4R Systems Presents its Suite of Machine Learning Powered Retail Supply Chain Solutions at NRF's Annual Convention & EXPO, "Retail's Big Show."

|
|January 12, 2019 01:00 PM EST
BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4R Systems Inc., a leading provider of advanced omni retail inventory and supply chain solutions, announced its full suite of inventory profit optimization solutions will be presented at the 2019 NRF Annual Convention & Expo. The company uses machine learning techniques, artificial intelligence, and other advanced analytics to help retail chains maximize profits from their omni retail inventory investments.
Unlike many companies who have recently discovered machine learning and artificial intelligence, 4R has been utilizing machine learning techniques to increase retail profit since its inception. 4R's proprietary algorithm, advanced analytics and machine learning techniques help forecast every SKU in the retail chain. Due to advancements in technology and years of industry experience, 4R has increased its use of machine learning and advanced analytics to help retailers maximize more profit than ever before and receive higher returns from their retail inventory. The solutions move beyond common predictive analytics and deliver precise directives for every SKU in the retail chain, from distribution centers and online orders to each retail location.
Mark Garland, 4R's Executive Vice President Sales, Marketing & Solutions, said "We are the only company in the industry that offers a profit guarantee. In order to make this claim, we would need to back it up – and we have. All of our clients enjoy significant profit increase. We either hit our target, or we exceed it. This isn't just chance or luck. By using advanced analytics and machine learning, we have been able to help retailers increase profit and solve other inventory or supply chain issues time and time again for years."
Our innovative SaaS solutions are dedicated to helping retailers improve strategic decisions across the entire product lifecycle, including:
- Demand Planning
- Omni-Channel Replenishment
- Assortment Optimization
- Product Markdown Strategies
- Seasonal Allocation Planning
Garland added, "Our services are tailored to specific retail verticals, while our technology increases profit in any type of retail environment. Our success stories are broad, from luxury and home improvement retailers to automotive and department store retail chains. Simply put, not all machine learning solutions are created equal. We'll show you the money."
Due to cost-prohibitive enterprise solutions, many retailers are managing inventory with legacy systems and outdated technology. As a result, they are forced to be more reactive instead of proactive, which often leads to missed opportunities and higher costs. With 4R's Inventory Productivity Analysis, retailers will see a return before investing in 4R's solutions. This process will show retailers exactly how much profit increase they can expect before making a purchase decision.
"4R's solutions give our retail clients the results they want and expect," added Marsha Shapiro, Senior Vice President, Product Management. "Our solutions are based on years of experience and real-world success stories, which maximize profit from every SKU in the retail chain. 4R clients who used other systems in the past are very pleased with the additional revenue our solution generates. We're continually expanding our offering to meet today's retail challenges. From fixing phantom inventory issues to our Look Ahead & Application Delay feature, we're helping retailers thrive."
All of 4R's solutions are cloud based, require little to no additional IT resources, require no additional staff, and most importantly, no capital investments. Due to machine learning, retailers can turn their business around and realize a profit increase right away instead of waiting years to see a return.
Retailers can learn more about 4R's retail solutions at NRF's Big Show, January 13-15, 2019, at booth 3981. Qualified retailers can obtain a free NRF Expo pass or a 20% discount on a full conference pass by visiting http://4rsystems.com/nrf, courtesy of 4R Systems.
About 4R Systems
4R is a leading provider of cloud-based, prescriptive analytics solutions leveraging the latest machine learning and AI strategies that help retailers optimize their supply chain and merchandising decisions.
Our innovative SaaS solutions are dedicated to helping retailers improve strategic decisions across the key functional areas of demand planning, omni-channel replenishment, assortment optimization, product markdown and seasonal allocation planning. Our holistic modeling learns your consumer demand including price elasticity, seasonality, localized demand variation, promotion lifts and substitutability, while allowing you to control the amount of risk.
Whether you are a traditional or pure e-commerce retailer our benefit driven methodology provides a flexible framework of exception-based management and scenario planning to meet the needs of a competitive landscape. Call (610) 644-1234 or visit http://www.4rsystems.com.
SOURCE 4R Systems
