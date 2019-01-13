AtlanTech Resellers, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Solature

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 13, 2019 01:00 PM EST
ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AtlanTech Resellers Inc., the parent company of CablesAndKits.com, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Solature, LLC, a privately-held IT hardware resale company headquartered in Buford, GA. This acquisition represents Atlantech's on-going commitment to provide the highest quality networking equipment and solutions to businesses of all sizes. Ryan Mathias, Solature Founder, and the Solature staff will join AtlanTech immediately and operate out of its expanded Buford headquarters.
CablesAndKits is an industry leader in the resale of new and fully refurbished Cisco networking hardware and is a leading manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of Network Infrastructure products such as fiber optic and Ethernet patch cables. Solature is a strategic addition to AtlanTech and CablesAndKits's portfolio that will accelerate and strengthen both its relationship-focused customer service as well as its network hardware product acquisition and disposition services.
AtlanTech Resellers, Inc. Founder and CEO, Craig Haynie, explains, "AtlanTech Resellers began by sourcing and brokering pre-owned IT equipment. As CablesAndKits was brought online in 2003 and began to grow, we put our focus on new product development and our hardware brokering activities diminished. The acquisition of Solature allows us to reenter the broker space and extend our value chain back to our roots. The addition of the Solature staff will broaden and strengthen our position with customers, vendors, and partners by expanding our access to a much higher volume and wider selection of IT hardware."
Ryan Mathias, founder of Solature commented, "I'm excited because on both sides of this acquisition we've got great growth cultures and great existing relationships. I expect to see tremendous synergy through this acquisition process generating value for our employees, partners, and customers. I think everyone is going to win here."
For more information about AtlanTech Resellers Inc's acquisition of Solature, contact Craig Haynie, CEO - 678-597-5224, Craig(at)cablesandkits(dot)com.
About AtlanTech Resellers, Inc.
AtlanTech Resellers, Inc. was established in 2001 in the midst of the dot-com bubble and has carved out a niche in the industry by designing and manufacturing replacement Cisco accessories such as rack mounting brackets, power cords, console cables, and replacement parts as a service to the entire pre-owned Cisco hardware market. AtlanTech has quickly become the go-to source to all other pre-owned Cisco dealers for these items necessary for the refurbishing process. AtlanTech Resellers, Inc. is located in Buford, GA.
About CablesAndKits
CablesAndKits.com, a subsidiary of AtlanTech Resellers, Inc started in 2003 as the first company in the world to sell pre-owned / refurbished Cisco hardware via e-commerce, offers a wide variety of new, as well as refurbished, networking equipment, servers, Cisco accessories, ethernet and fiber cabling, and racking solutions. CablesAndKits serves over 150,000 customers across nearly every business vertical and size and consistently delivers just-in-time solutions the Fortune 500 and beyond. CablesAndKits is located in Buford, GA and considers themselves "Your Partner in IT Procurement".
About Solature
Solature is a worldwide provider of Enterprise IT Services and Solutions. We believe the cornerstone of our success is the work ethic, technical aptitude, and character of our team. Through our team's customer first, value forward approach, we have earned the respect of our end user customers and channel partners alike. Our heavy channel focus consisting of VAR's, Systems Integrators, ISP's, Brokers, and Maintenance Providers has allowed us to achieve great success by providing first class customer service, technical expertise, and timely execution.
SOURCE AtlanTech Resellers, Inc.
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 13, 2019 02:15 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 13, 2019 02:00 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 13, 2019 01:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 13, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 13, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 13, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 13, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 13, 2019 11:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 13, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 13, 2019 09:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 13, 2019 09:15 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 13, 2019 04:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 12, 2019 08:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 12, 2019 08:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:00 PM EST