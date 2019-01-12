Miami International Mall welcomes the Gold Cube Automated Teller Machine

|By PR Newswire
January 12, 2019
MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gold Cube proudly announces that its highly-acclaimed Gold For Cash ATM is available at Miami International Mall. Customers can pawn or sell gold and silver through Gold Cube, knowing that their items will be appreciated at their true value.
The volume of gold and silver transactions across the United States is constantly growing and Florida makes no exception. To meet this demand, Gold Cube has created a state-of-the-art mobile kiosk that allows customers to evaluate and sell gold. It acts like a fully automated pawn shop, with very a user-friendly interface.
The Miami, Florida Gold Cube ATM accepts a wide variety of jewelry and coin, including necklaces, chains, pendants, bracelets, rings and wedding bands. Safety is at its highest standard. Customers use digital signatures and email receipts to confirm transactions and receive money for their items; whether they pawn or sell.
How It Works
The automated Cash for Gold machine uses the latest Intel's 3D XPoint Optane Memory technology to perform spectral analysts and weight the products placed by shoppers. The ATM is able to determine the purity of silver/gold and provide the real-time value price in a matter of minutes.
Each terminal is connected to a server that constantly monitors the market pricing in the United States, Europe, and China in order to give customers the precise real-time value of their gold or silver jewelry and coin.
In 2019, Gold Cube plans to accept cryptocurrency as a payment option. Customers will also have the ability to convert popular cryptocurrencies into cash at Gold Cube ATM locations.
About Gold Cube
The Melbourne-based company was founded by brothers Nakia and Caleb Geller. Nakia has more than 17 years of experience as a startup entrepreneur, and Caleb has more than nine years of experience in gold buying. To overcome the difficulties associated with the old way of determining the gold items' proper value, they came up with a solution: a machine that will fully automate the process.
After many months of testing, the world's first gold-trading kiosk, Gold Cube made its public debut in June 23rd, 2017 at the Merritt Square Mall in Merritt Island, FL
The company has recently announced the opening of one more location in South Florida's Miami International Mall.
Corporate Contact: Gold Cube
325 5th Ave, Suite 103
Indialantic FL 32903
info(at)thegoldcube.com
About Miami International Mall
Miami International Mall provides a unique family-friendly shopping experience and a place for consumers to shop, dine and relax. Situated near the Miami International Airport, the shopping mall is a top commercial attraction for both residents and tourists. It is estimated that the mall, which spans more than one million square feet, is visited by more than 12 million guests each year
Address:
445 NW 107th Ave, Suite 596
Doral Florida 33172
United States
