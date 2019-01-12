Unveiling RetailSingularity - Litmus7 endeavors to gear up the retail world for the age of Singularity

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 12, 2019 05:00 PM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Humankind today leads the kind of life that was unimaginable to earlier generations. And this pace of change will only accelerate exponentially in the coming years as technology advances. At a point in the near future, machine intelligence will supersede human intelligence, eventually leading to singularity. The age of RetailSingularity will commence when commerce becomes invisible and omnipresent.
Litmus7 is readying to showcase its visionary initiative of RetailSingularity at retail's biggest show, the NRF, being held from the 13th of January 2019 in New York. In an unprecedented move, a contest to share visionary thoughts will be opened up when RetailSingularity is presented at the NRF, and the best visionary stands to win a Tesla.
All set to revolutionize the future of Retail, CxOs, Senior VPs, Disruptors and Visionaries in Retail will be invited to join the prestigious Retail MasterMinds Group. The select RetailSingularity visionary consortium gets to architect the digital future of retail and enjoy various elite group privileges like nomination to annual global rewards and recognition for outstanding contributions in this field.
At the RetailSingularity Hub, visionaries will closely engage with Brands, Manufacturers, Consumers, Retailers, Social Media Influencers and Regulatory Agencies to understand and minimize protruding present day frictions and also to assess the progress the retail industry is making towards the age of RetailSingularity.
Retail industry is expected to experience the equivalent of singularity in technology by 2025, and retail will morph into something that we can hardly envisage today. Presently the rise of intelligent agents such as Amazon Echo and Google Home are in primitive stages. These agents perceive most of the human conversations as happening outside the digital space and they understand that the next level of experience can only be designed better when more such interactions are digi-ported. When that age arrives, the measure of success on consumer experience will be limited to Convenience, Time and Effort. Every consumer will become a brand ambassador and today's social media will migrate into a new age social relationship model where the site of manufacturing desire a.k.a. the new age social media would be the site of fulfillment.
Venu, Founder CEO of Litmus7 says, "the digital future of retailing is being visible in those invisible spaces." Litmus7 foresees the emergence of a doppelganger with the entire digital trail that we leave behind as we go. Customers will delegate routine purchases to that digital twin. A quarter-century since the web went mainstream and Amazon took birth, colossal consumer data capture machinery has emerged that holds intent and transaction information, and the social graph. Even as Google owns intent data, Amazon, the transaction data, and Facebook, the social graph, each of these players are trying to encroach into others' territories.
Two of the global services that Litmus7 will emphasize on providing for customers will be Product Intelligence and Consumer Intelligence. The reason is that in future, intelligence around the product and consumer will matter most to the retailer. All else will be plugged in as a 'business as service' model.
Current antitrust thinking is predicated on short-term consumer welfare, which precludes any action. In the past, regulators have doggedly pursued a retailer company like A&P, for allegedly lowering the market's ability to compete. Litmus7 believes the tide will turn on antitrust and belligerent regulators will transfer the ownership of the data to consumers.
Litmus7 foresees the need to focus on AR/VR/AI which will then be integral to the day-to-day life of consumers, given the pace of technology. The real concern for retailers as the organization understands will be the intelligence around intent; the product, consumer and all else would converge as a service.
Millennials who were raised on environmental concerns are entering their prime buying years. Others too cannot simply wish away the contemporary ill effects of climate change. Climate change is unlikely to be contained meaningfully by 2025 and is likely to remain as part of the public discourse. This is one aspect that Litmus7 understands, will surely influence retail in the age of Singularity in 2027.
Litmus7 is at booth #1527. To take home a Tesla and join the group of visionaries in retail, log on to - https://litmus7.com/nrf/
About Litmus7
Litmus7 is a technology company with a 100% focus on retail. They build, transform, enhance, and support platforms that enable the retailers' digital commerce business. With one of a kind micro-vertical practices in grocery, general merchandise, fashion, beauty, and pet products. Litmus7's Innovation centers in United States, Israel and India develop technologies and ideas on the frontiers of retail, such as consumer-as-a-service and invisible commerce, redefining every aspect of retailing seen thus far.
SOURCE LITMUS7 Systems Consulting Private Limited
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 12, 2019 01:45 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 12, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 12, 2019 11:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 12, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 12, 2019 11:45 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 12, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 12, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 12, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 12, 2019 09:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 12, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 12, 2019 08:15 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 12, 2019 03:30 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:00 PM EST