Oracle Retail Omnichannel Suite Innovations Power New Consumer Experiences

January 13, 2019
NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Federation -- Oracle Retail continues its momentum in enabling digital transformation in the retail community with the launch of Oracle Retail Xstore Office Cloud Service. The service centralizes all back-office elements of store operations, eliminating the need for data center investment, providing a faster implementation timeline and creating a more responsive business model attuned to shifts in consumer preferences. With Oracle Retail Xstore Office Cloud Service, retailers can continue to take advantage of cloud solutions while maintaining critical point-of-service functions on- premises.
"Historically retailers have been slow to upgrade their POS solutions, often waiting 5-7 years before considering an upgrade, which has thwarted their ability to keep pace and provide dynamic, engaging experience to their customers," said Jeff Warren, Vice President, Oracle Retail. "By moving Xstore back office to the cloud, customers can benefit from a continuous cadence of innovation that enables lower their total cost of ownership through centralized services and store operations."
New Omnichannel Suite Updates
Xstore Point-of-Service, which is operating today in more than 83 countries, is the cornerstone of the Oracle Retail Omnichannel Suite. The solution delivers a comprehensive set of customer and associate experiences that meet the expectations of today's modern retailers.
"During the 2018 Holiday season, successful retailers relied on accurate inventory as the foundation for fulfilling omnichannel journeys and meeting customer demand," said Chris Sarne, senior director of omnichannel strategy, Oracle Retail. "This new generation of cloud services provides a real-time view into critical enterprise data that is the foundation for great brand experiences for consumers."
Today, the Oracle Retail Omnichannel Suite of solutions enables 64 different shopper journey combinations. As part of Oracle's Omnichannel product portfolio, Oracle Retail Xstore Point of Service is pre-integrated with several cloud services, including Oracle Retail Customer Engagement, Oracle Retail Order Management, Oracle Retail XBRi Loss Prevention and Oracle Commerce Cloud offerings, enabling end-to-end omnichannel retailing. Additional updates to the Oracle Retail Omnichannel Portfolio of Solutions and Cloud Services include:
- Mobility Enhancements: Retailers look to enable their associates to engage consumers sooner to drive interactions with the brand and deliver a higher level of service. Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service can be deployed on thin client and mobile offerings to allow an associate to capture the sale at the point of intent. Additionally, the store associates and managers are equipped with reporting that enables faster and more efficient decision making.
- RFID Integration: Many retailers have invested in RFID-based supply chain processes to help ensure the accuracy of supply right through to store inventory counting. To enable maintenance of the accuracy of stock position in the store, Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service can extend the sales and returns processes to include RFID data and pass this upstream through services to supporting RFID enabled inventory systems.
- Supporting Customer Experiences: As the retailers reinvent their brick and mortar footprints they are recognizing the value of the physical store as a vehicle to provide customers with unique experiences. With investment increasing in destination-based activities such as in-store coffee shops, candy and wine bars, the POS needs to address the requirements of these additional services without alternate software. Oracle Retail Xstore has extended functionality to address these evolving experiences, all within the same Xstore Point-of-Service code base.
- Easier Workflow: Oracle enhanced the workflow of Oracle Retail Order Management Cloud Service to provide customer service with a more intuitive interface with coordinated and transparent outcomes to fulfillment consumer demand.
- Customer Context: Oracle Retail Customer Engagement Cloud Service has adopted a role-based, modern user experience for better usability in supporting marketing operations and execution. The cloud service integrates to Oracle Retail Offer Optimization and taps into the productivity of artificial intelligence with integration to digital assistants.
- Exploiting Science for Speed and Scale: Oracle Retail XBRi Loss Prevention can go directly from identifying exceptions, for example, excessive gift cards, refunds, and exchanges, to identifying either the account or the cashiers that are at risk, or leveraging machine learning to flag business anomalies. This means that loss prevention officers no longer have to chase down the data behind the risk report in order to determine who or what to investigate. Now more than ever, the ability to deliver best-in-class functionality to the field can happen in a fraction of the time required for an enterprise, on-premises solutions. Retailers can implement Oracle Retail Cloud Services in as little as seven weeks from provisioning.
- Hardware Innovation: The Oracle Retail Xstore Suite has always offered a highly flexible deployment model that includes thick, thin, tablet, handheld options at the store. We are pleased to unveil a new self-service experience on an Oracle point-of-sale kiosk at NRF 2019.
Join Oracle Retail at NRF 2019 booth #2321 to demo these experiences.
About Oracle Retail:
Oracle is the modern platform for retail. Oracle provides retailers with a complete, open, and integrated platform for best-of-breed business applications, cloud services, and hardware that are engineered to work together. Leading fashion, grocery, and specialty retailers use Oracle solutions to accelerate from best practice to next practice, drive operational agility and refine the customer experience. For more information, visit our website at www.oracle.com/retail.
About Oracle
The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.
