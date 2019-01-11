Paul Hochman at the 2019 CES the World's Biggest Consumer Electronic Show Shares His Picks With Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After decades as a top tech guru on network TV and writing for several prestigious technology magazines, Paul Hochman has established himself as one of the most respected broadcast journalists specializing in technology coverage. Paul was live from the floor of the 2019 CES in Las Vegas giving viewers a sneak preview of some of the hot new technology that will be hitting the market in the future. CES is where all the newest gadgets and gizmos are first introduced to the public. Hochman has made a career out of simplifying complex technology so that the average consumer can understand.

A COOL TECH DEVICE ON DISPLAY AT CES

When looking for wireless headphones, look no further than the ATH-M50xBT by Audio-Technica. For more than 50 years, Audio-Technica has been dedicated to producing high-quality, innovative products, including the ATH-M50xBT Wireless over ear headphones. The on-the-go design delivers the same critically acclaimed sonic performance as the original ATH-M50x professional studio headphones. The headphones give listeners an exhilarating wireless listening experience, with exceptional clarity and deep, accurate bass response. They offer up to 40 hours of continuous use on a full charge. For more information, visit www.audio-technica.com.

WHAT'S TRENDING AT CES THIS YEAR

This year, it is all about tech for cars, and Honda is leading the way with Honda Dream Drive. From convenience to entertainment experiences, it offers something for the entire family. Honda Dream Drive enables drivers to pay for goods and services like fuel, movie tickets, and parking, make restaurant reservations, and even share the driver's location with friends and family. Passengers can play mixed reality games, watch movies, read original comics stories, and control the radio and cabin features all from their mobile devices. By purchasing services or playing games, drivers and passengers can earn reward points. Honda Dream Drive is currently in beta test phase. For more information, visit www.honda.com.

NEW ROBOT TECHNOLOGY ON DISPLAY

Robotic intelligence comes home as ECOVACS officially launches its latest AI-powered floor cleaning robot, the DEEBOT OZMO 960, during CES 2019. This is ECOVACS's first AI-powered robot, which features Artificial Intelligence and Visual Interpretation or AIVI. AIVI enables DEEBOT OZMO 960 to learn from its daily cleaning tasks and recognize selected household obstacles lying around the floor such as cables, shoes, socks, and charging docks. This means users will no longer have to worry about picking up items prior to running the vacuum because DEEBOT will completely avoid all obstacles. This advanced capability is achieved through a built-in camera that works with the robot's radar to detect, identify, and avoid any obstacles in its path. Additional features of DEEBOT OZMO 960 include SMART NaviTM 3.0 and OZMO functionality. Smart NaviTM 3.0 uses laser mapping technology to map the home in order to program the most effective cleaning path for the robot. Users can select areas to be cleaned and create virtual boundaries right from the ECOVACS app. Further, they can schedule cleanings and review how the previous one was completed from the visual map on their smartphone. OZMO functionality allows DEEBOT OZMO 960 to offer both vacuuming and mopping capabilities in one single robot. During the mopping process, DEEBOT will avoid carpets and mop other areas, utilizing its carpet detection technology. ECOVACS is committed to putting customer data and privacy first. The new AI Innovation, AIVI, can work offline by referring to pre-installed data to recognize selected objects. Unless users choose to "opt-in," AIVI does not record any images or videos, and personal data and images will never be sent back to ECOVACS or to third parties. This ensures that user data and privacy are completely safeguarded. For more information, visit www.ecovacs.com/us.

SOME NEW TECHNOLOGIES FOR THE HOME

Imagine it is 3:00pm and the question "what am I going to make for dinner?" is looming. This is a constant predicament for families, especially those balancing multiple tastes and preferences. That daily question is answered with Yummly, the smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way. The app is expanding from a leading recipe app to a digital kitchen platform that will work together with select Whirlpool cooking appliances, including the Smart Front Control Range. It offers a variety of features to improve life in the kitchen and simplify the home cooking process, including:

Voice Capabilities: Launching in 2019, users will be able to move through recipes without ever touching their phone or tablet, making dinner prep easier, faster, and better.

Guided Cooking: With step-by-step recipes including video tutorials, timers, and more, the app will even connect with select Whirlpool smart ovens to send cooking instructions, including preheating your oven, directly to the appliance.

Meal Planning: Launching in 2019, the app will serve personalized meal plan recommendations for the entire week, accounting for ingredients that are already on hand, family schedules, and the number of meals families plan to serve in the week.

For more information, visit www.whirlpool.com.

SOME OTHER THINGS ON DISPLAY AT CES THAT CAN MAKE LIFE EASIER

Moen has partnered with Flo Technologies to revolutionize how you manage water in the home with the launch of Flo by Moen. This game-changing smart home water monitoring and leak detection system enables homeowners to control their home's water from their smartphones. The Wi-Fi connected device allows for understanding water usage and helps prevent water damage, leaks, and unnecessary waste. The cost is under $500 and can pay for itself in the long run by fixing leaks and helping to prevent water damage. The Flo by Moen device features a smart monitoring system that learns homes' typical water habits and can spot any hidden leaks, as small as one drop per minute. In addition to keeping users connected to their home's water network, the app sends alerts to their smartphones in real time if a leak or water issue is detected anywhere in the home. It can also be set to provide automatic shutoff to secure the home from damage and prevent a catastrophic flooding event. Visit Moen.com/Flo for more details.

