Bizerba Announces Partnership with Supersmart and Checkpoint Systems to Provide Comprehensive and Effortless Shopping Options for Global Retailers

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 05:54 PM EST
JOPPA, Md., Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizerba, with its strategic partner Supersmart, a provider of cost-efficient, optimized, AI-based shopping solutions for the retail business, are announcing the partnership with Checkpoint Systems today. Checkpoint Systems, the only vertically integrated EAS and RFID solution provider for the retail industry, will partner with Bizerba and Supersmart to provide a portfolio of effortless/ self-checkout retail solutions geared to improve customer experience while minimizing friction at checkout, maintaining loss prevention measures.
The collaboration delivers a much-needed solution to enable an efficient mobile shopping experience, allowing customers the convenience of a fully autonomous shopping experience for a 'bigger shop.' Combining Checkpoint's 50 years of loss prevention experience, with Supersmart's proprietary algorithms and image capture and Bizerba's industry leading technology and weight management, customers are assured an improved shopping experience without the frustrations and delays of crowded stores and long queues. Additionally, retailers are assured they can continue to utilize the full portfolio of Checkpoint source tagged merchandise and high theft solutions to protect their most targeted merchandise from potential theft and organized retail crime.
A recent ECR report titled, Self-Checkout in Retail: Measuring Loss, found retailers have a desire to move towards Self-Checkout, Scan and Go and other Frictionless solutions. However, the ECR study concludes although retailers may be increasing customer satisfaction the risk of shrink increases significantly, as utilization of the new technologies increases, shrink has increased as 50-60%. "Working with Supersmart and Bizerba, we are excited to deliver solutions which meet the needs of retailers and consumers," said Alan Tamny, Global Director Product Management, Checkpoint Systems. "Together we can provide solutions to improve customer satisfaction while at the same time providing the loss prevention options our clients rely on, without having to overhaul their current EAS or source tagging programs. This enables retailers to shift towards this new technology in a controlled way helping to maximize convenience and minimize loss."
"Self-Checkout not only improves the shopping process, but improves the overall shopping experience," said Yair Cleper, Founder and CEO of Supersmart. "With our algorithm-based, Bizerba's industry leading weight system and Checkpoint's product protection, we offer customers and retailers alike the next generation of frictionless shopping experience."
A demonstration of the first such collaboration will be shown at the National Retail Federation Big Show in NYC, January 13-15, 2019 at Checkpoint Solutions' ( booth 4373, 5008) and at the Bizerba booth 4905. For inquiries and appointments, contact:
Claudia Hennig
Marketing Manager, Bizerba North America
[email protected]
T: 804-833-3933
About Bizerba: (www.bizerba.com)
@BizerbaUSA
Bizerba offers its customers in industry, trade, and logistics a globally unique solutions portfolio of hardware and software around the central value "weight." This portfolio includes products and solutions related to slicing, processing, weighing, cashing, checking, commissioning and labeling. A wide range of services from consulting and service, labels and consumables to leasing complete the portfolio.
Since 1866 Bizerba has made a significant contribution to the developments in the area of weighing technology and today is represented in 120 countries. The customer base includes globally operating companies in trade and industry as well as retailers, bakeries and butcheries. With 3,900 employees worldwide and with its headquarters in Balingen, Germany, Bizerba has been in the same family for five generations. Additional production facilities are located in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, France, Spain, China, Canada and USA. Bizerba also has a global network of sales and service locations.
About Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (www.checkpointsystems.com)
Checkpoint Systems is a global leader in EAS and RFID solutions for the retail industry, encompassing loss prevention and merchandise visibility in a growing omni-channel environment. A division of CCL Industries, Checkpoint provides source-to-shopper solutions enabling retailers to achieve accurate real-time inventory and accelerate the replenishment cycle, while preventing out-of-stocks and reducing theft throughout the supply chain -- thus improving the shopper experience. Checkpoint's solutions are built upon 45 years of radio frequency technology expertise, innovative high-theft and loss prevention solutions, market-leading software, RFID hardware and comprehensive labeling capabilities to brand, secure and track merchandise from source to shelf. Checkpoint's customers' benefit from increased sales and profits by implementing on-shelf availability to ensure the right merchandise is available at the right place and time when consumers are ready to buy.
About Supersmart (supersmart.co.il
Supersmart was founded in 2014 and funded by a leading retailer in Israel. Their team of retail and AI experts have created a solution set of products to assist retailers in speeding self-serve, frictionless checkout while using proprietary algorithms to validate purchases and reduce errors and theft. Supersmart is currently executing live pilots worldwide.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizerba-announces-partnership-with-supersmart-and-checkpoint-systems-to-provide-comprehensive-and-effortless-shopping-options-for-global-retailers-300777114.html
SOURCE Bizerba
