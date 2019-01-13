OurCrowd and Korea’s KEB Hana Bank Sign Investment and Partnership MOU

|By Business Wire
OurCrowd, a global leader in equity crowdfunding and among the world’s most active venture capital platforms, today announced its latest institutional partner in Asia, with a portfolio investment from South Korea’s KEB Hana Bank (“KEB Hana”), a subsidiary of the Hana Financial Group.
Hana Financial Group is one of the largest bank holding companies in South Korea and KEB Hana is the country’s most acclaimed Private Bank. Along with an equity stake for the bank in a cross section of current and future OurCrowd portfolio investments, OurCrowd and KEB Hana have entered into an MOU agreement to pursue cooperation in support of Korea’s innovation ecosystem, aimed at creating key relationships for Korea’s major corporations seeking technology solutions for the future.
“The hightech cooperation between Israel and South Korea is quickly evolving into an economic powerhouse,” said OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved. “We are delighted to welcome KEB Hana to a front row seat at the table, as we provide diversification of venture capital opportunities across the globe to the bank, and ultimately to a wide audience of impressive corporations and accredited investors in South Korea. This latest step forward, in addition to the partnerships we have established in Korea, will help leverage incredible commercial potential as we deepen the interface between the two countries’ industrial collaborations in various hi-tech fields.”
Last year, OurCrowd and its seed stage incubator Labs/02, signed a collaboration agreement with two of South Korea’s leading venture capital firms, DTNI and Yozma Group Korea. These agreements, facilitated by the Korea-Israel Industrial R&D Foundation, aimed at strengthening bilateral strategic collaboration, supporting investment partnerships, and focusing on rapidly growing deep-tech startups in both countries. OurCrowd plans to feature several innovative startups from South Korea as part of a special pavilion at the upcoming Global Investor Summit on March 7, 2019 in Jerusalem’s International Convention Center.
Since its entry into the Asian market in 2015, OurCrowd has positioned itself as a leading provider to the local market, offering valuable investment opportunities to regional investors, while also delivering global capital via its online platform into several startups from Hong Kong, Singapore, and India. Other current partnerships in the region include United Overseas Bank in Singapore, Shanghai Commercial Savings Bank in Taiwan, Citic Pacific in Hong Kong, Reliance Private Client in India, and National Australia Bank. In May of 2018, OurCrowd announced its most recent investment, from Thailand’s Bangkok Bank. With its rapidly expanding presence, OurCrowd’s network effect has impacted international business development for startups and corporates across the region.
About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is a global investment platform, bringing venture capital opportunities to accredited investors worldwide. A leader in equity crowdfunding, OurCrowd is managed by a team of seasoned investment professionals and is led by serial entrepreneur Jon Medved. OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its own capital, and invites its accredited membership of investors and institutional partners to invest alongside in these opportunities. OurCrowd provides support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry experts as mentors, and creates growth opportunities through its network of strategic multinational partnerships. The OurCrowd community consists of almost 30,000 accredited investors from over 150 countries. OurCrowd has raised over $800 million and invested in 170 portfolio companies and funds. To join OurCrowd as an accredited investor visit www.ourcrowd.com and click “Join”.
About the 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit: The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, Where the startup world gathers. The 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, taking place March 7 in Jerusalem, Israel, is one of the premier events in the tech industry, and the largest business event in Israel’s history, with 15,000 expected to register to attend. The Summit provides an interactive, front-row seat to the formerly closed world of startup venture capital, with exclusive exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. Top investors, venture capitalists, corporate partners, entrepreneurs and journalists come from around the world both for Summit day as well as a week of events that include tours of the Israeli ecosystem, corporate meetups, and cultural and historical excursions. Thousands more will participate through livestreaming. Learn more at summit.ourcrowd.com.
