Theatro and Honeywell Announce a New Partnership to Develop Enterprise Wide Mobile SaaS Solutions to Empower the In-Store Workforce

|By Business Wire
|January 13, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Theatro, pioneers of the world’s first voice-controlled mobile app platform for the hourly workforce, today announced that it has reached an agreement with Honeywell to create joint Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions that empower retail store associates. With this agreement, Honeywell will become an official reseller of Theatro’s SaaS subscription services to complement the Honeywell In-Store Connected Retail Solution Portfolio.
The joint solutions will enable a seamless service experience for subscribers on Theatro’s SaaS platform, whether they access the service from a Theatro Communicator or from a Honeywell Mobility Edge device. As part of the agreement, Theatro will optimize its mobile application software for use on Honeywell mobile products. By working together, Theatro and Honeywell will ensure users experience the same high-quality voice communications on Wi-Fi networks whether on their Theatro Communicator or Honeywell Mobility Edge device.
Theatro’s voice-controlled mobile applications, employee location capability, and analytical insight apps are designed to enable a more engaged, informed and efficient in-store workforce. The integration with Honeywell will allow in-store associates equipped with Honeywell devices to leverage Theatro’s unique intelligent, in-ear virtual assistant and voice applications to collaborate with colleagues and access enterprise information systems at the speed of voice. Ultimately, this additional functionality will allow hourly workers to respond to customer inquiries more effectively and efficiently, without breaking eye contact with a customer.
“Building an efficient and rewarding in-store experience requires substantial collaboration among store associates and in-store systems,” said Chris Todd, CEO, Theatro. “This partnership between Theatro and Honeywell will enable retailers to build enterprise-wide communications and collaboration networks to get the best out of their hourly workforce. We’re excited for Honeywell to be an official reseller of our software solution and we look forward to the opportunity to assist Honeywell customers in delivering a winning store experience today and tomorrow.”
“Today’s brick-and-mortar retail operations must deliver on customer demand for a seamless experience with reduced staff and increased competition,” said Peter Howes, president of Honeywell’s Productivity Products business. “Honeywell’s hardware combined with Theatro’s proven software will help associates provide the right information at the right time, providing immediate satisfaction to customers.”
Honeywell and Theatro will offer live demonstrations of the joint solutions in the Honeywell booth #3257 and Theatro booth #1517 at the NRF Big Show Jan. 13-15.
About Theatro
Theatro, based in Dallas Texas, brings the advantages of IoT, wearables, and new workforce-optimized mobile voice apps together in a SaaS offering to provide companies in retail, hospitality and manufacturing with a new breed of mobile solutions for hourly employees. The Theatro intelligent assistant and mobile apps connect hourly employees to each other and to critical enterprise applications; with Theatro, employees stay focused on the customer, without having to look at a screen to access information. Theatro’s solution enables employees to play their role in providing an incredible customer experience while increasing sales, employee productivity, conversion rates and operational profitability. For more information, visit www.theatro.com
About Honeywell
Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. We also manufacture and sell a broad portfolio of footwear for work, play and outdoor activities, including XtraTufTM and Muck BootTM brand footwear.
Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.
Jan. 11, 2019 07:00 PM EST