Epson Adds Three New StickyPOS Media Solutions to its List of Tested Media for TM-L90 Plus LFC Thermal Label Printers

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the NRF 2019 Retail's Big Show, Epson America, Inc., a leading supplier of value-added Point of Sale (POS) solutions, announced it has added three new media solutions from StickyPOS, a leading provider of self-cleaning sticky thermal POS rolls, to Epson's "tested" media list for its TM-L90 Plus liner free compatible (LFC) thermal label printers. Use of these tested labels in the Epson TM-L90 Plus LFC printers helps give customers confidence that print quality, print head life and warranty coverage will be maintained.
The addition of the StickyPOS ECO BT–58X315, ECO BT-40X315 and ECO BT-80X315 sticky thermal rolls as tested media to the Epson's TM-L90 Plus LFC printer enables customers in the QSR, fast casual dining, retail and hospitality serving industries to quickly print order details and add appropriate labels to orders so food service operators can easily ensure that the right order is delivered to the right consumer, improving order accuracy and efficiencies. The company had previously added the StickyPOS BT 80x350, CFA 80x350, 2CR-11 80x350, and 40MM R L90-9000 sticky thermal rolls.
"We are pleased to be able to provide our customers with additional media solutions that Epson has placed on its list of tested media," said Joel Van Boom, president, Documotion Research Inc. "Because our media offer self-cleaning repositionable labeling as well as receipt printing for a variety of applications, our hospitality customers are able to save considerable time and resources."
The StickyPOS solution allows for the most efficient system of tagging special order items, online and take-out orders, as well as drive-through orders. StickyPOS tags are used in combination with popular kitchen management software to help increase the capacity for take-out orders and increase revenue for restaurants. StickyPOS uses glue that does not leave a residue on the food trays, which is especially critical in a hospital environment where the trays should be kept free from bacteria.
"We are very pleased with the three new innovative StickyPOS media products that have been tested for use with our TM-L90 Plus LFC printer," said Gregg Brunnick, director of product management, Business Systems Division, Epson America Inc. "Use of tested labels helps ensure that print quality and print head life will be maintained, which is critical for our customers. They also get to take advantage of the great features StickyPOS offers, allowing them to benefit from additional ways to gain business advantages."
StickyPOS Media Features
- Patented self-cleaning technology keeps printers running clean and eliminates problem of contamination from sticky paper
- Repositionable adhesive-- sticks great to packaging and leaves no residue
- Environmentally friendly--silicone, BpA and BpS free
- Supports a variety of label and receipt printing applications
- Uses lightweight 55 gsm paper for flexible liner free labeling
Epson TM-L90 Plus LFC Features
- Enhanced paper savings options reduce paper usage up to 30 percent
- Supports receipt printing in addition to liner free labeling helping customers to standardize on one printer for their printing needs
- A built-in USB interface in addition to another user-selected interface makes it easier to deploy for other applications if needed
- Supports 40, 58 and 80mm wide media for flexible printing options
- Intuitive on-off switch making it easier for the service representative to determine that the unit is on
About StickyPOS
StickyPOS is owned and manufactured by Documotion Research Inc., located in Santa Ana, Calif. StickyPOS' patented self-cleaning technology has been in use by several national chains for over 3 years. StickyPOS rolls are proven to reduce cleanings and maintenance and are qualified to run over 1 million cuts in printer life cycle tests. www.stickypos.com
About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.
Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Long Beach, CA, Epson America, Inc. is the U.S. affiliate of Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, a global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality technology products that meet customer demands for increased functionality, compactness, systems integration and energy efficiency. For over 40 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (http://twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), and YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/EpsonAmerica).
EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-adds-three-new-stickypos-media-solutions-to-its-list-of-tested-media-for-tm-l90-plus-lfc-thermal-label-printers-300771348.html
SOURCE Epson America, Inc.
