of some of the hot new technology that will be hitting the market in the future. CES is where all the newest gadgets and gizmos are first introduced to the public. Hochman has made a career out of simplifying complex technology so that the average consumer can understand.
A COOL TECH DEVICE ON DISPLAY AT CES
When looking for wireless headphones, look no further than the ATH-M50xBT by Audio-Technica. For more than 50 years, Audio-Technica has been dedicated to producing high-quality, innovative products, including the ATH-M50xBT Wireless over ear headphones. The on-the-go design delivers the same critically acclaimed sonic performance as the original ATH-M50x professional studio headphones. The headphones give listeners an exhilarating wireless listening experience, with exceptional clarity and deep, accurate bass response. They offer up to 40 hours of continuous use on a full charge. For more information, visit www.audio-technica.com.
WHAT'S TRENDING AT CES THIS YEAR
This year, it is all about tech for cars, and Honda is leading the way with Honda Dream Drive. From convenience to entertainment experiences, it offers something for the entire family. Honda Dream Drive enables drivers to pay for goods and services like fuel, movie tickets, and parking, make restaurant reservations, and even share the driver's location with friends and family. Passengers can play mixed reality games, watch movies, read original comics stories, and control the radio and cabin features all from their mobile devices. By purchasing services or playing games, drivers and passengers can earn reward points. Honda Dream Drive is currently in beta test phase. For more information, visit www.honda.com.
NEW ROBOT TECHNOLOGY ON DISPLAY
Robotic intelligence comes home as ECOVACS officially launches its latest AI-powered floor cleaning robot, the DEEBOT OZMO 960, during CES 2019. This is ECOVACS's first AI-powered robot, which features Artificial Intelligence and Visual Interpretation or AIVI. AIVI enables DEEBOT OZMO 960 to learn from its daily cleaning tasks and recognize selected household obstacles lying around the floor such as cables, shoes, socks, and charging docks. This means users will no longer have to worry about picking up items prior to running the vacuum because DEEBOT will completely avoid all obstacles. This advanced capability is achieved through a built-in camera that works with the robot's radar to detect, identify, and avoid any obstacles in its path. Additional features of DEEBOT OZMO 960 include SMART NaviTM 3.0 and OZMO functionality. Smart NaviTM 3.0 uses laser mapping technology to map the home in order to program the most effective cleaning path for the robot. Users can select areas to be cleaned and create virtual boundaries right from the ECOVACS app. Further, they can schedule cleanings and review how the previous one was completed from the visual map on their smartphone. OZMO functionality allows DEEBOT OZMO 960 to offer both vacuuming and mopping capabilities in one single robot. During the mopping process, DEEBOT will avoid carpets and mop other areas, utilizing its carpet detection technology. ECOVACS is committed to putting customer data and privacy first. The new AI Innovation, AIVI, can work offline by referring to pre-installed data to recognize selected objects. Unless users choose to "opt-in," AIVI does not record any images or videos, and personal data and images will never be sent back to ECOVACS or to third parties. This ensures that user data and privacy are completely safeguarded. For more information, visit www.ecovacs.com/us.
SOME NEW TECHNOLOGIES FOR THE HOME
Imagine it is 3:00pm and the question "what am I going to make for dinner?" is looming. This is a constant predicament for families, especially those balancing multiple tastes and preferences. That daily question is answered with Yummly, the smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way. The app is expanding from a leading recipe app to a digital kitchen platform that will work together with select Whirlpool cooking appliances, including the Smart Front Control Range. It offers a variety of features to improve life in the kitchen and simplify the home cooking process, including:
- Voice Capabilities: Launching in 2019, users will be able to move through recipes without ever touching their phone or tablet, making dinner prep easier, faster, and better.
- Guided Cooking: With step-by-step recipes including video tutorials, timers, and more, the app will even connect with select Whirlpool smart ovens to send cooking instructions, including preheating your oven, directly to the appliance.
- Meal Planning: Launching in 2019, the app will serve personalized meal plan recommendations for the entire week, accounting for ingredients that are already on hand, family schedules, and the number of meals families plan to serve in the week.
For more information, visit www.whirlpool.com.
SOME OTHER THINGS ON DISPLAY AT CES THAT CAN MAKE LIFE EASIER
Moen has partnered with Flo Technologies to revolutionize how you manage water in the home with the launch of Flo by Moen. This game-changing smart home water monitoring and leak detection system enables homeowners to control their home's water from their smartphones. The Wi-Fi connected device allows for understanding water usage and helps prevent water damage, leaks, and unnecessary waste. The cost is under $500 and can pay for itself in the long run by fixing leaks and helping to prevent water damage. The Flo by Moen device features a smart monitoring system that learns homes' typical water habits and can spot any hidden leaks, as small as one drop per minute. In addition to keeping users connected to their home's water network, the app sends alerts to their smartphones in real time if a leak or water issue is detected anywhere in the home. It can also be set to provide automatic shutoff to secure the home from damage and prevent a catastrophic flooding event. Visit Moen.com/Flo for more details.
Contact: [email protected]
Related Video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXGvWzOtDK8
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paul-hochman-at-the-2019-ces-the-worlds-biggest-consumer-electronic-show-shares-his-picks-with-tips-on-tv-blog-300777014.html
SOURCE TipsOnTV
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 11, 2019 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 11, 2019 12:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 11, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 11, 2019 02:15 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 PM EST