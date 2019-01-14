Joseph Nye: China, US not in 'cold war', but cooperative rivalry

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 02:26 AM EST
BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the opposition that appears now in China-U.S. relations, cooperation is far more important, underscored prominent U.S. political scientist Dr. Joseph S. Nye during an exclusive interview with Wang Xiaohui, editor-in-chief of China.org.cn, on Jan. 10.
Ties between the two countries underwent tremendous challenges in 2018, noted Nye. At the close of China-U.S. vice-ministerial level talks on economic and trade issues, the prospects for a swift settlement still remain unclear. Some today are looking at China-U.S. relations through a Cold War lens, even labeling the two sides as "strategic adversaries."
Nye, the University Distinguished Service Professor at Harvard University, stressed the cooperative nature of China-U.S. relations. He suggested that rather than focusing on the negative aspects of the two countries' current relationship, people should think cooperatively, as transnational challenges are impossible to resolve without cooperation.
In the face of climate change, for example, "No way can the U.S. solve that problem without working with China. No way can China solve that problem without working with the U.S.," said Nye, noting the same is true when it comes to financial stability, dealing with pandemics, and other issues. "So as we think about this, yes there will be tension, but there has to be cooperation."
Nye contrasted today's China-U.S. situation with then Soviet Union-U.S. relations during the Cold War era. In the latter case, he explained, there was almost no trade and no social relations, while today with China, "We have obviously massive trade. And we have 370,000 Chinese students in the U.S., and millions of tourists going in both directions. This is not like the Cold War. And we should not use the language of cold war. I've called it a cooperative rivalry."
China's poverty alleviation achievements "good for all of humanity"
Nye, perhaps best known as the inventor of the concepts of "soft power" and "smart power," spoke highly of China's achievements in the alleviation of poverty. Smart power refers to the ability to combine the power of attraction with the power of coercion and economic strength.
He noted that China has been following a smart power strategy since the 17th CPC National Congress. He further noted that the "economic miracle" of poverty eradication has far-reaching benefits.
"China has much to be proud of. If you look at what has happened in China, of raising hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, that's good for China. That's good for all of humanity," Nye said.
From 1978, when the reform and opening up policy was first adopted, to 2017, China has lifted 740 million people out of poverty, contributing more than 70 percent to global poverty alleviation work in the past 40 years.
Nye advised China to continue its effort in increasing its soft power, "because China's hard power, economic and military, is growing. But if China can also increase its soft power of attractiveness, it makes that more acceptable to other countries."
"America First" slogan a blow to American soft power
According to Nye, U.S. President Trump has damaged American soft power with his "America First" rhetoric, as well as his decision to drop out of the Paris climate accord and other international agreements.
Nye mentioned that the Global Ranking of Soft Power 2018, published by London consultancy Portland Communications, showed the United States' ranking fell from the top position two years ago to fourth today.
"You can see this by public opinion polls. When you have a slogan like 'America First,' it makes everybody else feel second. So it may be a good slogan for American domestic opinion. It's a very bad slogan for international opinion," Nye said.
In contrast to Trump's "America First" policy, Nye thinks Chinese President Xi Jinping's concept of "building a community with a shared future for mankind" reflects a collaborative spirit required in today's global climate.
"I think President Xi's slogan is a way of illustrating that type of cooperation. It's something which is going to be essential for all mankind. I sometimes say that we have to learn not about power over others but power with others. The power with others."
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joseph-nye-china-us-not-in-cold-war-but-cooperative-rivalry-300777456.html
SOURCE China.org.cn
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 13, 2019 02:15 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 13, 2019 02:00 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 13, 2019 01:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 13, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 13, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 13, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 13, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 13, 2019 11:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 13, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 13, 2019 09:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 13, 2019 09:15 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 13, 2019 04:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:00 PM EST