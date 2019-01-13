Quality Counts Accelerates Growth Strategy Driven by Technology, Data & Communities

|By PR Newswire
|
January 13, 2019 04:00 PM EST
WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Counts' (QC) Chief Executive Officer Jean-Paul Brissett announced the firm's new strategic direction for growth with the launch of the new MyQC™ client portal at the Transportation Research Board's (TRB) 98th Annual Meeting. The full-service data collection and consulting firm aims to place a stronger focus on data driven by new technologies to enhance communities across the country.
For the past 15 years, QC has placed an emphasis on their quality of work, the character of their staff, and their overall customer attentiveness. These core values and a focus on transportation data solutions help improve every community they serve, leading to the adoption of their new positioning statement, Data that Drives Communities.
"Our team is dedicated to contributing positively to our local communities in addition to the transportation community at large. We provide a comprehensive level of knowledge and experience and we believe that this, in conjunction with stakeholder collaboration and best-fit technology solutions, will help identify issues and challenges experienced across the country," Brissett said.
Providing accurate information to public officials and engineers positively affects the operation of roadway networks. Moreover, data collection and analysis help improve public safety. QC provides a variety of methods for collecting and reporting data. In addition, the company has helped develop and execute various surveys and studies to meet the needs of their clients in both the public and private sectors.
QC Vice President Gerald Wegehaupt said, "The impact of our work ultimately changes communities in a very significant way. By providing accurate information, our efforts allow engineers and other entities to develop strategic and systematic plans which enable communities to become more livable, more economically viable, and more aesthetically pleasing."
Over the past several years, QC has experienced significant growth in several areas. The company is currently 49 percent employee-owned; this and continued growth has led to shifts in leadership. These shifts in leadership include several longtime QC employees taking on executive-level leadership positions highlighting the importance of internal growth at QC. Along with this transition of leadership, QC has increased both the scope and scale of their projects. Expanding from traditional data collection, QC has gained expertise in database management, consulting and software development.
The longstanding partnership between QC and Kittelson & Associates is a testament to the company's commitment to maintaining strong relationships. QC appreciates the value partners bring and has dedicated itself to foster relationships with impactful innovators in the transportation industry. These connections have empowered QC to complete groundbreaking and innovative projects across the nation.
According to Brissett, QC has further shown its commitment to their global communities by forging partnerships overseas and creating jobs for people in Uganda, India, and Mexico, where there are limited opportunities for jobs and professional development. QC consistently strives to create strategic international partnerships that align with their company values and offer firsthand quality training and jobs to support communities on a global level.
Over the years, QC has expanded across multiple regions of the United States. Several top-performing markets include Oregon, North Carolina, Florida, and Washington, DC. QC also operates in Baton Rouge, Austin, the Chicago metro area, the Nashville metro area and the San Francisco Bay metro area.
"We are excited about the opportunity to continue to grow in the new year. Our company's rebranding emphasizes our persisting efforts to make communities across the nation a safer more efficient place to live and travel," said Brissett.
For more information about Quality Counts, visit them at booth #550 at the TRB Annual Meeting from January 13–17, 2019 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. or visit http://www.qualitycounts.net.
About Quality Counts
Quality Counts is full-service data collection and consulting firm headquartered in Tigard, Oregon. Since its inception in 2003, QC has expanded multi-regionally to deliver high-quality data and expertise. Through the utilization of cutting-edge technology and the evaluation of innovative studies, QC guarantees the most accurate data in the market. As demands for safety and information about transportation becomes increasingly necessary, QC has seen considerable growth. QC aims to become the most trusted and adaptable data provider through our unmatched level of industry knowledge and experience. QC's core values align with the vision for the future as the company focuses on quality, character, and customer attentiveness to yield results that exceed our clients' needs to drive communities forward.
Quality Counts, LLC ensures nondiscrimination in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. If you need more information or special assistance for individuals with disabilities or limited English proficiency, please contact the Corporate Office at (971)-223-0000.
