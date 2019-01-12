CES 2019 prova que a IA e o 5G transformarão o futuro

|By Business Wire
Depois de quatro dias demonstrando que a tecnologia possibilita um futuro brilhante, a CES® 2019 chega hoje ao seu último dia. Mais de 4.500 expositores apresentaram as mais recentes inovações tecnológicas para cerca de 180.000 pessoas em mais de 2,9 milhões de pés quadrados de exposição em Las Vegas. De marcas globais a startups visionárias, estas empresas deixaram o mundo fervilhando com a promessa da tecnologia.
“A CES demonstra o poder da inovação para solucionar problemas globais e aprimorar vidas no mundo inteiro”, disse Gary Shapiro, presidente e diretor executivo da Consumer Technology Association (CTA). “A paixão, as ideias e as conexões de negócios na CES fazem deste o mais importante evento global de tecnologia - e a semana mais inspiradora do ano.”
“Todas as empresas devem agora adotar a tecnologia para serem bem-sucedidas”, disse Karen Chupka, vice-presidente executiva na CES. “E empresas como a Procter & Gamble, John Deere e Raytheon provaram isso na CES 2019.”
A etapa principal da CES 2019 apresentou alguns dos maiores nomes em tecnologia, incluindo a AMD, AT&T Communications, IBM, LG e Verizon. A CTA divulgou o seu 2019 International Innovation Scorecard, que classifica os países em como eles apoiam a inovação, e anunciou que investirá US$ 10 milhões em empresas de capital de risco e fundos voltados para mulheres, pessoas da raça negra e outras startups e empreendedores sub-representados. A CTA também divulgou o seu mais novo livro, Ninja Future, que explora as habilidades necessárias para permanecer competitivo em um futuro que muda rapidamente.
A CES é o único evento onde todo o ecossistema 5G – a espinha dorsal para os setores de transporte, realidade virtual, tecnologia esportiva e saúde digital – se reúne. “O 5G vai mudar tudo - o 5G é a promessa de muito mais do que já vimos da tecnologia wireless (sem fio)”, disse Hans Vestberg, diretor executivo da Verizon, durante sua palestra. O colega e palestrante John Donovan, diretor executivo da AT&T Communications, analisou o lançamento recente da empresa de sua rede 5G Evolution.
A CES 2019 mostrou como a inteligência artificial vai influenciar cada aspecto de nossas vidas. O discurso inaugural do presidente do conselho administrativo, presidente e diretor executivo da IBM, Ginni Rometty, explorou como a IA comprovará que os dados são o “maior recurso natural do mundo”, possibilitando revoluções de cidades inteligentes aos serviços de saúde, do transporte até a robótica. Durante a palestra de Rometty, o diretor executivo da Delta, Ed Bastian, e o vice-presidente executivo de Alimentos do Walmart, Charles Redfield, compartilharam exemplos de tecnologia de IA e blockchain em suas empresas.
A CES 2019 foi um evento de mobilidade turbinada, com 11 dos principais fabricantes de automóveis do mundo destacando o futuro do transporte – incluindo um táxi aéreo da Bell Helicopter e uma motocicleta elétrica da Harley-Davidson. A tecnologia de direção autônoma poderá salvar vidas, possibilitar maior acessibilidade e melhorar a produtividade.
A CES Sports Zone apresentou todo o ecossistema de tecnologia esportiva - inovações em locais inteligentes, treinamento, realidade virtual e aumentada e a área de e-sports, que cria conteúdo imersivo que mudará a forma como jogamos, assistimos e vivenciamos os esportes. O diretor executivo do Twitter, Jack Dorsey, e o comissário da NBA, Adam Silver, analisaram como a sua parceria prova que a mídia social pode promover a participação dos fãs. Além disso, o caminhão de eSports da Gamespot incluiu 10 quiosques de jogos para jogadores profissionais e participantes demonstrarem suas habilidades.
C Space reuniu criadores de conteúdo, a indústria de Hollywood e de publicidade, a mídia e os principais diretores de marketing - como Marc Pritchard da Procter & Gamble, Michelle Peluso da IBM e Keith Weed da Unilever - para explorar o futuro do marketing de marcas e do entretenimento. Exposições e sessões de conferência exploraram o efeito da IA no marketing e na participação do consumidor, vídeo móvel e OTT (over-the-top), além do consumo de conteúdo.
Eureka Park, o lar de startups da CES, contou com mais de 1.200 empresas de aproximadamente 50 países, oferecendo inovações disruptivas, atraindo investidores e grandes marcas. Este ano, o Eureka Park - que lançou empresas de sucesso como a Ring, Benjilock e a LifeFuels - incluiu uma "pitch competition" (evento em que os participantes apresentam ideias originais a um painel de juízes em um tempo determinado), patrocinada pela Consumer Technology Association Foundation e pela AARP.
As tecnologias de Saúde Digital foram um tópico importante e os participantes tiveram a oportunidade de experimentar os avanços e tendências mais recentes em cuidados de saúde. Mais de 260 médicos e outros profissionais da área de saúde participaram da Digital Health Summit (Cúpula sobre Saúde Digital), que ofereceu, pela primeira vez, créditos de Educação Médica Continuada (EMC) na CES.
Tecnologias resilientes manterão o mundo saudável, seguro, aquecido, energizado e alimentado. As tecnologias sustentáveis de empresas como a YOLK e Zero Mass Water produzirão soluções de energia eficientes e ajudarão a fornecer água potável para nações em desenvolvimento, enquanto reduzem as emissões globais de carbono. Outras empresas, como a Higher Ground Technologies, nos mantêm conectados em qualquer parte do mundo.
A CES conecta empresas.
Sobre a CES:
A CES® é o ponto de encontro mundial para todos os que prosperam em negócios de tecnologias do consumidor. Ela tem servido como campo de teste para tecnologias inovadoras e de vanguarda por 50 anos – o estágio global onde as inovações da próxima geração são apresentadas para o mercado. Como o maior evento prático de seu tipo, a CES apresenta todos os aspectos do setor. De propriedade e produzida pela Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, ela atrai líderes de empresas do mundo inteiro, além de pensadores pioneiros. Confira os destaques do vídeo da CES. Siga a CES online em CES.tech e em redes sociais.
Sobre a Consumer Technology Association:
A Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ é a associação comercial que representa o setor de tecnologia de consumo norte-americano de US$ 398 bilhões, que sustenta mais de 15 milhões de empregos nos EUA. Mais de 2.200 empresas - 80% são pequenas empresas e startups; outras estão entre as marcas mais conhecidas do mundo - aproveitam os benefícios de sua associação com a CTA, incluindo defesa de políticas, pesquisa de mercado, educação técnica, promoção da indústria, desenvolvimento de padrões e fomento de negócios e relacionamentos estratégicos. A CTA também é possui e produz a CES® – o ponto de encontro mundial para todos os que prosperam no setor de tecnologias de consumo. Os lucros da CES são reinvestidos em serviços para o setor da CTA.
