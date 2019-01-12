Tradeshift schließt sich FRDM an, um eine App herauszubringen, die helfen soll, Sklaverei in Lieferketten zu bekämpfen

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 12, 2019 07:01 AM EST
Da der Menschenhandel weiterhin die Gemeinden weltweit heimsucht, hat Tradeshift, der führende Anbieter von Lieferkettenzahlungen und -Marktplätzen, eine Partnerschaft mit FRDM (früher Made In A Free World) geschlossen, um heute Pläne zur Unterstützung von Unternehmen bei der Erkennung und Bekämpfung des Menschenhandels in ihren globalen Lieferketten bekannt zu geben. Die von FRDM entwickelte App, die auf der Tradeshift-Plattform basiert, bereichert das gesamte Tradeshift-Ökosystem, indem sie es jedem Unternehmen auf der Tradeshift-Plattform ermöglicht, die App einfach einzuschalten und mit der Überwachung des Menschenhandels zu beginnen. Für viele Unternehmen macht es FRDM den internen Interessengruppen – wie z. B. den Chief Sustainability Officers – wesentlich leichter, CIOs, CPOs und CMOs davon zu überzeugen, den Kampf gegen Sklaverei in Lieferketten als eine unverzichtbare Unternehmensmedizin für die Gesundheit ihrer gesamten Lieferkette zu behandeln.
Die von FRDM entwickelte App ermöglicht es Unternehmen, proaktiv eine frühzeitige Erkennung von Lieferkettenrisiken im Menschenhandel zu schaffen. Sie bietet die umfassendste Fähigkeit zur Analyse von Zwangsarbeitsdatenbanken im innovativen Lieferketten-Netzwerk von Tradeshift, ohne dass Kunden ihre Beschaffungslösung manuell in die Datenbank integrieren müssen. Als App ist sie am ersten Tag einfach zu aktivieren und zu nutzen, da sie keine Integration erfordert.
Die App wurde speziell entwickelt, um Einkaufsdaten zu analysieren, Risiken zu atomisieren und Unternehmenswerte zu schützen sowie die Einhaltung internationaler Vorschriften sicherzustellen. Mit FRDM können Tradeshift-Nutzer soziale Risiken auf allen Ebenen ihrer Lieferkette verfolgen und überwachen, vom Rohstoff bis zum fertigen Produkt. Die Anwendung kombiniert globale Handelsverkehrsdaten mit Details auf Lieferanten- und Einkaufsebene, um Unternehmen eine mehrstufige Transparenz zu bieten.
„Wir bieten einer Gemeinschaft von Unternehmen und Verbrauchern eine Plattform, um durch den Einsatz von FRDM besser einkaufen zu können“, sagte Justin Dillon, CEO von FRDM. „Diese Idee begann im Jahr 2011, als die von mir gegründete Organisation mit dem US-Außenministerium zusammenarbeitete, um die Plattform Slavery Footprint zu entwickeln, die Produktdaten mit Kaufdaten von Verbrauchern kombiniert, um Fußabdrücke von fast 30 Millionen Menschen weltweit bereitzustellen. In Zusammenarbeit mit Tradeshift wollen wir diese Werkzeuge den einflussreichsten Unternehmen der Welt zur Verfügung stellen. Verbraucher, Investoren und Regierungen erwarten von Unternehmen, dass sie darauf reagieren.“
Da schätzungsweise 16 Millionen Zwangsarbeiter in globale Lieferketten eingeteilt sind, verlangt die Gesetzgebung von den USA über das Vereinigte Königreich bis nach Australien, dass Unternehmen Transparenz in ihre Geschäftstätigkeiten bringen, indem sie über die Maßnahmen berichten, die sie ergreifen, um der modernen Sklaverei in ihrem Geschäft und ihrer Lieferkette entgegenzuwirken.
„Kein Unternehmen sagt jemals, dass Sklaveneinnahmen in Ordnung sind“, sagte Tradeshift-CEO Christian Lanng. „Aber Unternehmen ergreifen immer noch keine Maßnahmen, weil es einfach zu kompliziert ist, die Analytik mit den Kaufentscheidungen zu verbinden. Wir glauben, dass dieser Schritt reibungslos verläuft, ist nicht nur eine Frage der Compliance aus der Sicht des Geschäftsbetriebs, sondern vor allem eine grundlegende moralische Frage. Und es ist eine, die gelöst werden muss. Wir können dabei helfen, und diese Partnerschaft ist eine Bestätigung unseres Engagements.“
Über Tradeshift
Tradeshift fördert Lieferketten-Innovationen für die digital vernetzte Wirtschaft. Als Marktführer bei Lieferkettenzahlungen und -märkten unterstützt das Unternehmen Käufer und Händler bei der Digitalisierung aller Handelsabschlüsse, bei der Zusammenarbeit bei jedem Prozess und bei der Vernetzung mit allen Lieferketten-Apps. Mehr als 1,5 Millionen Unternehmen in 190 Ländern vertrauen Tradeshift bei der Verarbeitung von Geschäftswerten in Höhe von über einer halben Billion US-Dollar. Damit ist Tradeshift das größte internationale Unternehmensnetzwerk für An- und Verkauf. Entdecken Sie den Handel für alle unter tradeshift.com.
Über FRDM
FRDM ist eine Plattform zur Analyse und Überwachung von Risiken in der Lieferkette, die darauf abzielt, Umwelt-, Sozial- und Governance-Risiken innerhalb der Lieferkette zu überwachen. FRDM ist die einzige Plattform, die eine End-to-End-Risikooptik anbietet, die Folgendes umfasst: Primärinputs, Produkte, Produktkategorien und Lieferanten. Kunden können das Risiko ihres Unternehmens durch intuitive Datenvisualisierungen untersuchen und Warnmeldungen über das FRDM-Dashboard ausgeben. FRDM unterstützt das Reputationsmanagement, die Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorschriften und die Risikominderung bei Herausforderungen wie Zwangs- und Kinderarbeit in der Lieferkette. FRDM hilft Unternehmen, besser einzukaufen, indem es ein werteorientiertes Lieferantennetzwerk aufbaut. frdm.co
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190112005012/de/
