Winmore führt neue Ausschreibungs- und Vergabemanagementsoftware für globalen Logistikmarkt ein

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 05:33 AM EST
Winmore präsentierte heute seine Flaggschiff-Softwarelösung, die weltweit Spediteure und Frachtmakler dabei unterstützt, ihre Ausschreibungs- und Vergabeprozesse zu straffen, zu beschleunigen und zu optimieren, was bei gleichzeitiger Verbesserung der Bruttomarge eine beschleunigte Kundenakquise und gesteigerte Erfolgsrate bedeutet. Die neue Lösung bietet führenden gewerblichen Unternehmen eine digitale Plattform zur Verwaltung der Qualifizierung für und Rückmeldung auf Transportausschreibungen, ein heutzutage entscheidendes aber zeitaufwendiges Verfahren, das überwiegend manuell mit Kalkulationstabellen ausgeführt wird.
„Ein effizientes Ausschreibungs- und Vergabeverfahren ist heute für den Erfolg von Third Party Logistics Service Providern maßgeblich“, so Pete Cittadini, CEO von Winmore. „Unsere cloudbasierte Lösung hilft Spediteuren und Frachtmaklern ihre Erfolgsraten für die Ausschreibungen zu priorisieren und zu erhöhen, die das stärkste Margenwachstum fördern, auf ihre Kapazitäten abgestimmt sind, das geringste Risiko darstellen und am wahrscheinlichsten das Downstream Spotmarkt-Geschäft fördern, das oftmals recht profitabel ist.“
Mit der Ausschreibungs- und Vergabemanagementsoftware von Winmore können 3PLs RFP-Workflows erschließen, die die Best Practices der Logistikbranche enthalten, und so Transparenz des End-to-End-Prozesses erzielen. Das beschleunigt den Rückmeldeprozess und gewährleistet, dass Gebote fristgerecht eingereicht werden.
Darüber hinaus bietet die Software Logistikdienstleistern Hilfe beim Markieren von RFPs und Ausschreibungen, die dem Preisvergleich etablierter Dienstleister dienen. Laut Analysten fallen 18 % sämtlicher RFPs und Ausschreibungen in diese Kategorie, die Ressourcen verbrauchen, Margenerosion bedeuten und das Risiko einer Branchenstandardisierung bergen.
„Winmores Software spielt eine entscheidende Rolle als digitale Grundlage unseres Ausschreibungsverfahrens“, so Michael Lutjann, Chief Information Officer bei Imperial Logistics, ein in Duisburg, Deutschland, ansässiger Anbieter für Logistik- und Lieferkettenlösungen. „Dank Winmore können wir schneller hochwertigerer Gebote abgeben, die wahrhaft und nachhaltig zur Verwirklichung unserer wirtschaftlichen Ziele beitragen.“
Die heute veröffentlichte Ausschreibungs- und Vergabemanagementsoftware ermöglicht:
- Datengesteuerte Qualifizierung für Ausschreibungen: Die Ausschreibungspunktzahl zeigt 3PLs, welche RFQs und Ausschreibungen die höchste Marge und den höchsten Wert versprechen, wodurch unwahrscheinliche und nicht profitable Ausschreibungen vermieden werden.
- Transparenz des Ausschreibungsprozesses: Logistik-Marktführer kennen den Status jeder Ausschreibung. Die Software bietet klaren Einblick, sodass die Vertriebs-, Finanz-, Rechts-, IT-, Speditions- und Produktteams wissen, was zu welchem Zeitpunkt erwartet wird und ob der Prozess durch mögliche Engpässe beeinträchtigt wird.
- Gesteigerte Eigenverantwortung: Teammitglieder können jederzeit und überall nach Belieben zusammenarbeiten, Ideen austauschen, Benachrichtigungen einrichten, Aufgaben verwalten und Genehmigungen erhalten.
Winmore wurde konzipiert, um Trefferquoten zu steigern, die Rückmeldekosten zu senken und Kunden zu helfen, mehr Ausschreibungen zu gewinnen.
Winmore läuft über Amazon AWS, die weltweit zuverlässigste, sicherste und skalierbarste cloudbasierte Infrastruktur. Winmore ist eine verwaltete Umgebung, die Kunden ab dem ersten Tag unmittelbaren Wert bietet, ohne auf IT-Unterstützung angewiesen zu sein.
Verfügbarkeit: Winmore ist ab sofort verfügbar
Über die weltweite Logistikbranche: Transparency Market Research (TMR) schätzt den Wert des aktuellen Logistikmarktes auf 8,1 Billionen USD und prognostiziert bis 2023 eine Wertsteigerung auf 15,5 Billionen USD.
Über Winmore
Winmore steht unter der Leitung von Silicon Valley Software-Veteranen und Logistikexperten, die gemeinsam über jahrzehntelange Erfahrung mit der Markteinführung hochmoderner, bahnbrechender Technologien verfügen. Winmore konzentriert sich in erster Linie darauf, der weltweite Marktführer im Bereich Ausschreibungs- und Vergabemanagement für Spediteure und Frachtmakler zu sein. Erfahren Sie mehr auf winmore.app
Schauen Sie sich das Winmore-Video an: winmore.app/blogs#videos
Folgen Sie uns auf Twitter: @winmorecloud
Folgen Sie uns auf LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/winmorecloud
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005346/de/
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 13, 2019 02:00 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 13, 2019 01:00 PM EST