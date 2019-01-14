Pareteum Extends Tender Offer For All Outstanding Shares Of iPass

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM), a cloud software platform company, announced today that it has extended the offering period of its previously announced tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of iPass Inc. (Nasdaq: IPAS), a provider of global mobile connectivity, and location and performance data, due to unexpected government closure causing delays with Pareteum's registration statement. The tender offer is being made pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), dated as of November 12, 2018, by and among Pareteum Corporation ("Pareteum"), iPass Inc. ("iPass") and TBR, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pareteum ("TBR"). The tender offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 pm, New York City time, on February 12, 2019, unless the tender offer is extended or earlier terminated, in either case pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement.

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust, the depository for the tender offer, has advised Pareteum and iPass that as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 11, 2019, 4,949,254 shares representing approximately 58.7% percent of the outstanding iPass shares have been validly tendered pursuant to the tender offer and not properly withdrawn. iPass shareholders who have already tendered their shares of iPass do not have to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the expiration date of the tender offer.

Extension of the tender offer is due to the partial shutdown of the United States Federal Government, and completion of the tender offer remains subject to additional conditions described in the tender offer statement on Schedule TO filed by TBR and Pareteum with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 4, 2018 (as amended and supplemented, the "Schedule TO").

Morrow Sodali is acting as information agent for the tender offer. Requests for documents and questions regarding the tender offer may be directed to Morrow Sodali toll free at (800) 662-5200.

About Pareteum:

Millions of subscribers are connected around the world using Pareteum's Global Cloud Platform for communications, improving experiences in their lives and businesses. Pareteum's Global Cloud Platform unleashes the power of applications and mobility services, bringing secure, ubiquitous, scalable and seamlessly available voice, video, messaging and data services for our customers, making worldwide communications facilities easily accessible to everyone. Serving enterprises, telecommunications infrastructure providers, communications service providers, early stage innovators and developers, Pareteum envisions our world, each day, imagining what will be, and delivering now.

For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

