CES 2019 Proves AI and 5G Will Transform the Future

By Business Wire
January 11, 2019 09:43 PM EST
After four days of demonstrating the bright future made possible by technology, CES® 2019 came to a close today. More than 4,500 exhibitors showcased the latest tech innovations to some 180,000 attendees across more than 2.9 million net square feet of exhibit space in Las Vegas. From global brands to visionary startups, these companies set the world abuzz with the promise of technology.
“CES showcases the power of innovation to solve global problems and improve lives around the world,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA). “The passion, ideas and business connections at CES make this the most significant global tech event – and the most inspirational week of the year.”
“Every business must now embrace technology to succeed,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, CES. “And companies like Procter & Gamble, John Deere and Raytheon proved that at CES 2019.”
The CES 2019 keynote stage featured some of the biggest names in tech, including AMD, AT&T Communications, IBM, LG and Verizon. CTA released its 2019 International Innovation Scorecard grading countries on how well they support innovation, and announced it will invest $10 million in venture firms and funds focused on women, people of color and other underrepresented startups and entrepreneurs. CTA also released its newest book, Ninja Future, exploring the skills needed to remain competitive in the rapidly-changing future.
CES is the only show where the entire 5G ecosystem – the backbone for transportation, virtual reality, sports technology and digital health – comes together. “5G will change everything – 5G is the promise of so much more than what we have seen from wireless technology,” said Hans Vestberg, CEO, Verizon, during his keynote. Fellow keynoter John Donovan, CEO of AT&T Communications, discussed the company’s recent launch of its 5G Evolution network.
CES 2019 showed artificial intelligence will influence every aspect of our lives. IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty’s opening keynote explored how AI will prove data is the “world’s greatest natural resource,” enabling revolutions from smart cities to health care, transportation to robotics. During Rometty’s keynote, Delta CEO Ed Bastian and Walmart EVP of Food Charles Redfield shared examples of AI and blockchain technology in their businesses.
CES 2019 was a turbo-charged mobility show, with 11 of the world’s leading car manufacturers highlighting the future of transportation – including an air taxi from Bell Helicopter and an electric motorcycle from Harley-Davidson. Self-driving technology will save lives, enable greater accessibility and improve productivity.
The CES Sports Zone showcased the entire sports tech ecosystem – innovations in smart venues, training, virtual and augmented reality and esports creating immersive content that will change the way we play, watch and experience sports. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver discussed how their partnership proves social media can promote fan engagement, and the Gamespot eSports truck featured 10 gaming kiosks for both professional gamers and attendees to showcase their skills.
C Space brought together content creators, Hollywood, the advertising industry, media and leading CMOs – such as Proctor & Gamble’s Marc Pritchard, IBM’s Michelle Peluso, Unilever’s Keith Weed – to explore the future of brand marketing and entertainment. Exhibits and conference sessions explored the effect of AI on marketing and consumer engagement, mobile and over-the-top video, and content consumption.
Eureka Park, the home for startups at CES, featured more than 1,200 companies from over 50 countries offering disruptive innovations, attracting investors and big-name brands. This year Eureka Park – which has launched successful companies including Ring, Benjilock and LifeFuels – included a pitch competition, sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association Foundation and AARP.
Digital health technologies were a major theme, and attendees experienced the latest advances and trends in health care. Over 260 doctors and other health professionals took part in the Digital Health Summit, which offered Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits at CES for the first time.
Resilient technologies will keep the world healthy, safe, warm, powered, fed and secure. Sustainable technologies from companies including YOLK and Zero Mass Water will produce efficient energy solutions and help provide drinking water to developing nations, while reducing the global carbon footprint. Others like Higher Ground Technologies keep us connected anywhere in the world.
About CES:
CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $398 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005514/en/
