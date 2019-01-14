Aila Technologies Adopts Epson POS Receipt Printer for its Interactive Kiosk

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the NRF 2019 Retail's Big Show, Epson America, Inc., a leading supplier of value-added Point of Sale (POS) solutions, announced that Aila Technologies, provider of smart iOS-based devices and integrated scanning technology, has adopted Epson's compact TM-m30 POS receipt printer for integration into Aila's Interactive Kiosk to enhance the customer experience and streamline operations for retailers. The joint solution is available from Aila today and will be demonstrated at the company's NRF booth #1240.
According to the November 2017 research report by Market Research Engine, "the Global Interactive Kiosk Market is expected to exceed more than $30 billion USD by 2022." Retail applications in this market are rapidly growing and retailers are expecting enhanced ease and speed of transactions. Aila and Epson are tapping into this opportunity with a joint solution that further enhances customer engagement and helps deliver ROI to retailers.
Aila's TrueScan technology transforms the native cameras on iOS devices into powerful, versatile enterprise scanners, enabling optimized device design for iOS-based kiosks and handheld products. The company's scanning-enabled Interactive Kiosk provides opportunities to deliver great customer experiences (bringing to the physical store the same types of access to in-depth product information and personalized recommendations that customers expect online, for example), while also helping retailers better understand in-store shopper behavior. This information can help drive smarter business decisions around inventory, staffing, and store layouts, as well as new opportunities to better serve their customers.
The company is leveraging Epson's compact TM-m30 receipt printer for receipt printing at the point of sale, coupon printing in-aisle, and ticket printing at deli counters and custom order stations. The printer is integrated into Aila's Interactive Kiosk Floor Stand via an optional brace, creating an exceptionally compact, seamless display. In addition, with Bluetooth connectivity and dedicated power that is delivered internally through the floor stand, there are no unseemly cords or cable clutter.
"We are very pleased to team up with a trusted partner like Epson," said Jason Gulbinas, CEO and co-founder of Aila Technologies. "Epson's compact printer with intuitive functionality and advanced connectivity has provided us with a quick and easy solution to integrate into our Interactive Kiosk and helps ensure that our customers get the innovative in-store solutions they require to streamline their operations and provide engaging, high-value consumer interactions."
"Aila offers smart, innovative and engaging in-store solutions that meet the needs of the rapidly changing retail technology landscape," said Tom Kettell, director, Commercial Channel - North America, Epson America, Inc. "We are very pleased to join forces with a company that has the expertise needed to enhance the experience for the store associate as well as end customers while making a notable impact on the retailer's revenue stream."
NRF takes place from Jan. 13-15 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, NYC, New York. Epson Booth #3455. Aila Technologies booth #1240.
About Aila Technologies
Headquartered in Natick, MA, Aila Technologies delivers seamless experiences for enterprises that unite real-world and online operations to delight customers, empower employees and streamline processes at every touchpoint. Powered by our proprietary TrueScan technology, Aila's suite of sleek fixed and mobile products add effortless scanning to iOS-based devices. Leading retailers such as American Eagle, Stop & Shop, and Rent the Runway turn to Aila for crucial enterprise use cases from point of sale and self checkout to price checking and inventory management. Learn how Aila Technologies is making every interaction and transaction we touch more valuable, for every enterprise partner, every day, at ailatech.com.
About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.
Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Long Beach, CA, Epson America, Inc. is the U.S. affiliate of Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, a global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality technology products that meet customer demands for increased functionality, compactness, systems integration and energy efficiency. For over 40 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (http://twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), and YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/EpsonAmerica).
EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aila-technologies-adopts-epson-pos-receipt-printer-for-its-interactive-kiosk-300771359.html
SOURCE Epson America, Inc.
