Next Gear Solutions CONNECT User Conference Commences

|January 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Gear Solutions, developer of the leading job management software solutions in the restoration industry, is hosting its inaugural user conference, Next Gear Solutions CONNECT, at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans, LA, this week, Jan. 13-16, 2019.
Next Gear Solutions CONNECT User Conference has created tailored tracks specific to each role within a restoration company. The role-based tracks being offered at CONNECT include Finance and Accounting, Admin and Coordinator, Field Technician, Project Manager and Estimator, Sales and Marketing, General Manager, and Owner. The Next Gear leadership team and product specialists are leading the sessions with years of industry knowledge. These unique curricula encourage attendees to engage each other and share their own best practices.
Garret Gray, Founder and CEO of Next Gear Solutions, opened the conference with a keynote speech that articulated the vision for CONNECT. The goal of CONNECT 2019 is to create the opportunity for restoration contractors and industry professionals to collaborate with the Next Gear Team, industry leaders, and their own team in order to improve their business for 2019.
"I am most excited to share the Next Gear culture with our users at this one-of-a-kind event in New Orleans," says Garret Gray, Founder and CEO of Next Gear Solutions. "I want people to leave CONNECT with a better vision of their individual roles and reinforce connections between all the roles within a restoration business. Everyone should go home equipped and ready to foster positive change in their company."
On top of the role-based tracks throughout each day of the conference, CONNECT is hosting a full trade show with networking opportunities, showcasing top vendors from the restoration industry in the exhibitor hall. Next Gear is proud to work with a number of sponsors for its inaugural user conference, including: Legend Brands, Esporta, Sunbelt Rentals, Aramsco, Core Logic and Symbility, Econa Network, Nexxus Solutions Group, Property Casualty 360, ISSA, Benefect, Cleanfax, Business Development Associates, CLM, Restoration & Remediation, and The Experience Convention and Trade Show, among others. CONNECT is also IICRC CE approved and is providing attendees the ability to earn 14 IICRC CE credits, enough to cover up to four years of continuing education requirements.
CONNECT also has a number of special sessions and guest speakers throughout the conference. John Capponi is an Operations and Management Consultant and Professional Coach who will be part of the Business Owner Track. John will focus on providing unique solutions to issues that limit business growth and profitability. Tim Bauer, Vice President of Allied Restoration, will be a guest speaker in the Sales and Marketing Track. Tim has sales and hospitality experience working with a licensed general contractor that provides fire and water mitigation restoration and has been featured on TEDx Talks multiple times. The Insurance Carrier Roundtable will have a panel of representatives from both Farmers Insurance and Liberty Mutual Insurance and focus on what contractors and carriers can do to better serve the needs of the homeowner.
For a full look at the CONNECT agenda and more, visit nextgearconnect.com.
About Next Gear Solutions
Next Gear Solutions, based in Oxford, MS, was formed in 2008 with a mission to take restoration companies paperless, automate their workflow, and bring efficiency to the entire business operation. Since 2009, Next Gear's software suite has grown to include solutions for managed repair networks, franchisors, and other insurance solutions. Next Gear is the leading technology solution for the restoration contractor space with the largest footprint of best-in-class restoration contractors in 5 countries.
