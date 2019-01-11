Tradeshift rejoint FRDM pour le lancement d’une app aidant à lutter contre l’esclavage dans les chaînes d’approvisionnement

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 11:08 PM EST
Alors que ce problème continue d’être un fléau pour les communautés partout dans le monde, Tradeshift, le leader des paiements sur la chaîne d’approvisionnement et des marchés, s’est associé à FRDM (ex Made In A Free World) pour annoncer aujourd’hui des plans visant à aider les entreprises à détecter à et réduire le trafic humain dans leurs chaînes d’approvisionnement mondiales. L’app, développée par FRDM, et intégrée sur la plateforme de Tradeshift, enrichit tout l’écosystème de Tradeshift en permettant à toute entreprise sur la plateforme Tradeshift de simplement activer l’app pour commencer à surveiller le trafic humain. Pour de nombreuses entreprises, FRDM facilite grandement les choses pour les partenaires internes, tels que les Directeurs du développement durable, afin de persuader les directeurs de l’information, les directeurs de la protection de la vie privée, et les directeurs du marketing, de commencer à lutter contre l’esclavage dans la chaîne d’approvisionnement, et à considérer cela comme un médicament pour l’entreprise, dont la prise est essentielle pour la santé de toute leur chaîne d’approvisionnement.
L’app, développée par FRDM, permet aux entreprises de créer de manière proactive une détection précoce du risque de trafic humain sur la chaîne d’approvisionnement. Elle fournit au réseau de chaîne d’approvisionnement, innovant de Tradeshift la capacité la plus exhaustive d’analytique de base de données sur le travail forcé, sans que les clients aient à intégrer manuellement leur solution d’achat dans la base de données. En tant qu’app, et ne nécessitant aucune intégration, elle est facile à activer et à utiliser dès le premier jour.
L’app est spécifiquement conçue pour analyser les données d’achat, éliminer les risques, et protéger les valeurs de l’entreprise, tout en garantissant le respect des réglementations internationales. Avec FRDM, les utilisateurs de Tradeshift peuvent tracer et surveiller les risques sociaux à tous les niveaux de leur chaîne d’approvisionnement, depuis les matières premières jusqu’aux produits finis. L’application combine en effet les données du flux commercial mondial avec les détails relatifs au fournisseur et à l’achat, de manière à fournir aux entreprises une visibilité sur plusieurs niveaux.
« Nous fournissons une plateforme pour qu’une communauté d’entreprises et de consommateurs soit en mesure d’acheter mieux grâce à l’utilisation de FRDM », a indiqué Justin Dillon, PDG de FRDM. « Cette idée est née en 2011, lorsque l’organisation que j’ai fondée s’est associée avec le Département d’état américain pour créer la plateforme Slavery Footprint, combinant les données sur les produits avec les données sur les achats des consommateurs, afin de fournir les empreintes de près de 30 millions de personnes dans le monde. En rejoignant Tradeshift, nous souhaitons mettre ces outils à la disposition des entreprises les plus influentes au monde. Les consommateurs, investisseurs et gouvernements attendent une action des entreprises sur ce thème. »
Avec 16 millions de travailleurs esclaves estimés disséminés dans les chaînes d’approvisionnement mondiales, la législation, depuis les États-Unis jusqu’au R.-U., en passant par l’Australie, exige la transparence des entreprises concernant leurs opérations, ainsi qu’un registre des mesures adoptées pour lutter contre l’esclavage moderne dans leur activité et leur chaîne d’approvisionnement.
« Aucune entreprise ne dit jamais que le revenu provenant de l’esclavage est acceptable », a confié le PDG, Christian Lanng. « Pourtant, les entreprises ne prennent aucune mesure, car conjuguer l’analytique avec les décisions d’achat s’avère trop complexe. Nous pensons qu’assurer la fluidité de cette étape n’est pas seulement une question de conformité du point de vue des opérations commerciales, mais, plus important encore, qu’il s’agit d’une problématique fondamentale d’ordre moral. Et qui doit être résolue. Nous pouvons aider en ce sens, et ce partenariat est la confirmation de notre engagement. »
À propos de Tradeshift
Tradeshift dynamise l’innovation dans la chaîne d’approvisionnement pour l’économie connectée numériquement. En tant que leader des paiements pour les chaînes d’approvisionnement et les places de marché, la société aide les acheteurs et les fournisseurs à numériser toutes leurs transactions commerciales, à collaborer sur tous les processus et à se connecter à n’importe quelle application de chaîne d’approvisionnement. Plus de 1,5 million d’entreprises réparties dans 190 pays font confiance à Tradeshift pour traiter plus d’un demi-billion USD en valeur transactionnelle, ce qui en fait le plus grand réseau commercial mondial pour l’achat et la vente. Découvrez le commerce pour tous sur tradeshift.com.
À propos de FRDM
FRDM est une plateforme d’analyse du risque et de surveillance de la chaîne d’approvisionnement, conçue afin de surveiller les risques environnementaux, sociaux, et de gouvernance, au sein des chaînes d’approvisionnement. FRDM est la seule plateforme proposant une perception du risque de bout en bout, comprenant : les informations essentielles, les produits, les catégories de produits, et les fournisseurs. Les clients peuvent consulter le risque de leur entreprise grâce à des visualisations intuitives des données et des alertes push via le tableau de bord de FRDM. FRDM apporte une aide pour la gestion de la réputation, la conformité réglementaire, et l’atténuation du risque face à des problèmes tels que le travail forcé ou des enfants, au sein des chaînes d’approvisionnement. FRDM aide les entreprises à mieux acheter en créant un réseau de fournisseurs alignés sur leurs valeurs. frdm.co
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005517/fr/
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 11, 2019 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 11, 2019 12:30 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 11, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 11, 2019 02:15 AM EST