TechSage Solutions Announces Entry into The Internet Of Things Market Space

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 12, 2019 10:00 AM EST
SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TechSage Solutions is entering the rapidly growing world of the Internet of Things (IoT). The company will be providing assessment, design, implementation, monitoring, alerting and reporting services. These services will be delivered through a strategic partnership with MONITUR Corporation, a provider of modern, affordable alerting and reporting systems for industrial and environmental monitoring.
As defined by Wikipedia, The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical objects—devices, vehicles, buildings and other items—embedded with electronics, software, sensors, and network connectivity that enables these objects to collect and exchange data.
"The Internet of Things or perhaps more appropriately said, the Internet of Everything market segment, is growing rapidly and becoming mainstream around the world. We're thrilled to add this much needed solution set to our current portfolio of products and services," said John Hill, CEO of TechSage Solutions. "We will apply similar cyber security strategies to our IoT offerings that we apply to our Managed IT Security practice to ensure the safety and security of our clients."
"We are excited to be working with TechSage Solutions, one of the leading IT solutions companies in the Central Texas region," says Chris Piedmonte, CEO of Monitur Corporation. "TechSage Solutions will expand our presence in Texas and we will work with them to ensure that their customers receive the best products and services for their commercial, industrial and environmental monitoring needs."
About TechSage Solutions
TechSage Solutions is a Strategic IT Solutions Consultant for Information Technology and Cyber Security Services, Solutions and Support focused on providing enterprise level technology for small to medium sized businesses. We are business consultants that leverage technology to secure our clients information technology assets and accelerate our clients toward greater competitive success. For more information, visit https://www.techsagesolutions.com or go to LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.
Copyright ©2019. TechSage Solutions is a DBA of Concepts for Creation Technology Innovations, LLC. All rights reserved.
About Monitur
Monitur provides comprehensive products and services for the protection of perishable assets, sensitive inventories and environmentally-controlled facilities. Services include continuous monitoring of temperature, humidity and other environmental conditions to alert personnel when conditions are no longer within acceptable parameters. Monitur also provides services to reduce the chances of a loss occurring, as well as contingency planning in the case of failure of HVAC, refrigeration or other environmental management systems. With 24x7 customer and technical support, Monitur is your best choice for environmental monitoring services. For more information, visit https://www.monitur.com.
Copyright ©2019. Monitur Corporation - All rights reserved.
Contact:
Susan Harbin, VP of Business Development
Monitur Corporation
+1 866 666 4887
connect(at)monitur.com
SOURCE TechSage Solutions
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 12, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 12, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 12, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 12, 2019 09:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 12, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 12, 2019 08:15 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 12, 2019 03:30 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 11, 2019 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 11, 2019 12:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 10:30 AM EST