VTEX Accelerates US Expansion with the Acquisition of UniteU

|
January 13, 2019 09:47 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX, one of the world's foremost cloud-based, unified commerce platforms, today announced that it has acquired UniteU® eCommerce Platform as part of the company's efforts to expand rapidly within the market. This move will enable VTEX to further leverage its comprehensive front-end platform and core capabilities, and combine that with UniteU's current Unified Commerce Data Hub™ and integrations.
This acquisition further strengthen VTEX's presence in the region, leveraging 18 years of UniteU's experience in the US and Canadian markets, as well as working alongside native integration systems like Retail Pro® and Microsoft Dynamics NAV to offer a better, more robust unified commerce solution. VTEX is widely known for its agile, elastic infrastructure, which enables it to support the needs of high-volume brands and retailers globally. VTEX is currently the digital commerce platform of choice for 2,400+ online stores in over 28 countries, with a broad range of clients such as Sony, Walmart, Whirlpool, L'Óreal, Pandora, Avon, among many others.
With UniteU's technology fully integrated across the VTEX platform, customers will be able to connect and aggregate disparate data sources across their commerce operations. This enables excellent transparency of information between the systems necessary to implement unified commerce capabilities such as the ability to ship from store, ship to store, buy online and pick up in store, and work with the platform's distributed order management to optimize inventory and improve customer experience.
"The acquisition of UniteU reinforces our strategy of expanding in the USA," stated Alex Soncini, VTEX North America GM. "Unifying retailers' systems for a seamless, unified online and B&M [brick and mortar] operation is a common agenda for both companies. With this purchase, we are getting the best of both companies: an innovative headless commerce platform powered by a serverless front-end environment, which is now combined with a powerful unified commerce data hub."
This move enables VTEX to capitalize on the combined experience of both companies, who each have 18 years of experience in the digital commerce industry. This allows VTEX to continue its aggressive expansion by offering the latest digital and unified commerce solutions with a powerful data hub that integrates natively with POSs, ERPs, CRMs, and WMSs systems.
Soumen Das, founder and former CEO of UniteU, who will be joining the VTEX US team as a senior VP of the company, views the acquisition by VTEX as a wholly positive endeavor to ensure continued growth in the global digital commerce marketplace. "While our combined 36 years of experience has proven our technological excellence, with VTEX's global footprint and years of experience in front-end and global commerce, we will be able to support our clients much more thoroughly," Das explained. "Combining the strengths of both companies ensures a more powerful presence that can serve digital commerce needs directly and optimally."
"US retailers and brands now have the best of two worlds: a powerful data hub that will be natively integrated with an amazing front-end cloud commerce platform," added Das.
For VTEX, whose focus remains on delivering a Software as a Service cloud commerce platform for brands and retailers selling between $10M and $300M online, the acquisition of UniteU will allow them to offer dozens of out-of-the-box integrations. Among these, are integrations with Retail Pro, Microsoft Dynamics NAV, AX, Netsuite, Lightspeed, among other POSs, ERPs, CRMs, and WMSs systems, in addition to marketplaces like Amazon and eBay. As of 2018, VTEX is now recognized and ranked on Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, as well as a major player on the IDC MarketScape Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled B2C Digital Commerce Platforms.
About VTEX
VTEX® is the only multi-tenant True Cloud Commerce™ platform in the digital commerce market with an auto-scaling elastic cloud infrastructure that leads to higher conversion rates, lower TCO, and builds customer loyalty. Utilizing our exclusive patent-pending SmartCheckout™ technology, a secure, intuitive and easy password-free process, VTEX presents a superior and seamless option for digital and unified commerce with a comprehensive and fully-adaptable solution that keeps pace with ever-changing customer expectations. Companies running the VTEX platform have seen a 54% increase in conversion rates and a significantly lower rate of cart abandonment. VTEX platform serves more than 2,400 online stores in over 28 countries and is currently trusted by top retailers and brands including Sony, Walmart, Whirlpool, Pizza Hut, Lancôme, Pandora, Avon, and LEGO. In 2018, VTEX became recognized and ranked on Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce and on the IDC MarketScape Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled B2C Digital Commerce Platforms. Visit http://www.VTEX.com for more information.
