CES 2019 demuestra que la IA y 5G transformarán el Futuro

By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 12, 2019 01:16 PM EST
Después de cuatro días de demostrar el futuro brillante que se hizo posible gracias a la tecnología, CES® 2019 llegó a su fin hoy. Más de 4.500 expositores mostraron las últimas innovaciones tecnológicas a los aproximadamente 180.000 asistentes en más de 2,9 millones de pies cuadrados netos de espacio de exposición en Las Vegas. Desde las marcas globales hasta las visionarias startups, estas compañías activan al mundo con la promesa de la tecnología.
“CES exhibe el poder de la innovación para solucionar los problemas globales y mejorar las vidas en todo el mundo”, dijo Gary Shapiro, presidente y director ejecutivo de la Consumer Technology Association (CTA). “La pasión, ideas y conexiones de negocios en CES hacen de este evento tecnológico global el más significativo, y la semana más inspiradora del año”.
“Cada empresa debe ahora abrazar la tecnología para tener éxito”, dijo Karen Chupka, vicepresidente ejecutivo de CES. “Y las compañías como Procter & Gamble, John Deere y Raytheon lo demostraron en CES 2019.”
El escenario inaugural de CES 2019 contó con la presencia de algunos de los nombres más importantes en la tecnología, incluyendo AMD, AT&T Communications, IBM, LG y Verizon. CTA emitió su 2019 International Innovation Scorecard que califica a los países por el grado de apoyo que le dan a la innovación, y anunció que invertirá 10 millones de dólares en firmas y fondos de inversión para empresas focalizados en las mujeres, las personas de color y otras startups y emprendedores con menor representación. CTA también publicó su último libro, Ninja Future, que explora las habilidades necesarias para permanecer competitivo en un futuro rápidamente cambiante.
CES es la única exhibición donde todo el ecosistema 5G – el eje para el transporte, la realidad virtual, la tecnología deportiva y la salud digital – viene en conjunto. “5G cambiará todo – 5G es la promesa de mucho más que lo que hemos visto desde la tecnología inalámbrica”, dijo Hans Vestberg, director ejecutivo de Verizon, durante su presentación inaugural. SU colega John Donovan, director ejecutivo de AT&T Communications, debatió el lanzamiento reciente de la compañía de su red 5G Evolution.
CES 2019 demostró que la inteligencia artificial influirá sobre todos los aspectos de nuestras vidas. La disertación inaugural del Presidente de IBM, el Presidente y Director Ejecutivo Ginni Rometty exploró la manera en la cual la IA demostrará que los datos son el “recurso natural más grande del mundo”, que permite las revoluciones, desde ciudades inteligentes, pasando por el cuidado de la salud, el transporte, hasta la robótica. Durante la disertación inaugural de Rometty, el Director Ejecutivo de Delta CEO, Ed Bastian, y el Vicepresidente Ejecutivo de Alimentos de Walmart, Charles Redfield compartieron ejemplos de IA y tecnología de blockchain en sus empresas.
CES 2019 fue una exposición sobre movilidad con turbocompresores, con 11 de los fabricantes de automóviles líderes en el mundo destacando el futuro del transporte – que incluyó un taxi aéreo de Bell Helicopter y una motocicleta eléctrica de Harley-Davidson. La tecnología de conducción autónoma de vehículos ahorrará vidas, permitirá mayor accesibilidad y mejorará la productividad.
LaSports Zone de CES exhibió todo el ecosistema de tecnología del deporte – innovaciones en sedes inteligentes, entrenamiento y realidad virtual y aumentada y la creación de contenido deportivo inmersivo que cambiará la manera en la que jugamos, miramos y experimentamos los deportes. El Director Ejecutivo de Twitter Jack Dorsey y el Comisionado de la NBA, Adam Silver debatieron cómo su sociedad demostró que las redes sociales pueden promover el compromiso de los aficionados y el camión de Gamespot eSports mostró 10 puestos de juegos para que jugadores profesionales y asistentes muestren sus habilidades.
El C Space reunió a creadores de contenidos, Hollywood, la industria publicitaria, los medios y las CMO líderes – como Marc Pritchard de Procter & Gamble, Michelle Peluso de IBM, Keith Weed por Unilever – para explorar el futuro de la comercialización de las marcas y entretenimiento. Las muestras y las sesiones de la conferencia exploraron el efecto de la IA sobre el marketing y el compromiso del consumidor, video móvil y de libre transmisión, y consumo de contenidos.
Eureka Park, la sede de las startups en CES, mostró a más de 1.200 compañías de más de 50 países que ofrecen innovaciones disruptivas, atrayendo a los inversores y las grandes marcas. Este año Eureka Park – que ha lanzado a compañías exitosas, incluyendo Ring, Benjilock y LifeFuels – incluyó una competencia de estrategias, patrocinada por la Consumer Technology Association Foundation y AARP.
Las tecnologías de salud digital fueron un tema central, y los asistentes experimentaron los últimos avances y tendencias en cuidado de la salud. Más de 260 médicos y otros profesionales de la salud participaron en la Cumbre de Salud Digital, que ofreció créditos por Educación Médica Continua (CME) en CES por primera vez.
Las tecnologías resilientes mantendrán al mundo saludable, seguro, cálido, empoderado, alimentado y seguro. Las tecnologías sostenibles de las compañías, incluyendo YOLK y Zero Mass Water producirán soluciones energéticas eficientes y ayudarán a proveer agua potable a las naciones en desarrollo, a la vez que reducirán la huella de carbono global. Otras como Higher Ground Technologies nos mantienen conectados en todas partes del mundo.
CES conecta empresas.
Acerca de CES:
CES® es el lugar de reunión en el mundo para todos los que prosperan en el negocio de las tecnologías de consumo. Ha servido como el lugar de demostración para los innovadores y las tecnologías de avanzada como escenario global durante 50 años, donde se introducen al mercado, las tecnologías de próxima generación. Como el evento práctico más grande en su tipo, CES muestra todos los aspectos de la industria. De propiedad y producida por la Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, atrae a los líderes del negocio y pensadores pioneros en el mundo. Puede ver los destacados en los videos de CES . Siga a CES en línea en CES.tech y en las redes sociales.
Acerca de la Consumer Technology Association:
La Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ es la asociación empresarial que representa a la industria de tecnología de consumo de los Estados Unidos, de 398 mil millones, que respalda a más de 15 millones de empleos en EE.UU.. Más de 2.200 compañías – 80 por ciento de las cuales son pequeñas empresas y startups; otras están entre las marcas más famosas del mundo – gozan de los beneficios de la membresía en la CTA, que incluyen respaldo a las políticas, investigación de mercado, educación técnica, promoción industrial, desarrollo de estándares y el fomento de las relaciones de negocios y estratégicas. La CTA también posee y produce CES® – el punto de reunión del mundo para todos los que prosperan en el negocio de las tecnologías de consumo. Las ganancias de CES se reinvierten en los servicios de la CTA a la industria.
PRÓXIMOS EVENTOS
-
CES
Asia 2019
11-13 de junio de 2019, Shanghái, China
-
CES
2020
7-10 de enero de 2020, Las Vegas, NV
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190112005020/es/
