thyssenkrupp TWIN Elevators Take People to the Top in Stunning New Hekla Tower, Making the Next Paris Landmark Even More Special

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
ESSEN, Germany and PARIS, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The Paris district "La Defense" will become home to a spectacular new skyscraper, featuring thyssenkrupp's unique TWIN elevators with two cabins instead of just one moving in the same shaft. thyssenkrupp Elevator will deliver twelve TWIN elevators, a technology that frees up floor space while increasing passenger transport.
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806767/thyssenkrupp_TWIN_elevators.jpg )
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806766/thyssenkrupp_TWIN_elevators.jpg )
Hekla Tower with its 66,000 sqm of office space will become an iconic feature in the redesign of the district - including a green footpath modelled on the famous High Line in New York City.
"The forward-looking concept of the TWIN solution played a decisive role in the development of the project, as it perfectly accommodates the tower's high standards and demanding transport capacity, without occupying additional floor-space with more elevator shafts," comments Peter Walker, CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator. By 2022, the TWIN elevators will be moving people in the building at a speed of 7m/s.
TWIN solutions will also give a boost to other global hotspots by 2022. In the financial district of Chengdu in China, 24 TWIN custom-made elevators will be installed at two new impressive office towers, each 250 meters high.
Press Images:
https://transfer.thyssenkrupp.info/public/n80387k_6d0e517cdecbaa3a2c01c8
About us:
With sales of €7.6 billion in fiscal 2017/2018 and customers in 150 countries, thyssenkrupp Elevator built its position as one of the world's leading elevator companies from scratch in a mere 40 years' time applying thyssenkrupp unique engineering capabilities. With more than 50,000 highly skilled employees, the company offers smart and innovative products and services. The portfolio includes passenger and freight elevators, escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts as well as tailored service solutions for all products.
Press Contact:
Jasmin Fischer
Head of Media Relations
[email protected]
+49-201-844-563-054
www.thyssenkrupp-elevator.com
