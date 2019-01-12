CES 2019 zeigt den disruptiven Einfluss von KI und 5G auf die Zukunft

|By Business Wire
January 12, 2019 11:51 AM EST
Nachdem an vier Tagen gezeigt wurde, wie die strahlende Zukunft dank Technologie aussieht, schloss die CES® 2019 heute ihre Tore. Über 4.500 Aussteller präsentierten den ca. 180.000 Besuchern die aktuellsten Technikinnovationen auf über 2,9 Mio. Quadratmetern Ausstellungsfläche in Las Vegas. Mit vielversprechender Technologie begeisterten Unternehmen aller Coleur von globalen Marken bis hin zu visionären Startups die Messebesucher.
„Die CES ist ein leuchtendes Beispiel für das Potenzial von Innovation, globale Probleme zu lösen und das Leben der Menschen überall auf der Welt zu verbessern“, schwärmte Gary Shapiro, President und CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA). „Die Leidenschaft, Kreativität und geschäftliche Kontakte auf der CES machen sie zum bedeutendsten internationalen Technologie-Event – und zur inspirierendsten Woche des ganzen Jahres.“
„Um in der heutigen Zeit Erfolg zu haben, muss sich jedes Unternehmen Technologie zunutze machen“, erklärte Karen Chupka, Executive Vice President, CES. „Und das haben Unternehmen wie Procter & Gamble, John Deere und Raytheon auf der CES 2019 bewiesen.“
Auf der Hauptbühne der CES 2019 waren einige der wichtigsten Tech-Unternehmen vertreten, darunter AMD, AT&T Communications, IBM, LG und Verizon. In ihrer veröffentlichten 2019 International Innovation Scorecard beurteilt die CTA, in welchem Maß Länder Innovation fördern, und kündigte Investitionen in Höhe von 10 Mio. USD in Venture-Unternehmen und Fonds an, die sich auf Frauen, People of Color sowie andere unterrepräsentierte Startups und Unternehmer konzentrieren. Außerdem veröffentlichte die CTA ihr neustes Buch, Ninja Future, in dem sie die Qualifikationen untersucht, die in einer sich schnell ändernden Zukunft benötigt werden, um gegen den Wettbewerb zu bestehen.
Die CES ist die einzige Messe, die das gesamte 5G-Ökosystem – das Rückgrat für Transport, Virtual Reality, Sporttechnologie und digitale Gesundheit – vereint. „5G wird alles verändern – 5G verspricht weitaus mehr, als wir es je von der Funktechnologie erwartet haben“, erklärte Hans Vestberg, CEO, Verizon, in seiner Keynote. Ein weiterer Hauptredner, John Donovan, CEO of AT&T Communications, erläuterte die kürzlich erfolgte Einführung des 5G Evolution-Netzwerk des Unternehmens.
Die CES 2019 machte deutlich, wie künstliche Intelligenz (KI) jeden Aspekt unseres Lebens beeinflussen wird. Ginni Rometty, IBM Chairman, President und CEO, erläuterte in seiner Eröffnungsrede, dass Daten dank KI die „weltweit wichtigsten natürlichsten Ressourcen“ sind, die Revolutionen in Form von smarten Städten, smartem Gesundheitswesen, smarter Transportbranche und Robotik ermöglichen. Während des Vortrags von Rometty zeigten Ed Bastian, Delta CEO, und Charles Redfield, Walmart EVP of Food, Beispiele für KI und Blockchain-Technologie in ihren Unternehmen.
11 der weltweit führenden Automobilhersteller verliehen der CES 2019 Mobilität mit Turbolader: Zu den Highlights der Zukunft in der Transportbranche zählten ein Flugtaxi von Bell Helicopter und ein elektrisches Motorrad von Harley-Davidson. Die Technologie für autonomes Fahren wird Leben retten, sorgt für höhere Barrierefreiheit und steigert die Produktivität.
In derCES Sports Zone wurde das gesamte Sporttechnik-Ökosystem präsentiert: Innovationen für intelligente Veranstaltungen, Training, Virtual und Augmented Reality und E-Sport schaffen beeindruckende Inhalte, die die Art, wie wir uns sportlich betätigen, Sport schauen und erleben, revolutionieren werden. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey und NBA Commissioner Adam Silver diskutierten, wie ihre Partnerschaft im Bereich der sozialen Netzwerke für ein stärkeres Fan-Engagement sorgen kann, während professionelle Spieler und Besucher ihr Talent an den 10 Spielkiosken des Gamespot eSports Truck unter Beweis stellen konnten.
C Space brachte Content-Autoren, Hollywood, die Werbebranche, Medien und führende CMOs wie beispielsweise Marc Pritchard von Proctor & Gamble, Michelle Peluso von IBM und Keith Weed von Unilever zusammen, um die Zukunft des Markenmarketing und der Unterhaltungsbranche zu beleuchten. Ausstellungen und Konferenzen beschäftigten sich mit den Auswirkungen der KI auf Marketing und Konsumentenbindung, mobiles und Over-the-Top-Video sowie Content-Konsum.
Der Eureka Park, Heimat für Startups auf der CES, beherbergte über 1.200 Unternehmen aus 50 Ländern, die disruptive Innovationen zeigten, um Investoren und bekannte Marken auf sich aufmerksam zu machen. In diesem Jahr bot der Eureka Park – häufig die Brutstätte von erfolgreichen Unternehmen wie Ring, Benjilock und LifeFuels – unter anderem einen von der Consumer Technology Association Foundation und AARP gesponserten Pitch-Wettbewerb.
Digitale Gesundheitstechnologien waren ebenfalls ein wichtiges Thema der CES, und Besucher konnten sich über die neusten Fortschritte und Trends im Gesundheitswesen informieren. Über 260 Ärzte und andere Gesundheitsexperten nahmen am Digital Health Summit teil, auf dem sie zum ersten Mal CME-Credits (Punkte im Bereich der kontinuierlichen medizinischen Fortbildung, CME) erwerben konnten.
Resiliente Technologien sorgen für eine gesunde und sichere Welt, in der Heizung, Energie, Nahrungsmittel und Schutz in ausreichendem Maß vorhanden sind. Nachhaltige Technologien von Unternehmen wie YOLK und Zero Mass Water produzieren effiziente Energielösungen, sorgen für eine ausreichende Trinkwasserversorgung in Entwicklungsländer und verbessern die weltweite Kohlenstoffbilanz. Andere Unternehmen wie beispielsweise Higher Ground Technologies sorgen für optimale Verbindungen überall auf der Welt.
Die CES verbindet Unternehmen.
Über die CES:
Die International Consumer Electronics Show (CES®) ist die weltweit größte Fachmesse für Unterhaltungselektronik. Sie dient seit 50 Jahren als Bühne für Innovatoren und bahnbrechende Technologien und ist globaler Indikator dafür, welche Innovationen der nächsten Generation auf den Markt gebracht werden. Als eines der größten Praxis-Events seiner Art präsentiert die CES alle Facetten der Branche. Die von der Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM durchgeführte Veranstaltung lockt alljährlich Branchen-Fachleute, Journalisten und Sparten-Insider an. Hier finden Sie die CES Video-Highlights. Folgen Sie der CES online unter CES.tech und in den sozialen Netzwerken.
Über die Consumer Technology Association:
Die Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ ist die Handelsvereinigung für die auf 398 Milliarden US-Dollar bezifferte US-amerikanische Verbrauchertechnologieindustrie, die mehr als 15 Millionen Arbeitsstellen in den USA unterstützt. Mehr als 2.200 Unternehmen, von denen 80 Prozent kleine Unternehmen und Startups sind, während andere zu den namhaftesten Marken der Welt zählen, profitieren von einer Mitgliedschaft in der CTA, etwa durch Lobbyarbeit, Marktforschung, technische Bildung, Branchenförderung, Entwicklung von Standards und Aufbau von geschäftlichen und strategischen Beziehungen. Die CTA ist zudem Eigentümer und Veranstalter der CES® – dem weltweiten Treffpunkt für alle, die ein geschäftliches Interesse an Verbrauchertechnologien haben. Die Gewinne aus der CES werden wieder in die Branchendienstleistungen der CTA investiert.
KOMMENDE VERANSTALTUNGEN
-
CES
Asia 2019
11. bis 13. Juni 2019, Shanghai, China
-
CES
2020
7. - 10 Januar 2020, Las Vegas, NV
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190112005016/de/
